ARNOLD
Today
Story Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Finch Memorial Library, 205 N. Walnut St. Ages 3 and older.
Thursday
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 130, 2 p.m., Legion Hall, N. Walnut St. 308-848-2459.
Rotary Club, 6:30 p.m. fellowship meal, 7 p.m. meeting and 7:30 p.m. program, The Exchange, 104 E. Arnold Ave. Ron Cool, 308-529-2665.
Friday-Saturday
“The Lion King,” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Cloudfire Services and Eric Brast Family.
Sunday
“The Lion King,” 3 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Cloudfire Services and Eric Brast Family.
Monday
Arnold Chamber of Commerce, 7 p.m., Triangle Lanes, 211 W. Arnold Ave.
Tuesday
“The Lion King,” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Cloudfire Services and Eric Brast Family.
BRADY
Today
Brady Library hours, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Friday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Brady Library hours, 3:30-6 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Sunday
Brady Library hours, 1-4 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Tuesday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
COZAD
Today
Adult Coloring Club, 10:30 a.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Conversation and coloring. Colored pencils and coloring sheets available. Bring a coloring book.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Nazarene Church, 919 Avenue H. Christ-centered 12 step program. Childcare to kindergarten. First to sixth grade, Bible quiz.
Thursday
Business After Hours sponsored by Cozad United Way, 5-7 p.m., Cozad Elks Club, 820 J. St.
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Cozad Community Hospital, 300 E. 12th St., meeting room.
Friday
Toddlers and Guardian Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., ages 0-2. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. 308-784-2019.
Preschool and Guardian Story Time, 11-11:30 a.m., ages 3-6. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. No registration required.
Monday
Family Story Time, 5:30-6 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave.
Tuesday
AA, “Tuesday Mornings Full of Grace,” 9 a.m., Cozad Nazarene Church, 919 Ave H. Jewel Gibbs-308-660-4894.
Code Club, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Targeted to kids in grades 4-8.
Wednesday
Tourism Committee, 8:30 a.m., Cozad Chamber/CDC Conference Room, 135 W. Eighth St.
GOTHENBURG
Thursday
Farmer’s Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Ehmen Park, Avenue F between 15th and 16th streets.
Tuesday
RYDE Transit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule a ride, call 308-537-3677.
LEXINGTON
Wednesday
Lap Sit/Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Public Library, 907 N. Washington.
Rotary Club meeting, noon, Public Library, 907 N. Washington St. Bernie Svoboda, 308-325-7006.
Thursday
Business Education Committee Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Chamber of Commerce, 1501 Plum Creek Parkway, Suite 2A, Board room. Christy Werger, 308-324-5504.
Sunday
Anime Club, 1:30 p.m., public library, 907 N. Washington St., Benthack Room, students learn about Japanese comic books, called manga, and cartoons, called anime. One time fee of $3.
Tuesday
Novel Stitchers, 3 p.m., Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington St.
City Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 406 E. Seventh St., northeast doors.
McCOOK
Friday
America’s Classic Award from the James Beard Foundation, 4 p.m., Sehnert’s Bakery and Bieroc Cafe, 312 Norris Ave. Gov. Pete Ricketts to speak, comedian Craig Larson to perform.
Saturday
Prairie Fire Band, 6 p.m., Lighthouse Marina, 11 miles north of McCook off of Highway 83.
Prairie Roots Festival, 7-9 p.m., Barnett Park, South Highway 83.
Tuesday
Rotary Club, noon, MCC Student Union, 1205 E. Third St.
NORTH PLATTE
Today
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Class of 1959 meeting, 1 p.m., Merrick’s Ranch House, 1220 E. Fourth St.
Divorce Pro Se Clinic (Legal Aid of Nebraska), 1-3 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Drop-in cornhole league, 6-9 p.m., Pal’s Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave.
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Dance to Ray Mullen Country, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
North Platte Genealogical Society meeting, 7-8 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Thursday
Sunrise Rotary Club, 7 a.m., Nebraskaland National Bank, third floor, 1400 S. Dewey St.
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Class of 1956 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Merrick’s Ranch House, 1220 E. Fourth St., all classmates, spouses and friends are invited, no reservations needed
North Platte Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
UpBeat Vocal/Rhythmic Group, 4:30-6 p.m., Kittle’s Music, 106 E. Fifth St., open to youth 8-14.
Friday
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
“The Greatest Showman” them night, 5-10 p.m., Cody Park Rides and Concession, 1601 N. Jeffers St. Music, games, prizes and “The Greatest Showman” fun.
Open Mic Night, 7-8 p.m., Espresso Shop, 419 N. Dewey St., no admission charge, food and drink for sale at counter.
Saturday
North Platte Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Nebraska State Horseshoe Pitching Tournament, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Cody Park, 1402 N. Jeffers St.
Cody Park Concessions Puppy Photo Competition, pictures taken from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., 1601 N. Jeffers St. Judging at Cody Park Facebook page through 8 a.m. Aug. 28. Winner receives $5 gift card and an ice cream T-shirt for the winning dog.
Kids Day 2019, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Wild Bill’s Fun Center, 1100 S. Jeffers St., free for kids.
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
“A Star is Born” (2019), 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Fox Theater, 301 E. Fifth St. Adults $5, kids 12 and younger $3.
Public Bingo, 6:30 p.m. early bird game, 7 p.m. regular games. North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St.
Sunday
Sunrise Rotary Pancake Feed, 8 a.m.-noon, Hershey Legion Hall, 108 E. Second St.
Nebraska State Horseshoe Pitching Tournament, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Cody Park, 1402 N. Jeffers St.
Monday
County commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., Commissioners room, County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 1 p.m., Methodist Church, 1600 West E. St., fireside room. Dick Warneke, 308-532-9443.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon-1 p.m., Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St.
North Platte Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
“What’s it Worth” antique classes, 5 p.m. meal, 6-7:30 p.m. antique show and tell, Wild Bill’s, 1100 S. Jeffers St. $5 per person, one item per person. Judy Steele, 308-530-4572.
Wednesday
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Drop-in cornhole league, 6-9 p.m., Pal’s Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave.
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Dance to Top Shelf Country, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
Ogallala
Today
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
MOPS Sip N Chat, 9 a.m., Slow Lane Coffee, 112 N. Spruce.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Alzheimer’s Institute webinars, 11-11:30 a.m., banneralz.org, register at banneralz.org. Veronica Conner, 623-832-3248.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 309 West O St.
Ogallala Youth Committee, noon, Open Range Grill, 1108 N. Spruce St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Thursday
Big Mac Kiwanis Club, 7 a.m., Front Street, 519 E. First St.
Rotary Club Meeting, noon, Front Street Steakhouse, 519 E. First St., upstairs room.
Community Promotions Committee, 12:30 p.m., Pinnacle Bank, 201 E. Second St. 308-284-4066.
Keith County Leadership Board, 12:30 p.m., Adams Bank & Trust, board room, 315 N. Spruce St.
Weight Watchers, 6:15 p.m., Tiger Den, 504 W. Highway 26, Lewellen.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting.
Friday
Optimist Club Meeting, noon, Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
AA open meeting, noon and 6 p.m. 1008 West A St.
Saturday
AA open meeting, 7 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 9:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Anonymous, open candlelight meeting.
Sunday
Open spiritual meeting, 10:30 a.m., 1008 West A St. Anyone interested or those with alcohol problems.
Monday
Ogallala TOPS Club No. 207, 4:30 p.m., United Church of Christ, First Congregational, 302 N. Spruce St., Fellowship Hall-West door. Helen Drews, 308-289-5069.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 5-6 p.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Closed meeting, alcoholics only, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Tuesday
Adult Crafts at the Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting, book study.
Ogallala City Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Council Chambers at City Hall, 411 E. Second St. 308-284-3607 or ogallala-ne.gov.
Cowboy Capital Chorus, 7 p.m., men’s barbershop group, Congregational Church, 302 N. Spruce St. Men who like to sing are invited.
Wednesday
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
MOPS Sip N Chat, 9 a.m., Slow Lane Coffee, 112 N. Spruce.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Ogallala Youth Committee Meeting, noon, Open Range Grill, 1108 N. Spruce St. Chrissa Schlake, 308-284-1172.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 5:30-7 p.m., 309 West O St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Keith County Democrats, 6:30 p.m., Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.