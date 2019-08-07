ARNOLD
Today
Story Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Finch Memorial Library, 205 N. Walnut St. Ages 3 and older.
Thursday
Rotary Club, 6:30 p.m. fellowship meal, 7 p.m. meeting and 7:30 p.m. program, The Exchange, 104 E. Arnold Ave. Ron Cool, 308-529-2665.
Friday-Saturday
“Spider-Man: Far From Home,” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Pinnacle Bank.
Sunday
“Spider-Man: Far From Home,” 3 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Pinnacle Bank.
Tuesday
American Legion, 8 p.m., Legion Hall, N. Walnut St. Charles Foran, 308-848-2459.
“Spider-Man: Far From Home,” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Pinnacle Bank.
BRADY
Wednesday
Brady Library hours, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Friday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Brady Library hours, 3:30-6 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Sunday
Brady Library hours, 1-4 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Tuesday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
COZAD
Wednesday
Adult Coloring Club, 10:30 a.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Conversation and coloring. Colored pencils and coloring sheets available. Bring a coloring book.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Nazarene Church, 919 Avenue H. Christ-centered 12 step program. Childcare to kindergarten. First to sixth grade, Bible quiz.
Thursday
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Cozad Community Hospital, 300 E. 12th St., meeting room.
Friday
Quilts Around The Block, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., American Lutheran Church, 200 E. 12th St.
Toddlers and Guardian Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., ages 0-2. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. 308-784-2019.
Preschool and Guardian Story Time, 11-11:30 a.m., ages 3-6. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. No registration required.
Saturday
Quilts Around The Block, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., American Lutheran Church, 200 E. 12th St.
Monday
Family Story Time, 5:30-6 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave.
Tuesday
AA, “Tuesday Mornings Full of Grace,” 9 a.m., Cozad Nazarene Church, 919 Ave H. Jewel Gibbs-308-660-4894.
Wilson Public Library Board Meeting, 11 a.m., 910 Meridian Ave.
Code Club, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Targeted to kids in grades 4-8.
GOTHENBURG
Thursday
Farmer’s Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Ehmen Park, Avenue F between 15th and 16th streets.
Back to School Nature Night, 7-9 p.m., Ehmen Park, Avenue F between 15th and 16th streets. No cost.
Sunday
Nebraska Chamber Players, 2 p.m., Sun Theater and Gothenburg Community Play House, 404 10th St.
Tuesday
RYDE Transit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule a ride, call 308-537-3677.
LEWELLEN
Saturday
Ogallala Community Jazz Band, 6 p.m., The Most Unlikely Place, 205 Main St.
LEXINGTON
Today
Lap Sit/Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Public Library, 907 N. Washington.
Rotary, noon, Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington St.
Thursday
Lego Club, 4:30-6 p.m., Library, 907 N. Washington St. Supported by Lexington Library and Walmart. Age 4 and up.
Friday
Chamber Coffee at Wireless World/Verizon, 9 a.m., 2802 Plum Creek Parkway.
Saturday
Lexington Farmers Market, 8 p.m., Bob’s True Value parking lot, 1601 Plum Creek Parkway.
Sunday
Anime Club, 1:30 p.m., public library, 907 N. Washington St., Benthack Room, students learn about Japanese comic books, called manga, and cartoons, called anime. One time fee of $3.
Races at Dawson County Raceway, 6 p.m., Dawson County Fairgrounds, 1000 Plum Creek Parkway.
Monday
Chamber Executive Board of Director Meeting, noon, Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce, 1501 Plum Creek Parkway, Suite 2A, board room.
Tuesday
Novel Stitchers, 3 p.m., Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington St.
Lexington Farmers Market, 3 p.m., Bob’s True Value parking lot, 1601 Plum Creek Parkway.
City Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 406 E. Seventh St., northeast doors.
Wednesday
First day of school.
McCOOK
Today
Live at the Bieroc presents duo Kelly Hunt Stas plus Lindi Johnson, 6 p.m., Sehnert’s Bakery and Bieroc Cafe, 312 Norris Ave.
Family Fun Night, Red Willow State Recreation Area, 11 miles north of McCook off Highway 83.
Saturday
Bumkin, 6 p.m., Lighthouse Marina, 11 miles north of McCook off Highway 83.
Tuesday
Coffee with a Cop, 10 a.m., Sehnert’s Bakery and Bieroc Cafe, 312 Norris Ave.
Rotary Club, noon, MCC Student Union, 1205 E. Third.
NORTH PLATTE
Today
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Drop-in cornhole league, 6-9 p.m., Pal’s Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave.
Dance to Ray Mullen Country, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
Thursday
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
North Platte Young Professionals Power Hour, noon-1 p.m., NebraskaLand National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St., third floor meeting room.
North Platte Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Paving Our Way to Play, 5:30 p.m., Harbor Lights, 711 N. Lake Road, fundraiser for North Platte Kids Academy.
UpBeat Vocal/Rhythmic Group, 4:30-6 p.m., Kittle’s Music, 106 E. Fifth St., open to youth 8-14.
N’Route Entertainment Fort Cody Summer Music Series, 6 p.m., Fort Cody Trading Post, 221 Halligan Drive, Paul Lechner perfoming. $5 per person, kids under 12 are free.
Friday
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
North Platte Jaycees Glowball, 7 p.m., Lake Maloney Golf Course, 608 Birdie Lane, $110 per two-person team with cart rental, $100 with own cart
Saturday
North Platte Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Barn Quilt Painting workshop, 1-4 p.m., North Platte Community College, 601 W. State Farm Road. Register online.
“Inside Out” 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Fox Theater, 301 E. Fifth St. Adults $5, kids 12 and younger $3.
Lincoln County Raceway Race Day, 5 p.m., Lincoln County Raceway, 5015 Rodeo Road, $10 admission, free for kids younger than 5.
Public Bingo, 6:30 p.m. early bird game, 7 p.m. regular games. North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St.
Sunday
Breakfast at Sutherland Legion Hall, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 130 S. Maple St. $6 reccomended donation for adults, children younger than 5 eat free.
Live music, noon-1 p.m., Pal’s Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave., Tim Budig performing.
Fellowship of Christian Adult Singles Second Sunday Lunch, 12:30 p.m., La Hacienda, 321 E. Sixth St.
Monday
County commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., Commissioners room, County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
Friends of the Library meeting, 4-5 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., meeting room.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon-1 p.m., Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St.
North Platte Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
“What’s it Worth” antique classes, 5 p.m. meal, 6-7:30 p.m. antique show and tell, Wild Bill’s, 1100 S. Jeffers St. $5 per person, one item per person. Judy Steele, 308-530-4572.
Compassionate Friends, 7 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 415 N. Chestnut St., west door. Support group for families grieving loss of a child.
Wednesday
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Drop-in cornhole league, 6-9 p.m., Pal’s Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave.
Dance to Lou Kraus, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
OGALLALA
Today
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
Retail Development Committee Meeting, 8 a.m., Ogallala/Keith County Chamber, 119 E. Second St.
MOPS Sip N Chat, 9 a.m., Slow Lane Coffee, 112 N. Spruce.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 309 West O St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Thursday
Big Mac Kiwanis Club, 7 a.m., Front Street, 519 E. First St.
Tai Chi/Yoga, 9:50 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Rotary Club Meeting, noon, Front Street Steakhouse, 519 E. First St., upstairs room.
Weight Watchers, 6:15 p.m., Tiger Den, 504 W. Highway 26, Lewellen.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting.
Friday
Optimist Club Meeting, noon, Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
AA open meeting, noon and 6 p.m. 1008 West A St.
Saturday
AA open meeting, 7 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 9:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Anonymous, open candlelight meeting.
Sunday
Open spiritual meeting, 10:30 a.m., 1008 West A St. Anyone interested or those with alcohol problems.
Monday
Ogallala TOPS Club No. 207, 4:30 p.m., United Church of Christ, First Congregational, 302 N. Spruce St., Fellowship Hall-West door. Helen Drews, 308-289-5069.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 5-6 p.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Closed meeting, alcoholics only, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Tuesday
Rendezvous Meeting, 7 a.m., Ogallala Indian Summer Rendezvous Planning Committee, Lampstand, 112 N. Spruce St. Lori Wortman, 308-284-4066
Tai Chi/Yoga, 9:50 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting, book study.
Ogallala City Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Council Chambers at City Hall, 411 E. Second St. 308-284-3607 or ogallala-ne.gov.
Cowboy Capital Chorus, 7 p.m., men’s barbershop group, Congregational Church, 302 N. Spruce St. Men who like to sing are invited.
Wednesday
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
Retail Promotions Committee Meeting, 8 a.m., Lampstand, 112 N. Spruce St.
Rooted in Relationships Meeting, 9 a.m., ESU 16, 314 W. First St. Rooted in Relationships is an initiative that partners with communities to implement evidence-based practices that enhance the social-emotional development of children, birth through age 8.
MOPS Sip N Chat, 9 a.m., Slow Lane Coffee, 112 N. Spruce.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Keep Keith County Beautiful Board Meeting, noon, City Hall. 411 E. Second St. Christine Vail, 308-284-7357.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 5:30-7 p.m., 309 West O St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
PAXTON
Today
Ogallala Community Jazz Band, 7 p.m., Windy Gap, 120 N. Oak St.
SUTHERLAND
Sunday
Breakfast at the Legion, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 130 S. Maple St.