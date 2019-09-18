ARNOLD
Today
Story Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Finch Memorial Library, 205 N. Walnut St. Ages 3 and older.
Thursday
Rotary Club, 6:30 p.m. fellowship meal, 7 p.m. meeting and 7:30 p.m. program, The Exchange, 104 E. Arnold Ave. Ron Cool, 308-529-2665.
Friday-Saturday
“Overcomer,” 3 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Special matinee. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Bobbie Smith and Mills Hardware.
“Angel Has Fallen,” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Harvey and Barb Foran and Aurora Meat Block.
Sunday
“Angel Has Fallen,” 3 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Harvey and Barb Foran and Aurora Meat Block.
“Overcomer,” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Special show time. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Bobbie Smith and Mills Hardware.
Monday
Arnold Chamber of Commerce, 7 p.m., Triangle Lanes, 211 W. Arnold Ave.
BRADY
Today
Wonderful Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Toddler time, 10-10:30 a.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
After school activities, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Good News Club Family NIght, 6 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St.
Youth groups, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St. Sixth to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades.
Thursday
Brady Senior Dinner, 11:30 a.m., Brady Community Center, 121 N. Main St.
Friday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Brady Library hours, 3:30-6 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Homecoming, 7 p.m., Brady Public Schools, 112 E. Popleton Ave.
Sunday
Sunday lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Get-N-Go, 105 N. Market St. Beef or chicken enchiladas.
Brady Library hours, 1-4 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Tuesday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Wednesday
Wonderful Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Toddler time, 10-10:30 a.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
After school activities, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Good News Club Family NIght, 6 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St.
Youth groups, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St. Sixth to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades.
COZAD
Today
Adult Coloring Club, 10:30 a.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Conversation and coloring. Colored pencils and coloring sheets available. Bring a coloring book.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Nazarene Church, 919 Avenue H. Christ-centered 12 step program. Childcare to kindergarten. First to sixth grade, Bible quiz.
Thursday
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Cozad Community Hospital, 300 E. 12th St., meeting room.
Breastfeeding Support Group, 6 p.m., Cozad Community Hospital, 300 E. 12th St., large conference room. 308-784-2231.
Friday
Toddlers and Guardian Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., ages 0-2. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. 308-784-2019.
Preschool and Guardian Story Time, 11-11:30 a.m., ages 3-6. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. No registration required.
Monday
Family Story Time, 5:30-6 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave.
Tuesday
Tourism Committee, 8:30 a.m., Cozad Chamber/CDC Conference Room, 135 W. Eighth St.
AA, “Tuesday Mornings Full of Grace,” 9 a.m., Cozad Nazarene Church, 919 Ave H. Jewel Gibbs-308-660-4894.
Code Club, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Targeted to kids in grades 4-8.
Wednesday
Adult Coloring Club, 10:30 a.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Conversation and coloring. Colored pencils and coloring sheets available. Bring a coloring book.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Nazarene Church, 919 Avenue H. Christ-centered 12 step program. Childcare to kindergarten. First to sixth grade, Bible quiz.
GOTHENBURG
Tuesday
RYDE Transit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule a ride, call 308-537-3677.
Thursday
Dog-N-Jog, 8 p.m., Lake Helen.
Friday
Party in the Park, 5-7 p.m., Ehmen Park, corner of Lake Avenue and 15th Street.
Saturday
MOPS mobile breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Ehmen Park, on Lake Avenue.
All-American Harvest Festival Parade, 10 a.m.
Methodist Church lunch, 11 a.m., 1401 Lake Ave.
Arts in the Park, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ehmen Park, corner of Lake Avenue and 15th Street.
Beer garden and cornhole tournament, 4 p.m., 10th Street in front of the Sun Theatre.
Sunday
Lions Club Pancakes in the Park, 7 a.m., Ehmen Park, corner of Lake Avenue and 15th Street.
Car Show, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Ehmen Park, corner of Lake Avenue and 15th Street.
YMCA co-ed softball tournament, noon, Four-Plex. 12th Street and Avenue I.
LEXINGTON
Wednesday
Lap Sit/Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Public Library, 907 N. Washington.
Rotary Club meeting, noon, Public Library, 907 N. Washington St. Bernie Svoboda, 308-325-7006.
Friday
Interagency Meeting, noon, Lexington Wellness Center, 1600 West 13th St.
Sunday
Anime Club, 1:30 p.m., public library, 907 N. Washington St., Benthack Room, students learn about Japanese comic books, called manga, and cartoons, called anime. One time fee of $3.
Tuesday
Novel Stitchers, 3 p.m., Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington St.
City Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 406 E. Seventh St., northeast doors.
McCOOK
Thursday
NCORPE legislative hearing, 9 a.m., McCook Community College, McMillen Hall, 1205 E. Third St.
Nebraska Game and Parks legislative hearing, 11 a.m., McCook Community College, McMillen Hall, 1205 E. Third St.
Prostrate cancer support group, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Pizza Hut, 811 North Highway 83
Tuesday
Rotary Club, noon, MCC Student Union, 1205 E. Third.
NORTH PLATTE
Today
Wee Read, 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m, North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., story time for those 3 years and younger.
North Platte Lecture Series, North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. Fifth St. Beth Holloway speaking.
Open Abstract Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Creation Station Workshop, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. Vinyl-cutter Husker tile art.
Divorce Pro Se Clinic (Legal Aid of Nebraska), 1-3 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Great Plains Health Trauma Conference, 5-9:30 p.m., Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St.
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Open Mic, 6 p.m., Switchyard Grill & Pub, 520 N. Jeffers St.
North Platte Genealogical Society meeting, 7-8 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Dance class, 7-8 p.m., Switchyard Grill & Pub, 520 N. Jeffers St. Free for first-time participants; $5 per single; $8 per couple. Robert or Christine, 308-530-1020.
Dance to Ray Mullen, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
Thursday
Sunrise Rotary, 7 a.m., Nebraskaland National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St.
Open Abstract Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Music of the Civil War noon program, North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Teens Explore, 4 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
UpBeat Vocal/Rhythmic Group, 4:30-6 p.m., Kittle’s Music, 106 E. Fifth St., open to youth 8-14.
Friday
Yoga in the Park, 10-11:30 a.m., St. Mary’s Park, 801 East C St.
Open Abstract Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Business After Hours, 5-7 p.m., Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center, 1249 N. Homestead Road.
Monthly Bluegrass Open Jam, 5-7 p.m., Kittle’s Music, 104 E. Fifth St., open to all levels.
Live music, 6-9 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. $10 admission, Rascal Martinez performing.
Grits and Dust Civil War Tour, 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 Buffalo Bill Ave. $20 for ages 16 and older, $10 for ages 6 to 15, chuldren younger than 5 are free.
Saturday
Grits and Dust Civil War Tour, 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 Buffalo Bill Ave. $20 for ages 16 and older, $10 for ages 6 to 15, children younger than 5 are free.
Pancake Feed, 7:30-10 a.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave., $7 for ages 16 and older, $4 for ages 15 to 6, children younger than 5 eat free.
North Platte Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Reading Pawtners, 9:30-11 a.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
North Platte Critter Swap, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tractor Supply parking lot, 3728 S. Jeffers St.
Open Abstract Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Prescription Drug Collection, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Platte River Mall, bring unused and outdated prescriptions. Christian
Faces of the World Art Talk, 11 a.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Dr. Doug Clouatre speaking.
“Aladdin (2019)” 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Fox Theater, 301 E. Fifth St. Adults $5, kids 12 and younger $3.
Western Fall Fundraiser, 3-8 p.m., D & N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road. Admission $5.
Public Bingo, 6:30 p.m. early bird game, 7 p.m. regular games. North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St.
Twilight Tours, 7-11 p.m., Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center, 1249 N. Homestead Road.
Sunday
Holy Spirit Fall Festival, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 2801 West E St. $10 for adults, $5 for kids for traditional roast turkey dinner. Silent auction, cash raffle, games for kids.
North Platte Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 12:30-3 p.m., Cody Park, 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Live music, 5-8 p.m., Pals Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave. Igor and the Red Elvises performing, $10 cover.
Monday
County commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., Commissioners room, County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 1 p.m., Methodist Church, 1600 West E St., fireside room.
Create a canvas: Cactus, 6-8 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. All supplies and one complimentary drink included, $40.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
Preschool Story Time, 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., for kids ages 3 through Kindergarten.
Open Abstract Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon-1 p.m., Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St.
“What’s It Worth” antique classes, 5 p.m. meal, 6-7:30 p.m. antique show and tell, Wild Bill’s, 1100 S. Jeffers St. $5 per person, one item per person. Judy Steele, 308-530-4572.
Women’s Resources Center 20th Annual Fundraising Banquet, 6-8:30 p.m., Ramada Sandhills Convention Center, 2102 S. Jeffers St.
Wednesday
Open Abstract Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Dance to Top Shelf Country, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
Ogallala
Today
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
MOPS Sip N Chat, 9 a.m., Slow Lane Coffee, 112 N. Spruce.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Alzheimer’s Institute webinars, 11-11:30 a.m., banneralz.org, register at banneralz.org. Veronica Conner, 623-832-3248.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 309 West O St.
Ogallala Youth Committee, noon, Open Range Grill, 1108 N. Spruce St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Thursday
Big Mac Kiwanis Club, 7 a.m., Front Street, 519 E. First St.
Rotary Club Meeting, noon, Front Street Steakhouse, 519 E. First St., upstairs room.
Senior Center bake sale, 5-8 p.m., 202 W. First St.
Weight Watchers, 6:15 p.m., Tiger Den, 504 W. Highway 26, Lewellen.
Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting.
Friday
Optimist Club Meeting, noon, Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
AA open meeting, noon and 6 p.m. 1008 West A St.
Senior Center bake sale, 5-8 p.m., 202 W. First St.
Saturday
J Dawg’s Junk Flea/Junk Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., southeast of TA Truck Stop, vendor space $20.
AA open meeting, 7 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 9:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Anonymous, open candlelight meeting.
Sunday
Open spiritual meeting, 10:30 a.m., 1008 West A St. Anyone interested or those with alcohol problems.
Monday
Senior Center bake sale, 1-4 p.m., 202 W. First St.
Ogallala TOPS Club No. 207, 4:30 p.m., United Church of Christ, First Congregational, 302 N. Spruce St., Fellowship Hall-West door. Helen Drews, 308-289-5069.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 5-6 p.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Closed meeting, alcoholics only, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Tuesday
Adult Crafts at the Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting, book study.
Ogallala City Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Council Chambers at City Hall, 411 E. Second St. 308-284-3607 or ogallala-ne.gov.
Cowboy Capital Chorus, 7 p.m., men’s barbershop group, Congregational Church, 302 N. Spruce St. Men who like to sing are invited.
Wednesday
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
MOPS Sip N Chat, 9 a.m., Slow Lane Coffee, 112 N. Spruce.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Ogallala Youth Committee Meeting, noon, Open Range Grill, 1108 N. Spruce St. Chrissa Schlake, 308-284-1172.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 5:30-7 p.m., 309 West O St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Keith County Democrats, 6:30 p.m., Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.