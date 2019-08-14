ARNOLD
Today
Story Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Finch Memorial Library, 205 N. Walnut St. Ages 3 and older.
Thursday
Rotary Club, 6:30 p.m. fellowship meal, 7 p.m. meeting and 7:30 p.m. program, The Exchange, 104 E. Arnold Ave. Ron Cool, 308-529-2665.
Friday-Saturday
“Spider-Man: Far From Home” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Scott B. Cool Memorial.
Sunday
“Spider-Man: Far From Home” 3 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Scott B. Cool Memorial.
Tuesday
American Legion, 8 p.m., Legion Hall, N. Walnut St. Charles Foran, 308-848-2459.
“Spider-Man: Far From Home” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Scott B. Cool Memorial.
BRADY
Wednesday
Brady Library hours, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Friday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Tuesday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
COZAD
Today
Movie Matinee: "Avengers Endgame", 1:00 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave.
Farmer’s Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Cozad Haymaker Grand Generation Center, 410 W. 9th St.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Nazarene Church, 919 Avenue H. Christ-centered 12 step program. Childcare to kindergarten. First to sixth grade, Bible quiz.
Thursday
Kids Crafternoon, 1:30-2:00 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave.
Makeup with Memphis, 4:00-5:00 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave.
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Cozad Community Hospital, 300 E. 12th St., meeting room.
Friday
Toddler Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., ages 0-2. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. 308-784-2019.
Preschool Story Time, 11:00-11:30 a.m., ages 3-6. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. No registration required.
Saturday
Farmer’s Market, 8:00-11:00 a.m., Veteran’s Memorial Park (East side)
Monday
Meadowlark Pointe Book Club, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Meadowlark Pointe Assisted Living, 2300 Ave. O
Teen Advisory Meeting, 1:30 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave.
City Council Meeting, 7:00-8:00 p.m., City Offices, 215 W. 8th St.
Genealogy Meeting, 7:00-9:00 p.m., Meadowlark Pointe Assisted Living, 2300 Ave. O
Tuesday
AA, “Tuesday Mornings Full of Grace,” 9 a.m., Cozad Nazarene Church, 919 Ave. H. Jewel Gibbs-308-660-4894.
Crafternoon, 4:00-5:00 p.m., Wilson Public Library Conference Room, 910 Meridian Ave.
Code Club, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Targeted to kids in grades 4-8. Click the link to register! https://goo.gl/forms/yf6xopXNoJDrRE3s2
GOTHENBURG
Thursday
Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Ehmen Park, Avenue F between 15th and 16th streets.
Friday
“Crawl”, 7:30 p.m., Sun Theatre, 404 10th St. Children (ages 2-12) $3, Adults $5, Seniors (55+) $4. Concessions on sale.
Saturday
“Crawl”, 7:30 p.m., Sun Theatre, 404 10th St. Children (ages 2-12) $3, Adults $5, Seniors (55+) $4. Concessions on sale.
Sunday
“Crawl”, show times are 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., Sun Theatre, 404 10th St. Children (ages 2-12) $3, Adults $5, Seniors (55+) $4. Concessions on sale.
Monday
AA Meeting: Pony Express Group, 7:30 p.m., Bacon Law Office, 416 10th St.
Tuesday
RYDE Transit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule a ride, call 308-537-3677.
Gothenburg Planning & Zoning Meeting, 5:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 409 9th St.
LEMOYNE/LEWELLEN
Thursday
Weight Watchers meeting, 6:15 p.m., Lewellen Tiger Den, 19775 US-26
LEXINGTON
Today
First Day of School, Lexington Public Schools
Lap Sit/Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Public Library, 907 N. Washington.
"The Lion King", 7:30 p.m., The Majestic Theatre, 615 N. Washington St. Ticket prices: Children (4 & under) $3, Students (age 5-18) $4, Seniors (age 65+) $4, Adults (age 19-64) $5
Friday
Interagency Meeting, Lexington Wellness Center, 1201 N. Erie St.
"Secret Life of Pets 2", 7:30 p.m., The Majestic Theatre, 615 N. Washington St. Ticket prices: Children (4 & under) $3, Students (age 5-18) $4, Seniors (age 65+) $4, Adults (age 19-64) $5
Saturday
Farmer’s Market, 8:00-11:00 a.m., Bob’s True Value parking lot, 1601 Plum Creek Pkwy.
Dawson County High School Rodeo, 9:00 a.m., Stevens Arena, 1000 Plum Creek Pkwy.
Leaving a Legacy Event, 6:00-10:00 p.m., Kirk's Nebraskaland Restaurant, 3002 Plum Creek Pkwy.
"Secret Life of Pets 2", 7:30 p.m., The Majestic Theatre, 615 N. Washington St. Ticket prices: Children (4 & under) $3, Students (age 5-18) $4, Seniors (age 65+) $4, Adults (age 19-64) $5
Sunday
Dawson County High School Rodeo, 9:00 a.m., Stevens Arena, 1000 Plum Creek Pkwy.
"Secret Life of Pets 2", 3:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., The Majestic Theatre, 615 N. Washington St. Ticket prices: Children (4 & under) $3, Students (age 5-18) $4, Seniors (age 65+) $4, Adults (age 19-64) $5
Monday
Chamber Board of Directors Meeting, 4:00-5:00 p.m., Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce Board Room, 1501 Plum Creek Pkwy., #2a
Tuesday
Child Care Planning Meeting, 10:00-11:30 a.m., Community Health & Fitness Center, 1600 W. 13th St.
Ambassador Committee Meeting, 12:00-1:00 p.m., Christy Werger (308) 324-5504
Dawson County Visitors Committee meeting, 2 p.m., Cozad Chamber of Commerce, 907 N. Washington St. Christy Werger, 308-324-5504.
Novel Stitchers, 3 p.m., Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington St.
Farmer’s Market, 3:00-6:00 p.m., Bob’s True Value parking lot, 1601 Plum Creek Pkwy.
Wednesday
Rotary Club meeting, noon, public library, 907 N. Washington St. Bernie Svoboda, 308-325-7006.
"Secret Life of Pets 2", 7:30 p.m., The Majestic Theatre, 615 N. Washington St. Ticket prices: Children (4 & under) $3, Students (age 5-18) $4, Seniors (age 65+) $4, Adults (age 19-64) $5
McCOOK
Today
Chamber Board Meeting, 12:00-1:00 p.m., MNB Meeting Room, 220 Norris Ave.
Saturday
Lighthouse Marina Presents...Dimentia, 6:00 p.m., Lighthouse Marina, Hugh Butler Lake, North Hwy 83
Monday
City Council Meeting, 6:30 p.m., McCook Municipal Center, City Council Chambers, 505 W. C St.
Tuesday
Rotary Club, noon, MCC Student Union, 1205 E. Third.
NORTH PLATTE
Today
Wednesday Bowling Leagues - Slo-risers (Women's), 9:00 a.m., Wild Bills Fun Center, 1100 S. Jeffers St.
Al-Anon Meeting, 11:00 a.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
AA Meeting: North Platte Group – Grapevine, 12:00 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
AA Meeting: The 4th Street Group – Came to Believe, 12:15 p.m., 4th Street Club, 1720 W. 4th St.
Horseshoe Pitching League, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Cody Park Horseshoe Pits (east side of park), 1401 N. Jeffers St. Mike Thomsen, (308) 530-6164.
Drop-in Cornhole League, 6:00-9:00 p.m., Pal’s Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave.
4D Barrel Race, 6:00-10:00 p.m., Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 Rodeo Rd. $30 entry in open + $5 arena fee, $15 for youth, $5 for PeeWee.
NA Closed Meeting – Lit. Study, 6:30 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St., Downstairs
Dance to Lou Kraus, 7:00-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
Dance lessons, 7:00 p.m., The Switchyard Grill & Pub, 520 N. Jeffers St., $5 per single, $8 per couple.
AA Meeting: The 4th Street Group, 8:00 p.m., 4th Street Club, 1720 W. 4th St.
Thursday
Sunrise Rotary, 7 a.m., NebraskaLand National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St.
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
AA Meeting: North Platte Group – Living Sober, 12:00 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
AA Meeting: The 4th Street Group, 12:15 p.m., 4th Street Club, 1720 W. 4th St.
North Platte Farmers Market, 3:00-6:00 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
UpBeat Vocal/Rhythmic Group, 4:30-6 p.m., Kittle’s Music, 106 E. Fifth St., open to youth 8-14.
1st Annual Nebraska Sportsmen's Night, 6:00 p.m., Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 W. Rodeo Rd.
NA Open Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 1302 East 4th St., south side of building
AA Meeting: North Platte Group – Women’s Big Book, 6:30 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
AA Meeting: The 4th Street Group, 8:00 p.m., 4th Street Club, 1720 W. 4th St.
Thursday Bowling Leagues - Classic, Wild Bills Fun Center, 1100 S. Jeffers St. Contact Schuyler or Megan, (308) 532-5720
Friday
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Al-Anon Meeting, 11:00 a.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
AA Meeting: North Platte Group – As Bill Sees It, 12:00 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
AA Meeting: The 4th Street Group – Living Sober, 12:15 p.m., 4th Street Club, 1720 W. 4th St.
Geral John & Friends - We Love Summertime Concert, 2:00-3:00 p.m., Centennial Park Retirement Village, 510 Centennial Circle
Live music, 6-9 p.m., Pals Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave., Shawn Cole performing.
NA Closed Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St., Downstairs
Open Mic Night, 7-8 p.m., Espresso Shop, 419 N. Dewey St., no admission charge, food and drink for sale at counter.
Music on the Bricks - Unplugged, 7:00-10:00 p.m., Espresso Shop, 419 N. Dewey St. Admission: $5
AA Meeting: North Platte Group – Newcomer’s, 8:00 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
AA Meeting: The 4th Street Group, 8:00 p.m., 4th Street Club, 1720 W. 4th St.
Saturday
North Platte Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Flat Rock EMS Conference, 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m., NPCC-South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Rd.
2-Man Golf Scramble, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., Iron Eagle Golf Course, 2401 Halligan Dr. Entry fee is $220 per team. Sign up at Iron Eagle Golf Course, (308) 535-6730.
North Platte Critter Swap, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., Tractor Supply Parking Lot, 3728 S. Jeffers St.
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Al-Anon Meeting, 11:00 a.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
AA Meeting: North Platte Group – Came to Believe, 12:00 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
AA Meeting: The 4th Street Group, 12:15 p.m., 4th Street Club, 1720 W. 4th St.
“How to Train Your Dragon” 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Fox Theater, 301 E. Fifth St. Adults $5, kids 12 and younger $3.
Music on the Bricks, 6:00 p.m.-1:00 a.m., Downtown North Platte. Admission: $5
Public Bingo, 6:30 p.m. early bird game, 7 p.m. regular games. North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St.
AA Meeting: Higher Power – Closed Meeting, 7:00 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 2700 West A St.
AA Meeting: North Platte Group – Serenity Sisters (Women), 8:00 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
NA Candlelight Meeting, 10:00 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St., Downstairs
Twilight Tours, open until 10:00 p.m., Golden Spike Tower, 1249 N. Homestead Rd.
Sunday
AA Meeting: North Platte Group – 3 & 11 Step, 12:00 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
AA Meetings: The 4th Street Group, 12:15 p.m. & 8:00 p.m., 4th Street Club, 1720 W. 4th St.
Al-Anon Meeting, 2:00 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
Live music, 5:00 p.m., Pal’s Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave., Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal performing.
NA Open Meeting – Open Topic, 6:30 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St., Downstairs
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Harvest Christian Fellowship, 1501 S. Dewey St. Christ-centered 12-step program.
AA Meeting: Sunday Night 12x12, 7:30 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
Monday
County commissioners meeting, 8 a.m., Commissioners room, County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
Summer Pickleball League, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., North Platte Rec Center, 1300 McDonald Rd.
Al-Anon Meeting, 11:00 a.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
AA Meeting: North Platte Group – 12x12, 12:00 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
AA Meeting: The 4th Street Group – Daily Reflections, 12:15 p.m., 4th Street Club, 1720 W. 4th St.
“Make It Monday”, 4:00-6:00 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. 4th St.
Monday Bowling Leagues - Monday Night Commercial (Mixed): 6:30 p.m., Wild Bills Fun Center, 1100 S. Jeffers St.
NA Open Meeting – Step Study, 6:30 p.m., 1302 East 4th St., south side of building
AA Meeting: The 4th Street Group – Women’s Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4th Street Club, 1720 W. 4th St.
Al-Anon Meeting, 7:00 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
AA Meeting: The 4th Street Group, 8:00 p.m., 4th Street Club, 1720 W. 4th St.
AA Meeting: North Platte Group – Speaker Meeting, 8:00 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7:00 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon-1 p.m., Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St.
AA Meeting: North Platte Group – Big Book, 12:15 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
AA Meeting: The 4th Street Group – Big Book, 12:15 p.m., 4th Street Club, 1720 W. 4th St.
North Platte Farmers Market, 3:00-6:00 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Tuesday Bowling Leagues - Cream & Sugar (Women's), Seniors: 12:00 p.m, Tues Night Mixed: 6:30 p.m., Wild Bills Fun Center, 1100 S. Jeffers St.
NA Open Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 1302 East 4th St., south side of building
AA Meeting: North Platte Group – Women’s Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
AA Meeting: The 4th Street Group – Men’s Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4th Street Club, 1720 W. 4th St.
Al-Anon Meeting, 7:00 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
AA Meeting: The 4th Street Group, 8:00 p.m., 4th Street Club, 1720 W. 4th St.
AA Meeting: North Platte Group – Big Book, 8:00 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
Wednesday
Wednesday Bowling Leagues - Slo-risers (Women's), 9:00 a.m., Wild Bills Fun Center, 1100 S. Jeffers St.
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Al-Anon Meeting, 11:00 a.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
AA Meeting: North Platte Group – Grapevine, 12:00 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
AA Meeting: The 4th Street Group – Came to Believe, 12:15 p.m., 4th Street Club, 1720 W. 4th St.
Divorce Pro Se Clinic (Legal Aid of NE), 1:00-3:00 p.m., North Platte Public Library, Genealogy Area, 120 W. 4th St.
Drop-in Cornhole League, 6:00-9:00 p.m., Pal’s Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave.
NA Closed Meeting – Lit. Study, 6:30 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St., Downstairs
Dance to Ray Mullen Country, 7:00-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
AA Meeting: The 4th Street Group, 8:00 p.m., 4th Street Club, 1720 W. 4th St.
OGALLALA
Wednesday
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
MOPS Sip N Chat, 9 a.m., Slow Lane Coffee, 112 N. Spruce.
Rooted in Relationships Meeting, 9:00-11:00 a.m., ESU 16, 314 W. 1st St.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Keith/Arthur County Food Pantry, 6:00-7:30 p.m., 401 W. O St.
Ogallala Youth Committee Meeting, 12:00-1:00 p.m., Open Range Grill, 1108 N. Spruce St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Thursday
Big Mac Kiwanis Club, 7 a.m., Front Street, 519 E. First St.
Rotary Club, noon, Front Street Steakhouse, 519 E. First St., upstairs room.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, noon-1:00 p.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Contact: Meagan Hovendick.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting.
Friday
Optimist Club Meeting, noon, Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
AA open meeting, noon and 6 p.m. 1008 West A St.
Saturday
Farmer's Market, 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., Rendezvous Square, downtown. Contact: Joe Uerling, 308- 284-1121, or the Ogallala/Keith County Chamber of Commerce, 308-284-4066.
AA open meeting, 7 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 9:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Anonymous, open candlelight meeting.
Sunday
Open spiritual meeting, 10:30 a.m., 1008 West A St. Anyone interested or those with alcohol problems.
Monday
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 5-6 p.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Closed meeting, alcoholics only, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Tuesday
Adult Crafts at the Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting, book study.
Wednesday
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
MOPS Sip N Chat, 9 a.m., Slow Lane Coffee, 112 N. Spruce.
Rooted in Relationships Meeting, 9:00-11:00 a.m., ESU 16, 314 W. 1st St.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 309 West O St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
PAXTON
Today
Keith/Arthur County Food Pantry, 6:00-7:30 p.m., 401 W. O St.
Tuesday
Paxton Optimist Club, 6:00-7:00 a.m., Swede's Cafe in Paxton, Highway 30
SUTHERLAND
Saturday
Crack & Whack Shooting and Golf Tournament, 8:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m., Sutherland Lions Club, 531 Fern St. Sign up at Oregon Trail Golf Course or contact Nancy (308) 386-8134, or Teresa (308) 386-8568.