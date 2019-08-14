ARNOLD
Today
Story Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Finch Memorial Library, 205 N. Walnut St. Ages 3 and older.
Thursday
Rotary Club, 6:30 p.m. fellowship meal, 7 p.m. meeting and 7:30 p.m. program, The Exchange, 104 E. Arnold Ave. Ron Cool, 308-529-2665.
Friday-Saturday
“Spider-Man: Far From Home,” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Pinnacle Bank.
Sunday
“Spider-Man: Far From Home,” 3 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Pinnacle Bank.
Tuesday
“Spider-Man: Far From Home,” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Pinnacle Bank.
BRADY
Today
Brady Library hours, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Friday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Brady Library hours, 3:30-6 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Sunday
Brady Library hours, 1-4 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Tuesday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
COZAD
Today
Adult Coloring Club, 10:30 a.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Conversation and coloring. Colored pencils and coloring sheets available. Bring a coloring book.
Movie matinee: “Avengers Endgame,” 1 p.m. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. PG-13, chaperones requested.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Nazarene Church, 919 Avenue H. Christ-centered 12 step program. Childcare to kindergarten. First to sixth grade, Bible quiz.
Thursday
Kids Crafternoon, 1:30 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave., conference room.
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Cozad Community Hospital, 300 E. 12th St., meeting room.
Breastfeeding Support Group, 6 p.m., Cozad Community Hospital, 300 E. 12th St., large conference room. 308-784-2231.
Friday
Toddlers and Guardian Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., ages 0-2. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. 308-784-2019.
Preschool and Guardian Story Time, 11-11:30 a.m., ages 3-6. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. No registration required.
Monday
Family Story Time, 5:30-6 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave.
Genealogy meeting, 7 p.m., Library, 910 Meridian Ave., conference room. 308-784-2019.
City Council meeting, 7:30 p.m., 215 W. Eighth St.
Tuesday
AA, “Tuesday Mornings Full of Grace,” 9 a.m., Cozad Nazarene Church, 919 Ave H. Jewel Gibbs-308-660-4894.
Crafternoon, 4 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave., conference room.
Code Club, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Targeted to kids in grades 4-8.
GOTHENBURG
Thursday
Farmer’s Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Ehmen Park, Avenue F between 15th and 16th streets.
Tuesday
RYDE Transit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule a ride, call 308-537-3677.
LEXINGTON
Today
Lap Sit/Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Public Library, 907 N. Washington.
Friday
Interagency Meeting, noon, Lexington Wellness Center, 1600 West 13th St.
Saturday
Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m., Bob’s True Value Parking lot, 1601 Plum Creek Parkway.
Leaving a Legacy, 5 p.m., Kirk’s Nebraskaland Restaurant, 3002 Plum Creek Parkway. Fundraiser for Lexington Regional Health Center.
Sunday
Anime Club, 1:30 p.m., public library, 907 N. Washington St., Benthack Room, students learn about Japanese comic books, called manga, and cartoons, called anime. One time fee of $3.
Monday
Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, 4 p.m., Chamber of Commerce, 1501 Plum Creek Parkway, Suite 2A, board room. Christy Werger, 308-324-5504
Tuesday
Coffee at Avamere, 9 a.m., 1811 Ridgeway.
Ambassador committee meeting, noon, location changes monthly, pay for own lunch each month. Annual Ambassador dues: $25.00 Christy Werger, 308-324-5504.
Novel Stitchers, 3 p.m., Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington St.
Heartland Amateur Radio Association, 7:30 p.m., Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles, 606 Heartland Road, 308-537-2776.
Wednesday
Lap Sit/Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Public Library, 907 N. Washington.
Rotary Club, noon, Public Library, 907 N. Washington St. Bernie Svoboda, 308-325-7006.
McCOOK
Today
Family Fun Night, Red Willow State Recreation Area, 11 miles north of McCook off Highway 83.
Thursday
Hot Summer Nights, 7 p.m., 700 Norris Ave. Presented by MNB Bank.
Friday
Back to School Water Night, 3-7 p.m., Red Willow State Recreation Area, 11 miles north of McCook off Highway 83.
Saturday
“Grease,” 3 p.m. Fox Theatre, 420 Norris Ave.
Live music, 6 p.m., Lighthouse Marina, performance by band, Dimentia. 11 miles north of McCook off Highway 83.
“Grease,” 6:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 420 Norris Ave.
Tuesday
Rotary Club, noon, MCC Student Union, 1205 E. Third St.
NORTH PLATTE
Today
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Drop-in cornhole league, 6-9 p.m., Pal’s Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave.
Dance to Lou Kraus, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
Thursday
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
North Platte Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
UpBeat Vocal/Rhythmic Group, 4:30-6 p.m., Kittle’s Music, 106 E. Fifth St., open to youth 8-14.
Friday
Business After Hours, 5-7 p.m., Platte Bar, 116 W. Sixth St.
Live music, 6-9 p.m., Pals Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave., Shawn Cole performing.
Music on the Bricks - Unplugged, 7 p.m., Espresso Shop, 419 N. Dewey St.
Saturday
Flat Rock EMS Conference, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., North Platte Community College South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road. Classroom and hands-on training free to emergency medical technicians, paramedics, firefighters, nurses, mid-level practioners and physicians.
North Platte Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
North Platte Critter Swap, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tractor Supply parking lot, 3728 S. Jeffers St.
Prescription Drug Collection, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Platte River Mall, bring unused and outdated prescriptions. Christian
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
“How to Train Your Dragon,” 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Fox Theater, 301 E. Fifth St. Adults $5, kids 12 and younger $3.
Fellowship of Christian Adult Singles, 6 p.m., Cody Park ice cream/movie @ 1st Ev Lutheran Church 5th & Willow
Public Bingo, 6:30 p.m. early bird game, 7 p.m. regular games. North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St.
Music on the Bricks-Unplugged, 7 p.m., Espresso Shop, 419 N. Dewey St.
Twilight Tours, 7-11 p.m., Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center, 1249 N. Homestead Road.
Sunday
Christian Motorcyclists Association, 4:30 p.m., Runza, 202 E. Leota St. Interdenominational group; you do not have to ride a motorcycle to be a member. Tammy, 308-530-2772.
Monday
County commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., Commissioners room, County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon-1 p.m., Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St.
Divorce Pro Se Clinic (Legal Aid of Nebraska), 1-3 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
North Platte Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
“What’s it Worth” antique classes, 5 p.m. meal, 6-7:30 p.m. antique show and tell, Wild Bill’s, 1100 S. Jeffers St. $5 per person, one item per person. Judy Steele, 308-530-4572.
City Council meeting, 7:30 p.m., City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
North Platte Genealogical Society meeting, 7-8 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Wednesday
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Divorce Pro Se Clinic (Legal Aid of Nebraska), 1-3 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Drop-in cornhole league, 6-9 p.m., Pal’s Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave.
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Dance to Ray Mullen Country, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
North Platte Genealogical Society meeting, 7-8 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
OGALLALA
Today
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
Retail Promotions Committee Meeting, 8 a.m., Lampstand, 112 N. Spruce St.
Rooted in Relationships Meeting, 9 a.m., ESU 16, 314 W. First St. Rooted in Relationships is an initiative that partners with communities to implement evidence-based practices that enhance the social-emotional development of children, birth through age 8.
MOPS Sip N Chat, 9 a.m., Slow Lane Coffee, 112 N. Spruce.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Keep Keith County Beautiful Board Meeting, noon, City Hall. 411 E. Second St. Christine Vail, 308-284-7357.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 5:30-7 p.m., 309 West O St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Thursday
Big Mac Kiwanis Club, 7 a.m., Front Street, 519 E. First St.
Tai Chi/Yoga, 9:50 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Rotary Club Meeting, noon, Front Street Steakhouse, 519 E. First St., upstairs room.
Weight Watchers, 6:15 p.m., Tiger Den, 504 W. Highway 26, Lewellen.
Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting.
Friday
Optimist Club Meeting, noon, Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
AA open meeting, noon and 6 p.m. 1008 West A St.
Saturday
J Dawg’s Junk Flea/Junk Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., southeast of TA Truck Stop, vendor space $20.
AA open meeting, 7 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 9:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Anonymous, open candlelight meeting.
Sunday
Open spiritual meeting, 10:30 a.m., 1008 West A St. Anyone interested or those with alcohol problems.
Monday
Ogallala TOPS Club No. 207, 4:30 p.m., United Church of Christ, First Congregational, 302 N. Spruce St., Fellowship Hall, west door. Helen Drews, 308-289-5069.
Ogallala Public School District Board of Education Meeting, 5 p.m., 801 East O St., board room.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 5-6 p.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Closed meeting, alcoholics only, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Tuesday
Tai Chi/Yoga, 9:50 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Lake Committee, 5 p.m., Lake McConaughy Visitors Center, 1475 Highway 61 N.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Big Mac Sports Club Meeting, 6 p.m., Big Mac Trap Range, 500 E. Riverdale Road.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting, book study.
Cowboy Capital Chorus, 7 p.m., men’s barbershop group, Congregational Church, 302 N. Spruce St. Men who like to sing are invited.
Wednesday
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
MOPS Sip N Chat, 9 a.m., Slow Lane Coffee, 112 N. Spruce.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 309 West O St.
Alzheimer’s Institute webinars, 11-11:30 a.m., banneralz.org, register at banneralz.org. Veronica Conner, 623-832-3248.
Ogallala Youth Committee, noon, Open Range Grill, 1108 N. Spruce St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.