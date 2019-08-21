ARNOLD
Today
Story Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Finch Memorial Library, 205 N. Walnut St. Ages 3 and older.
Thursday
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 130, 2:00 p.m., Legion Hall, N. Walnut St. 308-848-2459.
Rotary Club, 6:30 p.m. fellowship meal, 7 p.m. meeting and 7:30 p.m. program, The Exchange, 104 E. Arnold Ave. Ron Cool, 308-529-2665.
Friday-Saturday
“The Lion King”, 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Cloudfire Services & Eric Brast Family.
Sunday
“The Lion King”, 3 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Cloudfire Services & Eric Brast Family.
Monday
Arnold Chamber of Commerce, 7:00 p.m., Triangle Lanes, 211 W. Arnold Ave.
Tuesday
“The Lion King”, 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Cloudfire Services & Eric Brast Family.
BRADY
Wednesday
Brady Library hours, 9:30 a.m.-12.00 p.m. & 3:30-6:00 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Toddler Time, 10:00-10:30 a.m., Brady Public Library 107 Commercial St. For kids 0-3 years.
Friday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Tuesday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
COZAD
Today
Farmer’s Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Cozad Haymaker Grand Generation Center, 410 W. 9th St.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Nazarene Church, 919 Avenue H. Christ-centered 12 step program. Childcare to kindergarten. First to sixth grade, Bible quiz.
Thursday
United Way Business After Hours, 5:00-7:00 p.m., Elks Club, 820 J St.
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Cozad Community Hospital, 300 E. 12th St., meeting room.
Breastfeeding Support Group, 6:00-7:00 p.m., Cozad Community Hospital, 300 E. 12th St., large conference room. 308-784-2231.
Friday
Toddler Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., ages 0-2. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. 308-784-2019.
Preschool Story Time, 11:00-11:30 a.m., ages 3-6. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. No registration required.
Saturday
Farmer’s Market, 8:00-11:00 a.m., Veteran’s Memorial Park (East side)
Sunday
CUMC Color Run, 7:30-10:00 a.m., Cozad United Methodist Church, 1515 B St.
Tuesday
AA, “Tuesday Mornings Full of Grace,” 9 a.m., Cozad Nazarene Church, 919 Ave. H. Jewel Gibbs-308-660-4894.
Code Club, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Targeted to kids in grades 4-8. Click the link to register! https://goo.gl/forms/yf6xopXNoJDrRE3s2
GOTHENBURG
Thursday
Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Ehmen Park, Avenue F between 15th and 16th streets.
Friday
“The Lion King”, 7:30 p.m., Sun Theatre, 404 10th St. Children (ages 2-12) $3, Adults $5, Seniors (55+) $4. Concessions on sale.
Saturday
“The Lion King”, 7:30 p.m., Sun Theatre, 404 10th St. Children (ages 2-12) $3, Adults $5, Seniors (55+) $4. Concessions on sale.
Sunday
“The Lion King”, show times are 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., Sun Theatre, 404 10th St. Children (ages 2-12) $3, Adults $5, Seniors (55+) $4. Concessions on sale.
Monday
AA Meeting: Pony Express Group, 7:30 p.m., Bacon Law Office, 416 10th St.
Tuesday
RYDE Transit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule a ride, call 308-537-3677.
HERSHEY
Saturday
Hershey Fall Festival, Maria Lutheran Church, 521 Lincoln Ave.
LEMOYNE/LEWELLEN
Thursday
Weight Watchers meeting, 6:15 p.m., Lewellen Tiger Den, 19775 US-26
LEXINGTON
Today
Lap Sit/Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Public Library, 907 N. Washington.
Rotary Club Meeting, 12:00-1:00 p.m., Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington. Contact Bernie Svoboda.
"Secret Life of Pets 2", 7:30 p.m., The Majestic Theatre, 615 N. Washington St. Ticket prices: Children (4 & under) $3, Students (age 5-18) $4, Seniors (age 65+) $4, Adults (age 19-64) $5
Thursday
Wings and Wine, Beer & Brats, 5:00-9:00 p.m., Mac's Creek Winery & Brewery, 43315 Road 757
Friday
"Dora and the Lost City of Gold", 7:30 p.m., The Majestic Theatre, 615 N. Washington St. Ticket prices: Children (4 & under) $3, Students (age 5-18) $4, Seniors (age 65+) $4, Adults (age 19-64) $5
Saturday
Farmer’s Market, 8:00-11:00 a.m., Bob’s True Value parking lot, 1601 Plum Creek Pkwy.
Big Red Tailgate at Goodwill, 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Goodwill store parking lot, 2401 Plum Creek Pkwy.
"Dora and the Lost City of Gold", 7:30 p.m., The Majestic Theatre, 615 N. Washington St. Ticket prices: Children (4 & under) $3, Students (age 5-18) $4, Seniors (age 65+) $4, Adults (age 19-64) $5
Sunday
Races at Dawson County Raceway, 6:00-10:00 p.m., Dawson County Fairgrounds
"Dora and the Lost City of Gold", 3:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., The Majestic Theatre, 615 N. Washington St. Ticket prices: Children (4 & under) $3, Students (age 5-18) $4, Seniors (age 65+) $4, Adults (age 19-64) $5
Tuesday
Novel Stitchers, 3:00 p.m., Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington St.
Farmer’s Market, 3:00-6:00 p.m., Bob’s True Value parking lot, 1601 Plum Creek Pkwy.
City Council Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Council Chambers, 406 E. 7th St.
Wednesday
Lexington Civil Service Commission Meeting, 12:00 p.m., Lexington City Council Chambers, 406 E. 7th St.
Luncheon at Heartland Military Museum, 12:00-1:30 p.m., Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles, 606 Heartland Rd.
"Dora and the Lost City of Gold", 7:30 p.m., The Majestic Theatre, 615 N. Washington St. Ticket prices: Children (4 & under) $3, Students (age 5-18) $4, Seniors (age 65+) $4, Adults (age 19-64) $5
McCOOK
Saturday
Prairie Roots Festival, 3:30 p.m., Barnett Park
Lighthouse Marina Presents...Prairie Fire Band, 12:00-3:00 p.m., Lighthouse Marina, Hugh Butler Lake, North Hwy 83
Tuesday
Rotary Club, noon, MCC Student Union, 1205 E. Third.
NORTH PLATTE
Today
Wednesday Bowling Leagues - Slo-risers (Women's), 9:00 a.m., Wild Bills Fun Center, 1100 S. Jeffers St.
Al-Anon Meeting, 11:00 a.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
AA Meeting: North Platte Group – Grapevine, 12:00 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
AA Meeting: The 4th Street Group – Came to Believe, 12:15 p.m., 4th Street Club, 1720 W. 4th St.
Drop-in Cornhole League, 6:00-9:00 p.m., Pal’s Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave.
NA Closed Meeting – Lit. Study, 6:30 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St., Downstairs.
North Platte Genealogical Society Meeting, 7:00-8:00 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. 4th St.
Dance to Ray Mullen Country, 7:00-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
AA Meeting: The 4th Street Group, 8:00 p.m., 4th Street Club, 1720 W. 4th St.
Thursday
Sunrise Rotary, 7:00 a.m., NebraskaLand National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St.
Annual Water and Crops Field Day, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Nebraska Extension Office, 402 W. State Farm Rd. Register by Aug. 20th: https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/westcentral/water-crops-field-day/, or calling Jacque Herrick at (308) 696-6700.
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
AA Meeting: North Platte Group – Living Sober, 12:00 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
AA Meeting: The 4th Street Group, 12:15 p.m., 4th Street Club, 1720 W. 4th St.
North Platte Farmers Market, 3:00-6:00 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
UpBeat Vocal/Rhythmic Group, 4:30-6:00 p.m., Kittle’s Music, 106 E. Fifth St., open to youth 8-14.
NA Open Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 1302 East 4th St., south side of building
AA Meeting: North Platte Group – Women’s Big Book, 6:30 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
AA Meeting: The 4th Street Group, 8:00 p.m., 4th Street Club, 1720 W. 4th St.
Thursday Bowling Leagues - Classic, Wild Bills Fun Center, 1100 S. Jeffers St. Contact Schuyler or Megan, (308) 532-5720
Friday
Nebraska State Skeet Shoot, Lincoln County Wildlife Gun Club, 100 Eagles Nest Rd. Call (308) 532-1694 for more info.
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Al-Anon Meeting, 11:00 a.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
AA Meeting: North Platte Group – As Bill Sees It, 12:00 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
AA Meeting: The 4th Street Group – Living Sober, 12:15 p.m., 4th Street Club, 1720 W. 4th St.
"The Greatest Show" at Cody Park Rides & Concessions, 5:00-10:00 p.m., Cody Park, 1601 N. Jeffers St.
NA Closed Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St., Downstairs.
Art Class - Macrame Air Plant Holder, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. $40, all supplies included.
Open Mic Night, 7:00-8:00 p.m., Espresso Shop, 419 N. Dewey St., no admission charge, food and drink for sale at counter.
AA Meeting: North Platte Group – Newcomer’s, 8:00 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
AA Meeting: The 4th Street Group, 8:00 p.m., 4th Street Club, 1720 W. 4th St.
Glow Dance, 9:00 p.m.-midnight, Downtown on the Bricks, Incoming freshmen to seniors, $5 admission
Club Night, 10:00 p.m.-midnight, Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St.
Saturday
Nebraska State Skeet Shoot, Lincoln County Wildlife Gun Club, 100 Eagles Nest Rd. Call (308) 532-1694 for more info.
North Platte Farmers Market, 8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Nebraska State Horseshoe Pitching Tournament, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Cody Park, 1402 N. Jeffers St.
Woofstock, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Platte River Mall parking lot, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Kids Day 2019, 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., Wild Bill's Fun Center, 1100 S. Jeffers St. Free for kids!
Puppy Photo Competition, 11:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m., Cody Park Rides & Concessions, 1601 N. Jeffers St. Pictures will be taken by staff.
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Al-Anon Meeting, 11:00 a.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
AA Meeting: North Platte Group – Came to Believe, 12:00 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
AA Meeting: The 4th Street Group, 12:15 p.m., 4th Street Club, 1720 W. 4th St.
“A Star is Born (2018)”, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Fox Theater, 301 E. Fifth St. Adults $5, kids 12 and younger $3.
Public Bingo, 6:30 p.m. early bird game, 7:00 p.m. regular games. North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St.
AA Meeting: Higher Power – Closed Meeting, 7:00 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 2700 West A St.
"More Than Honey" Screening, 7:00-8:30 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
AA Meeting: North Platte Group – Serenity Sisters (Women), 8:00 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
NA Candlelight Meeting, 10:00 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St., Downstairs
Twilight Tours, open until 10:00 p.m., Golden Spike Tower, 1249 N. Homestead Rd.
Club Night, 10:00 p.m.-midnight, Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St.
Sunday
Nebraska State Skeet Shoot, Lincoln County Wildlife Gun Club, 100 Eagles Nest Rd. Call (308) 532-1694 for more info.
Nebraska State Horseshoe Pitching Tournament, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Cody Park, 1402 N. Jeffers St.
Members Sunday, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., North Platte Area Children's Museum, 314 N. Jeffers St.
Aim for the Cure Cornhole Tournament, 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Pal's Brewing Company, 4520 Buffalo Bill Rd. $40 entry fee
AA Meeting: North Platte Group – 3 & 11 Step, 12:00 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
AA Meetings: The 4th Street Group, 12:15 p.m. & 8:00 p.m., 4th Street Club, 1720 W. 4th St.
Maranatha Waterfront Days, 2:00-6:00 p.m., Maranatha Camp, 16800 E. Maranatha Rd. $8 entrance fee
Live music, 2:30 p.m., Pal’s Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave., Jumpin' Kate performing.
Al-Anon Meeting, 2:00 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
NA Open Meeting – Open Topic, 6:30 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St., Downstairs
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Harvest Christian Fellowship, 1501 S. Dewey St. Christ-centered 12-step program.
AA Meeting: Sunday Night 12x12, 7:30 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
Monday
County commissioners meeting, 8:00 a.m., Commissioners room, County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
Summer Pickleball League, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., North Platte Rec Center, 1300 McDonald Rd.
Al-Anon Meeting, 11:00 a.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
AA Meeting: North Platte Group – 12x12, 12:00 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
AA Meeting: The 4th Street Group – Daily Reflections, 12:15 p.m., 4th Street Club, 1720 W. 4th St.
Monday Bowling Leagues - Monday Night Commercial (Mixed): 6:30 p.m., Wild Bills Fun Center, 1100 S. Jeffers St.
NA Open Meeting – Step Study, 6:30 p.m., 1302 East 4th St., south side of building
AA Meeting: The 4th Street Group – Women’s Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4th Street Club, 1720 W. 4th St.
Al-Anon Meeting, 7:00 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
AA Meeting: The 4th Street Group, 8:00 p.m., 4th Street Club, 1720 W. 4th St.
AA Meeting: North Platte Group – Speaker Meeting, 8:00 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7:00 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon-1:00 p.m., Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St.
AA Meeting: North Platte Group – Big Book, 12:15 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
AA Meeting: The 4th Street Group – Big Book, 12:15 p.m., 4th Street Club, 1720 W. 4th St.
North Platte Farmers Market, 3:00-6:00 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Tuesday Bowling Leagues - Cream & Sugar (Women's), Seniors: 12:00 p.m, Tues Night Mixed: 6:30 p.m., Wild Bills Fun Center, 1100 S. Jeffers St.
NA Open Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 1302 East 4th St., south side of building
AA Meeting: North Platte Group – Women’s Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
AA Meeting: The 4th Street Group – Men’s Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4th Street Club, 1720 W. 4th St.
Al-Anon Meeting, 7:00 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
AA Meeting: The 4th Street Group, 8:00 p.m., 4th Street Club, 1720 W. 4th St.
AA Meeting: North Platte Group – Big Book, 8:00 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
Wednesday
Wednesday Bowling Leagues - Slo-risers (Women's), 9:00 a.m., Wild Bills Fun Center, 1100 S. Jeffers St.
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Al-Anon Meeting, 11:00 a.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
AA Meeting: North Platte Group – Grapevine, 12:00 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St.
AA Meeting: The 4th Street Group – Came to Believe, 12:15 p.m., 4th Street Club, 1720 W. 4th St.
Create a Canvas - Fire Fly Canvas, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. $40, all supplies included.
Drop-in Cornhole League, 6:00-9:00 p.m., Pal’s Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave.
NA Closed Meeting – Lit. Study, 6:30 p.m., Alano Club, 620 W. 6th St., Downstairs.
Country Two-Step Dance Class, 7:00-8:00 p.m., Switchyard Grill & Pub, 520 N. Jeffers St. Contact Robert & Christine at 308-530-1020
Dancing at the Senior Center, 7:00-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
AA Meeting: The 4th Street Group, 8:00 p.m., 4th Street Club, 1720 W. 4th St.
OGALLALA
Wednesday
Keith County Visitors Committee Meeting, 1:00-2:00 p.m., Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
MOPS Sip N Chat, 9:00 a.m., Slow Lane Coffee, 112 N. Spruce.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10:00-11:00 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10:00 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Ogallala Youth Committee Meeting, 12:00-1:00 p.m., Open Range Grill, 1108 N. Spruce St.
Keith/Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., 401 W. O St.
AA open meeting, 6:00 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
"47 Meters Down: Uncaged", 7:00 p.m., Prairie Theatre, 208 N. Spruce St., Rated PG-13. Adults (17-55): $6, Yought (12-16): $5, Children (3-11): $4, Seniors (55 and over): $4, All Shows Before 5:30 p.m.: $4.
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", 7:00 p.m., Prairie Theatre, 208 N. Spruce St., Rated R. Adults (17-55): $6, Yought (12-16): $5, Children (3-11): $4, Seniors (55 and over): $4, All Shows Before 5:30 p.m.: $4.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Thursday
Big Mac Kiwanis Club, 7:00 a.m., Front Street, 519 E. First St.
Rotary Club, 12:00-1:00 p.m., Front Street Steakhouse, 519 E. First St., upstairs room.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, noon-1:00 p.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Contact: Meagan Hovendick.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting.
"47 Meters Down: Uncaged", 7:00 p.m., Prairie Theatre, 208 N. Spruce St., Rated PG-13. Adults (17-55): $6, Yought (12-16): $5, Children (3-11): $4, Seniors (55 and over): $4, All Shows Before 5:30 p.m.: $4.
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", 7:00 p.m., Prairie Theatre, 208 N. Spruce St., Rated R. Adults (17-55): $6, Yought (12-16): $5, Children (3-11): $4, Seniors (55 and over): $4, All Shows Before 5:30 p.m.: $4.
Friday
Optimist Club Meeting, noon, Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
AA open meeting, noon and 6:00 p.m. 1008 West A St.
"Dora and the Lost City of Gold", 7:00 p.m. & 9:15 p.m., Prairie Theatre, 208 N. Spruce St., Rated PG. Adults (17-55): $6, Yought (12-16): $5, Children (3-11): $4, Seniors (55 and over): $4, All Shows Before 5:30 p.m.: $4.
"47 Meters Down: Uncaged", 7:00 p.m. & 9:15 p.m., Prairie Theatre, 208 N. Spruce St., Rated PG-13. Adults (17-55): $6, Yought (12-16): $5, Children (3-11): $4, Seniors (55 and over): $4, All Shows Before 5:30 p.m.: $4.
Saturday
Great Plains Bonefish Invitational for Disabled Vets, contact John Wight (402) 980-3073
Farmer's Market, 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., Rendezvous Square, downtown. Contact: Joe Uerling, 308- 284-1121, or the Ogallala/Keith County Chamber of Commerce, 308-284-4066.
Underwater Spearfishing Tournament, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., Lake McConaughy-Martin Bay. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m., or register online at platteriverscubadivers.com, $25 entry fee per person.
AA open meeting, 7:00 p.m., 1008 West A St.
"Dora and the Lost City of Gold", 7:00 p.m. & 9:15 p.m., Prairie Theatre, 208 N. Spruce St., Rated PG. Adults (17-55): $6, Yought (12-16): $5, Children (3-11): $4, Seniors (55 and over): $4, All Shows Before 5:30 p.m.: $4.
"47 Meters Down: Uncaged", 7:00 p.m. & 9:15 p.m., Prairie Theatre, 208 N. Spruce St., Rated PG-13. Adults (17-55): $6, Yought (12-16): $5, Children (3-11): $4, Seniors (55 and over): $4, All Shows Before 5:30 p.m.: $4.
Narcotics Anonymous, 9:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Anonymous, open candlelight meeting.
Sunday
Open spiritual meeting, 10:30 a.m., 1008 West A St. Anyone interested or those with alcohol problems.
"Dora and the Lost City of Gold", 4:30 p.m. & 7:00 p.m., Prairie Theatre, 208 N. Spruce St., Rated PG. Adults (17-55): $6, Yought (12-16): $5, Children (3-11): $4, Seniors (55 and over): $4, All Shows Before 5:30 p.m.: $4.
"47 Meters Down: Uncaged", 4:30 p.m. & 7:00 p.m., Prairie Theatre, 208 N. Spruce St., Rated PG-13. Adults (17-55): $6, Yought (12-16): $5, Children (3-11): $4, Seniors (55 and over): $4, All Shows Before 5:30 p.m.: $4.
Monday
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 5:00-6:00 p.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
AA closed meeting, alcoholics only, 6:00 p.m., 1008 West A St.
"Dora and the Lost City of Gold", 7:00 p.m., Prairie Theatre, 208 N. Spruce St., Rated PG. Adults (17-55): $6, Yought (12-16): $5, Children (3-11): $4, Seniors (55 and over): $4, All Shows Before 5:30 p.m.: $4.
"47 Meters Down: Uncaged", 7:00 p.m., Prairie Theatre, 208 N. Spruce St., Rated PG-13. Adults (17-55): $6, Yought (12-16): $5, Children (3-11): $4, Seniors (55 and over): $4, All Shows Before 5:30 p.m.: $4.
Tuesday
Keith County Leadership Board, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Adams Bank & Trust Board Room, 315 N. Spruce St.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting, book study.
Ogallala City Council Meeting, 7:00-8:00 p.m., Council Chambers at City Hall, 411 E. 2nd St.
"Dora and the Lost City of Gold", 1:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m., Prairie Theatre, 208 N. Spruce St., Rated PG. Adults (17-55): $6, Yought (12-16): $5, Children (3-11): $4, Seniors (55 and over): $4, All Shows Before 5:30 p.m.: $4.
"47 Meters Down: Uncaged", 1:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m., Prairie Theatre, 208 N. Spruce St., Rated PG-13. Adults (17-55): $6, Yought (12-16): $5, Children (3-11): $4, Seniors (55 and over): $4, All Shows Before 5:30 p.m.: $4.
Wednesday
Keith County commissioners, 8:00 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
MOPS Sip N Chat, 9:00 a.m., Slow Lane Coffee, 112 N. Spruce.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10:00-11:00 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10:00 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Ogallala Youth Committee Meeting, 12:00-1:00 p.m., Open Range Grill, 1108 N. Spruce St.
AA open meeting, 6:00 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Keith/Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 5:30-7:00 p.m., 401 W. O St.
Keith County Democrats Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Valentino's, 55 River Rd.
"Dora and the Lost City of Gold", 7:00 p.m., Prairie Theatre, 208 N. Spruce St., Rated PG. Adults (17-55): $6, Yought (12-16): $5, Children (3-11): $4, Seniors (55 and over): $4, All Shows Before 5:30 p.m.: $4.
"47 Meters Down: Uncaged", 7:00 p.m., Prairie Theatre, 208 N. Spruce St., Rated PG-13. Adults (17-55): $6, Yought (12-16): $5, Children (3-11): $4, Seniors (55 and over): $4, All Shows Before 5:30 p.m.: $4.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
PAXTON
Today
Keith/Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., 401 W. O St.
Tuesday
Paxton Optimist Club, 6:00-7:00 a.m., Swede's Cafe in Paxton, Highway 30
Wednesday
Keith/Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 6:00-7:30 p.m., 401 W. O St.
SUTHERLAND
Saturday
Dog Swim Days, 2:00-5:00 p.m., Sutherland Public Pool, 141 W. County Rd. $5 per dog. No humans allowed in pool.