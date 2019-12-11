ARNOLD
Today
Story Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Finch Memorial Library, 205 N. Walnut St. Ages 3 and older.
Thursday
Rotary Club, 6:30 p.m. fellowship meal, 7 p.m. meeting and 7:30 p.m. program, The Exchange, 104 E. Arnold Ave. Ron Cool, 308-529-2665.
Friday-Saturday
“Frozen 2,” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by First State Insurance (Becky Dailey and Pat Scott.
Sunday
“Frozen 2,” 3 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by First State Insurance (Becky Dailey and Pat Scott.
BRADY
Today
Wonderful Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Toddler time, 10-10:30 a.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
After school activities, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Good News Club Family NIght, 6 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St.
Brady village board meeting, 7 p.m., Brady Community Center, 121 N. Main St.
Youth groups, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St. Sixth to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades.
Thursday
Brady Senior Dinner, 11:30 a.m., Brady Community Center, 121 N. Main St.
Friday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Brady Library hours, 3:30-6 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Saturday
Get-N-Go breakfast, 6-10 a.m., 105 N. Market St.
Sunday
Brady Library hours, 1-4 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Sunday lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Get-N-Go, 105 N. Market St.
Tuesday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Wednesday
Wonderful Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Toddler time, 10-10:30 a.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
After school activities, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Good News Club Family NIght, 6 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St.
Youth groups, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St. Sixth to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades.
COZAD
Today
Adult Coloring Club, 10:30 a.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Conversation and coloring. Colored pencils and coloring sheets available. Bring a coloring book.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Nazarene Church, 919 Avenue H. Christ-centered 12 step program. Childcare to kindergarten. First to sixth grade, Bible quiz.
Thursday
Christmas ham dinner, 5 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 410 W. Ninth St. $10 minimum suggested donation per meal. Music begins at 5:30 p.m. Santa will be at the center from 4-6:30 p.m.
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Cozad Community Hospital, 300 E. 12th St., meeting room.
Friday
Toddlers and Guardian Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., ages 0-2. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. 308-784-2019.
Preschool and Guardian Story Time, 11-11:30 a.m., ages 3-6. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. No registration required.
Monday
Tai Chi for Better Balance, 1-2 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 410 W. Ninth St.
Family Story Time, 5:30-6 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave.
Genealogy meeting, 7 p.m., Meadowlark Pointe Assisted Living Center, 2300 Ave. O. 308-784-2019.
City Council meeting, 7:30 p.m., 215 W. Eighth St.
Tuesday
AA, “Tuesday Mornings Full of Grace,” 9 a.m., Cozad Nazarene Church, 919 Ave H. Jewel Gibbs-308-660-4894.
Crafternoon, 4 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave., conference room.
Code Club, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Targeted to kids in grades 4-8.
GOTHENBURG
Today
Gothenburg Public Library open house, 1104 Lake Ave.
Saturday
First United Methodist Church Christmas Cabaret, 7-9 p.m., 1401 Lake Ave.
Tuesday
RYDE Transit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule a ride, call 308-537-3677.
LEMOYNE
Saturday
Christmas bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lemoyne Senior Center, 720 Nebraska Highway 92 West. Crafts, candy, cookies by the pound, breads, pie and more available.
LEXINGTON
Today
Lap Sit/Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Public Library, 907 N. Washington.
Thursday
Lego Club, 4:30-6 p.m., Library, 907 N. Washington St. Supported by Lexington Library and Walmart. Age 4 and up.
Sunday
Anime Club, 1:30 p.m., public library, 907 N. Washington St., Benthack Room, students learn about Japanese comic books, called manga, and cartoons, called anime. One time fee of $3.
Tuesday
Novel Stitchers, 3 p.m., Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington St.
Wednesday
Lap Sit/Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Public Library, 907 N. Washington.
Rotary Club meeting, noon, Public Library, 907 N. Washington St. Bernie Svoboda, 308-325-7006.
McCOOK
Saturday
Christmas is Coming craft show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Willow County Fairgrounds, 1400 W. Fifth St.
“Scrooged,” 3 and 6:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, 420 Norris Ave.
Tuesday
Rotary Club, noon, MCC Student Union, 1205 E. Third.
North Platte
Today
Open Winter Landscapes Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.
Community Christmas Dinner, 3-7 p.m., Harvest Christian Fellowship, 1501 S. Dewey St.
Santa’s Workshop, 5-10 p.m., Cody Park, 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Santa at Cody Park, 6-7:30 p.m., 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Cody Park Concessions and Rides, 6-9 p.m., 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
Thursday
Sunrise Rotary, 7 a.m., Nebraskaland National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St., third floor.
Open Winter Landscapes Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.
Teens Explore, 4 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., meeting room. For youths ages 12-18, in grades 6-12.
UpBeat Vocal/Rhythmic Group, 4:30-6 p.m., Kittle’s Music, 106 E. Fifth St., open to youth 8-14.
Santa’s Workshop, 5-10 p.m., Cody Park, 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Christmas Parade, 5:30 p.m., downtown North Platte.
North Platte Opportunity Center craft show, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 501 N. Bryan Ave. Chili and cinnamon rolls, $2.
Santa at Cody Park, 6-7:30 p.m., 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Cody Park Concessions and Rides, 6-9 p.m., 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Friday
Open Winter Landscapes Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.
Santa at the Mall, 5-8 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Santa’s Workshop, 5-10 p.m., Cody Park, 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Christmas at the Codys’, 5:30-8 p.m., Buffalo Bill State Historical Park, 1249 Scouts Rest Ranch Road.
Santa at Cody Park, 6-7:30 p.m., 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Cody Park Concessions and Rides, 6-9 p.m., 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Light in the Darkness Christmas Village, 6-9:30 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave.
Open Mic Night, 7-8 p.m., Espresso Shop, 419 N. Dewey St.
Living Christmas Tree, 7-9 p.m., First Baptist Church, 100 McDonald Road.
Club Night, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St.
Saturday
Men in the Gap Ministries, 8-9 a.m., Harvest Christian Church, 1501 S. Dewey St. 308-650-9880.
Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Open Winter Landscapes Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.
Santa at the Mall, 1-5 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Cody Park Concessions and Rides, 4-9 p.m., 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Santa’s Workshop, 5-10 p.m., Cody Park, 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Christmas at the Codys’, 5:30-8 p.m., Buffalo Bill State Historical Park, 1249 Scouts Rest Ranch Road.
Santa at Cody Park, 6-8 p.m., 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Horse drawn wagon and carriage rides, 6-9 p.m., Cody Park, 1601 N. Jeffers St. Provided by Dusty Trails.
Hayrides, 6-9 p.m., Cody Park, 1601 N. Jeffers St. Provided by Lincoln County Historical Museum.
Light in the Darkness Christmas Village, 6-9:30 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave.
Public Bingo, 6:30 p.m. early bird game, 7 p.m. regular games. North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St.
Living Christmas Tree, 7-9 p.m., First Baptist Church, 100 McDonald Road.
Karoake, 9-11 p.m., Another Round, 1008 W. 18th St.
Club Night, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St.
Sunday
Santa at the Mall, 1-5 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Cody Park Concessions and Rides, 4-9 p.m., 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Hayrides, 4-9 p.m., Cody Park, 1601 N. Jeffers St. Provided by Lincoln County Historical Museum.
Santa’s Workshop, 5-10 p.m., Cody Park, 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Santa at Cody Park, 6-8 p.m., 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Light in the Darkness Christmas Village, 6-9:30 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave.
Living Christmas Tree, 7-9 p.m., First Baptist Church, 100 McDonald Road.
Monday
County commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., Commissioners room, County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
Santa’s Workshop, 5-10 p.m., Cody Park, 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
Fun With Watercolor, 9-11:30 a.m., Northwestern Energy, 215 E. Fifth St., Blue Flame Room. Free to cancer survivors. Sandy Meyer, 308-532-9799.
Preschool Story Time, 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. Ages 3 years to kindergarten.
Open Winter Landscapes Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon, Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St., 308-532-8941.
Santa’s Workshop, 5-10 p.m., Cody Park, 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Drop in Bunco, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Pals Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Open Winter Landscapes Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.
Santa’s Workshop, 5-10 p.m., Cody Park, 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Santa at Cody Park, 6-7:30 p.m., 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Cody Park Concessions and Rides, 6-9 p.m., 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
OGALLALA
Today
Retail Promotions Committee Meeting, 8 a.m., Lampstand, 112 N. Spruce St.
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
Rooted in Relationships Meeting, 9 a.m., ESU 16, 314 W. First St. Rooted in Relationships is an initiative that partners with communities to implement evidence-based practices that enhance the social-emotional development of children, birth through age 8.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Keep Keith County Beautiful Board Meeting, noon, City Hall. 411 E. Second St. Christine Vail, 308-284-7357.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 5:30-7 p.m., 309 West O St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Thursday
Big Mac Kiwanis Club, 7 a.m., Front Street, 519 E. First St.
Tai Chi, 9:50-10:30 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Christmas dinner, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Rotary Club Meeting, noon, Front Street Steakhouse, 519 E. First St., upstairs room.
Weight Watchers, 6:15 p.m., Tiger Den, 504 W. Highway 26, Lewellen.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting.
Friday
Optimist Club Meeting, noon, Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
AA open meeting, noon and 6 p.m. 1008 West A St.
Saturday
AA open meeting, 7 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 9:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Anonymous, open candlelight meeting.
Sunday
Open spiritual meeting, 10:30 a.m., 1008 West A St. Anyone interested or those with alcohol problems.
Monday
Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Ogallala TOPS Club No. 207, 4:30 p.m., United Church of Christ, First Congregational, 302 N. Spruce St., Fellowship Hall-West door. Helen Drews, 308-289-5069.
Ogallala Public School District Board of Education Meeting, 5 p.m., 801 East O St., board room.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 5-6 p.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Closed meeting, alcoholics only, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Tuesday
Tai Chi, 9:50-10:30 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Lake Committee, 5 p.m., Lake McConaughy Visitors Center, 1475 Highway 61 N.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
MOPS, 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Fellowship Hall, 312 W. Third St.
Big Mac Sports Club Meeting, 6 p.m., Big Mac Trap Range, 500 E. Riverdale Road.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting, book study.
Cowboy Capital Chorus, 7 p.m., men’s barbershop group, Congregational Church, 302 N. Spruce St. Men who like to sing are invited.
Wednesday
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Alzheimer’s Institute webinars, 11-11:30 a.m., banneralz.org, register at banneralz.org. Veronica Conner, 623-832-3248.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 309 West O St.
Ogallala Youth Committee, noon, Open Range Grill, 1108 N. Spruce St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
PAXTON
Thursday
Senior citizen exercise, 11-11:30 a.m., Paxton Library, 108 N. Oak St.
Tuesday
Story hour, 9:30-10:15 a.m., Paxton Library, 108 N. Oak St.
