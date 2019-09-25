COZAD
Library hosting pumpkin decorating contest
Beginning Oct. 1, Wilson Public Library cardholders can enter a decorated pumpkin to potentially win a prize.
Submissions must be a pumpkin or gourd that has been decorated as the patron’s favorite book character, with the rest of the decorations up to the patron’s imagination. No carved, poked or hollowed out pumpkins/gourds are allowed.
Pumpkins must be dropped off by 4:30 p.m. Oct. 18 and will be on display at the library for public viewing and voting Oct. 21-31. There are four categories for prizes: 0-Pre-K; K-5th grade; 6-12th grade, adult, and an additional grand prize winner. Winners will receive gift certificates that will be decided by the public. Wilson Public Library is located at 910 Meridian Ave. in Cozad. For more information, call the library at 308-784-2019.
Attorney General’s Office to present fraud information
Ryan Sothanfrom, of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, will be at the Wilson Public Library at 7 p.m. Oct. 2, for Protecting the Good Life, a program dedicated to educating citizens about deceptive and fraudulent business practices, according to a press release.
Learn how to deal with unwanted calls, identity theft, reducing junk mail, fraud prevention, and other topics of fraud. Ideal for all ages, the program is free and open to all. Light refreshments will be served thanks to the co-sponsor of the event, WayPoint Bank.
Library to serve Oreos at International Observe the Moon Night
For grades kindgarten and up, Wilson Public Library will host a NASA@MyLibrary event from 4:30-5 p.m. Oct. 3. Attenedees will learn about the phases of the moon using Oreos, just in time for International Observe the Moon Night on Oct. 5.
Registration is required by Friday, by stopping at the front desk or by calling 308-784-2019, as there is a 30 person limit for this program.
Attorney General’s Office to host mobile office in Cozad
The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office will be hosting mobile office hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 1 in Cozad inside the Cozad Haymaker Grand Generation Center, 410 W. Ninth St.
Attorney General Doug Peterson will be spending time in the community with area students, a local civic group, and local officials.
During Mobile Office hours, representatives from both the Consumer Protection Division and Constituent Services will be on hand to personally meet citizens interested in submitting concerns to the Attorney General’s Office. Citizens will also have the opportunity to learn how to protect themselves from identity theft, guard against scams, and rid themselves of unwanted calls. Many educational resources will be made available to interested constituents.
Any questions regarding Mobile Office should be directed to Suzanne Gage, Director of Communications.
BROKEN BOW
NAM to host nonprofit information session
The Nonprofit Association of the Midlands, the only membership organization in the Nebraska dedicated exclusively to working with nonprofits, will host a free information and networking session from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Broken Bow Public Library, 626 South D St.
The community is invited to attend to learn more about NAM, resources available for nonprofit assistance and what nonprofits are doing to improve the quality of life in their communities.
