ARNOLD
Today
Story Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Finch Memorial Library, 205 N. Walnut St. Ages 3 and older.
Thursday
Rotary Club, 6:30 p.m. fellowship meal, 7 p.m. meeting and 7:30 p.m. program, The Exchange, 104 E. Arnold Ave. Ron Cool, 308-529-2665.
Friday-Saturday
“Yesterday” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Scott B. Cool Memorial.
Sunday
“Yesterday” 3 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Scott B. Cool Memorial.
Tuesday
“Yesterday” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Scott B. Cool Memorial.
BRADY
Wednesday
Brady Library hours, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Friday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Tuesday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
COZAD
Today
Farmer’s Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Cozad Haymaker Grand Generation Center, 410 W. 9th St.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Nazarene Church, 919 Avenue H. Christ-centered 12 step program. Childcare to kindergarten. First to sixth grade, Bible quiz.
Thursday
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Cozad Community Hospital, 300 E. 12th St., meeting room.
WPL Writing Society, 7:00-8:00 p.m., Wilson Public Library 910 Meridian Ave.
Friday
Toddler Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., ages 0-2. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. 308-784-2019.
Preschool Story Time, 11:00-11:30 a.m., ages 3-6. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. No registration required.
Saturday
Farmer’s Market, 8:00-11:00 a.m., Veteran’s Memorial Park (East side)
Monday
Meadowlark Pointe Book Club, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Meadowlark Pointe Assisted Living, 2300 Ave. O
Tuesday
AA, “Tuesday Mornings Full of Grace,” 9 a.m., Cozad Nazarene Church, 919 Ave. H. Jewel Gibbs-308-660-4894.
Meadowlark Pointe Book Club, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Meadowlark Pointe Assisted Living, 2300 Ave. O
Code Club, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Targeted to kids in grades 4-8. Click the link to register! https://goo.gl/forms/yf6xopXNoJDrRE3s2
GOTHENBURG
Thursday
Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Ehmen Park, Avenue F between 15th and 16th streets.
Friday
“Spider-Man: Far From Home” 7:30 p.m., Sun Theatre, 404 10th St. Children (ages 2-12) $3, Adults $5, Seniors (55+) $4. Concessions on sale.
Saturday
“Spider-Man: Far From Home” 7:30 p.m., Sun Theatre, 404 10th St. Children (ages 2-12) $3, Adults $5, Seniors (55+) $4. Concessions on sale.
Sunday
“Spider-Man: Far From Home” show times are 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., Sun Theatre, 404 10th St. Children (ages 2-12) $3, Adults $5, Seniors (55+) $4. Concessions on sale.
Monday-Friday (July 8-August 9)
YMCA Day Camp, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., YMCA at Gothenburg Health, 910 20th St. Advance registration required, call 308-537-4022. Member fees: $97/week, $25/day, $13/half day. Non-member fees: $128/week, $30/day, $17/half day.
Tuesday
RYDE Transit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule a ride, call 308-537-3677.
LEMOYNE/LEWELLEN
Thursday
Weight Watchers meeting, 6:15 p.m., Lewellen Tiger Den, 19775 US-26
Saturday
Ogallala Jazz Band, 6:00-9:00 p.m., Most Unlikely Place, 205 Main St.
LEXINGTON
Today
Coffee with Carol, 10:00 a.m., Dawson County Historical Society, 805 N. Taft St.
Lap Sit/Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Public Library, 907 N. Washington.
"The Lion King", 7:30 p.m., The Majestic Theatre, 615 N. Washington St. Ticket prices: Children (4 & under) $3, Students (age 5-18) $4, Seniors (age 65+) $4, Adults (age 19-64) $5
Friday
Chamber Coffee at Wireless World/Verizon, 9:00-10:00 a.m., 2802 Plum Creek Pkwy.
"The Lion King", 7:30 p.m., The Majestic Theatre, 615 N. Washington St. Ticket prices: Children (4 & under) $3, Students (age 5-18) $4, Seniors (age 65+) $4, Adults (age 19-64) $5
Saturday
Farmer’s Market, 8:00-11:00 a.m., Bob’s True Value parking lot, 1601 Plum Creek Pkwy.
"The Lion King", 7:30 p.m., The Majestic Theatre, 615 N. Washington St. Ticket prices: Children (4 & under) $3, Students (age 5-18) $4, Seniors (age 65+) $4, Adults (age 19-64) $5
Sunday
Races at Dawson County Raceway, 6:00-9:00 p.m., Dawson County Fairgrounds, 1000 Plum Creek Pkwy.
"The Lion King", 3:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., The Majestic Theatre, 615 N. Washington St. Ticket prices: Children (4 & under) $3, Students (age 5-18) $4, Seniors (age 65+) $4, Adults (age 19-64) $5
Monday
Chamber Executive Board of Directors Meeting, 12:00-1:00 p.m., Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce Board Room, 1501 Plum Creek Pkwy., #2a
Tuesday
Dawson County Visitors Committee meeting, 2 p.m., Cozad Chamber of Commerce, 907 N. Washington St. Christy Werger, 308-324-5504.
Novel Stitchers, 3 p.m., Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington St.
Farmer’s Market, 3:00-6:00 p.m., Bob’s True Value parking lot, 1601 Plum Creek Pkwy.
Lexington City Council Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., City of Lexington Council Chambers, 406 E. 7th St.
Wednesday
Rotary Club meeting, noon, public library, 907 N. Washington St. Bernie Svoboda, 308-325-7006.
"The Lion King", 7:30 p.m., The Majestic Theatre, 615 N. Washington St. Ticket prices: Children (4 & under) $3, Students (age 5-18) $4, Seniors (age 65+) $4, Adults (age 19-64) $5
McCOOK
Monday
City Council Meeting, 6:30 p.m., McCook Municipal Center, City Council Chambers, 505 W. C St.
Tuesday
Rotary Club, noon, MCC Student Union, 1205 E. Third.
NORTH PLATTE
Today
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Horseshoe Pitching League, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Cody Park Horseshoe Pits (east side of park), 1401 N. Jeffers St. Mike Thomsen, (308) 530-6164.
Drop-in Cornhole League, 6-9 p.m., Pal’s Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave.
Bambino Buddy Ball BBQ, 6:30 p.m., D & N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Rd.
Dance to Top Shelf Country, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
Dance lessons, 7 p.m., The Switchyard Grill & Pub, 520 N. Jeffers St., $5 per single, $8 per couple.
Thursday
Sunrise Rotary, 7 a.m., NebraskaLand National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St.
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
North Platte Young Professionals Power Hour, 12:00-1:00 p.m., Nebraskaland National Bank, 3rd floor meeting room, 1400 S. Dewey St.
North Platte Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
UpBeat Vocal/Rhythmic Group, 4:30-6 p.m., Kittle’s Music, 106 E. Fifth St., open to youth 8-14.
Paving Our Way To Play - North Platte Kids Academy, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Harbor Lights Gathering, 711 N. Lake Rd.
N’Route Entertainment Fort Cody Summer Music Series, 6 p.m., Fort Cody Trading Post, 221 Halligan Drive, Paul Lechner performing. $5 per person, kids under 12 are free.
Live music, 6-9 p.m., Pals Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave., Melanie Devaney performing.
Friday
Ambassador Classic Golf Tournament, River's Edge Golf Course, 1008 W. 18th St. Call to schedule tee time: (308) 532-7550. $375/team.
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Tea Time Talk, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Great Plains Health Education Center, 601 W. Leota St.
Kid's Night Out, 6:30-9:00 p.m., North Platte Area Children's Museum, 314 N. Jeffers St. $15 per child for non-members, $8 per child for members. RSVP is required.
Open Mic Night, 7-8 p.m., Espresso Shop, 419 N. Dewey St., no admission charge, food and drink for sale at counter.
NPJC Glowball 2019, 7:00-11:30 p.m., Lake Maloney Golf Course, 608 Birdie Lane. Tammi Ramsey, (605) 484-6960.
Saturday
Ambassador Classic Golf Tournament, River's Edge Golf Course, 1008 W. 18th St.
Whitaker 1MI, 5K & 10K, 7:00 a.m., D & N Event Center 501 E. Walker Rd.
North Platte Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Maniohuta 3D Archery, 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Maniohuta Archers, 204 Pheasant Run Rd. For more information contact Rob Smith at 308-530-1249.
End of Summer Water Festival, 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., Lake Maloney, 9402 Lakeview Drive
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Barn Quilt Painting Workshop-North Platte, 1:00-4:00 p.m., North Platte Community College, 601 W. State Farm Rd. Mandatory Registration Forms: www.rusticmillingandcraft.com. Call or text 308-529-8992.
“Inside Out” 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Fox Theater, 301 E. Fifth St. Adults $5, kids 12 and younger $3.
FFA Kick Ball Tournament, 4:00-9:00 p.m., North Platte High School practice field, 1220 W. 2nd St.
Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation Fundraiser, 5:00 p.m., Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 W. Hwy 30
Public Bingo, 6:30 p.m. early bird game, 7 p.m. regular games. North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St.
Twilight Tours, open until 10:00 p.m., Golden Spike Tower, 1249 N. Homestead Rd.
Sunday
Ambassador Classic Golf Tournament, River's Edge Golf Course, 1008 W. 18th St.
Live music, 2:00 p.m., Pal’s Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave., Tim Budig Band performing.
First Church Cornhole Tournament, 3:00-7:00 p.m., First Church of North Platte, 1600 W. E St. Register at: https://firstchurchnp.com/events/cornhole-tournament
Monday
County commissioners meeting, 8 a.m., Commissioners room, County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
Summer Pickleball League, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., North Platte Rec Center, 1300 McDonald Rd.
Monday Bowling Leagues - Monday Night Commercial (Mixed): 6:30 p.m., Wild Bills Fun Center, 1100 S. Jeffers St.
Auditions for "Drinking Habits", 7:00-8:00 p.m., Fox Theater Patty Birge Room, 301 E. 5th St.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon-1 p.m., Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St.
North Platte Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Tuesday Bowling Leagues - Cream & Sugar (Women's), Seniors: 12:00 p.m, Tues Night Mixed: 6:30 p.m., Wild Bills Fun Center, 1100 S. Jeffers St.
Auditions for "Drinking Habits", 7:00-8:00 p.m., Fox Theater Patty Birge Room, 301 E. 5th St.
Wednesday
Wednesday Bowling Leagues - Slo-risers (Women's), 9:00 a.m., Wild Bills Fun Center, 1100 S. Jeffers St.
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Horseshoe Pitching League, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Cody Park Horseshoe Pits (east side of park), 1401 N. Jeffers St. Mike Thomsen, (308) 530-6164.
Drop-in Cornhole League, 6-9 p.m., Pal’s Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave.
Dance to Ray Mullen Country, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
OGALLALA
Wednesday
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
MOPS Sip N Chat, 9 a.m., Slow Lane Coffee, 112 N. Spruce.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., 309 West O St.
Ogallala Youth Committee Meeting, 12:00-1:00 p.m., Open Range Grill, 1108 N. Spruce St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Thursday
Big Mac Kiwanis Club, 7 a.m., Front Street, 519 E. First St.
Rotary Club, noon, Front Street Steakhouse, 519 E. First St., upstairs room.
Weight Watchers, 6:15 p.m., Tiger Den, 504 W. Highway 26, Lewellen.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting.
Friday
Optimist Club Meeting, noon, Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
AA open meeting, noon and 6 p.m. 1008 West A St.
Saturday
The String Beans, 10:00-11:00 a.m., Rendezvous Square, downtown Ogallala
AA open meeting, 7 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 9:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Anonymous, open candlelight meeting.
Sunday
Open spiritual meeting, 10:30 a.m., 1008 West A St. Anyone interested or those with alcohol problems.
Monday
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 5-6 p.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Closed meeting, alcoholics only, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Tuesday
Adult Crafts at the Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting, book study.
Wednesday
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
MOPS Sip N Chat, 9 a.m., Slow Lane Coffee, 112 N. Spruce.
Rooted in Relationships Meeting, 9:00-11:00 a.m., ESU 16, 314 W. 1st St.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 309 West O St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
PAXTON
Today
Keith/Arthur County Food Pantry, 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., 401 W. O St.
SUTHERLAND
Sunday
Breakfast at Sutherland Legion Hall, 9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Sutherland Legion Hall, 130 S. Maple St.
Tuesday
Hershey/Sutherland Food Pantry, 4:00-5:30 p.m., in the alley north of the Sutherland Post Office.