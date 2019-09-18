OGALLALA
Senior Center hosting Smart Driver Course
The Keith County Senior Center is hosting a Smart Driver Course from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 2. The course includes a one-hour lunch.
There are no tests or exams and the course is designed for all drivers age 55 and older.
The Keith County Senior Center is at 202 W. First St. in Ogallala. For sign up, call instructor Joan Ryland at 308-520-6800 or Crystal at 308-284-6740.
Senior Center hosting bake sale
The Keith County Senior Center is hosting a bake sale from Thursday to Saturday.
Items on sale will include breads, sweet breads, cinnamon rolls, cookies and cakes.
The center, 202 W. First St., will be open for the sale from 5-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. To pre-order call 308-280-0703.
All proceeds will go to the operation of the center.
SARGENT
Sargent earns honor for engaging youth, alumni in economic growth
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Economic Development has recognized the City of Sargent for leaders’ efforts to market opportunities for growth in their community. DED announced this week that the village has qualified for membership in the State of Nebraska’s Leadership Certified Community program. DED Business Development Consultant and LCC Program Coordinator Kelly Gewecke recognized local officials during a special presentation at the City’s board meeting on Sept. 9.
Sargent is Nebraska’s 26th community to qualify for DED’s LCC program, created in 2011 to help Nebraska communities adapt to ongoing changes and opportunities in economic development. Qualifying communities must demonstrate an understanding for and preparedness in strategic and community planning, and display readiness in technological development to help new and existing businesses grow. Certified communities earn designation in the program for five years, and are required to update and maintain information and websites.
Over the past decade, city leaders have capitalized on local tools to boost opportunities in economic development. An extensive community-wide campaign resulted in the passage of LB840 in 2012. The Local Option Municipal Economic Development Act authorizes incorporated cities and villages to appropriate local tax dollars for economic development projects. Sargent’s LB840 funds have assisted in the formation of several new businesses and provided an additional way to attract alumni back to the community. One of Sargent’s alumni families recently utilized additional economic development funding for assistance in remodeling a local hotel.
For information about the Leadership Certified Community program, contact Kelly Gewecke at kelly.gewecke@nebraska.gov or 308-627-3151; or, visit neded.org/community/community-info/community-improvement/leadershipcommunity.
VALENTINE
Valentine National Wildlife Refuge wraps up monarch monitoring
The Valentine National Wildlife Refuge hosted a Monarch Monitoring Blitz on Aug. 3 as part of the third annual International Monarch Monitoring Blitz and Monarch Larvae Monitoring Project put together by the University of Minnesota.
The Monarch Larvae Monitoring Project encouraged volunteers across the continent to count monarch butterfly eggs, larvae, pupae, adults and milkweed plants in their area. The event, sponsored by the VNWR and the Sandhills Prairie Refuge Association, gathered 22 volunteers from north-central Nebraska to assist in monitoring monarchs and milkweed along refuge roads. Student Conservation Association/ Americorps intern, Summer O’Brien, organized the event and trained volunteers how to identify different milkweed species and stages of the monarch lifecycle. Because the volunteers had varying experience, ranging from everyday families to master naturalists, they were split up in groups with at least one expert and identification guide in each.
Other Fish and Wildlife Staff and SPRA volunteers set out snacks and handouts for a discussion at the end involving the importance of all pollinators. Refuge Biologist Mel Nenneman stepped in to explain the role of bees as pollinators and their significance to the habitats throughout the VNWR and prairies of Nebraska. While sitting in a circle, each group had a chance to share their findings. Although the lack of actively blooming milkweeds made finding adult monarchs difficult, the volunteers collectively counted 2,081 milkweed plants, 43 monarch eggs, eight monarch adults, and seven monarch larvae. Two larvae were found on a sand milkweed plant — a lesser known species abundant throughout the hills that provides nectar and reproductive habitat for monarchs and other pollinators. Overall, the event was a success, leaving volunteers with a greater understanding about Monarch Butterflies and fully equipped to monitor them in their own backyards.
