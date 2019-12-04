ARNOLD
Today
Story Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Finch Memorial Library, 205 N. Walnut St. Ages 3 and older.
Thursday
Rotary Club, 6:30 p.m. fellowship meal, 7 p.m. meeting and 7:30 p.m. program, The Exchange, 104 E. Arnold Ave. Ron Cool, 308-529-2665.
Friday-Saturday
“The Good Liar,” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Nansel’s Best Service and Richard and Karolyn Duponcheel.
Saturday
Food pantry, 10 a.m.-noon, 602 E. Arnold Ave. 308-530-4121.
Sunday
“The Good Liar,” 3 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Nansel’s Best Service and Richard and Karolyn Duponcheel.
Tuesday
American Legion, 8 p.m., Legion Hall, N. Walnut St. Charles Foran, 308-848-2459.
BRADY
Today
Wonderful Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Toddler time, 10-10:30 a.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
After school activities, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Good News Club Family NIght, 6 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St.
Youth groups, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St. Sixth to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades.
Thursday
Brady Senior Dinner, 11:30 a.m., Brady Community Center, 121 N. Main St.
Friday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Brady Library hours, 3:30-6 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Saturday
Get-N-Go breakfast, 6-10 a.m., 105 N. Market St.
Sunday
Brady Library hours, 1-4 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Sunday lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Get-N-Go, 105 N. Market St.
Tuesday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Wednesday
Wonderful Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Toddler time, 10-10:30 a.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
After school activities, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Good News Club Family NIght, 6 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St.
Youth groups, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St. Sixth to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades.
COZAD
Today
Adult Coloring Club, 10:30 a.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Conversation and coloring. Colored pencils and coloring sheets available. Bring a coloring book.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Nazarene Church, 919 Avenue H. Christ-centered 12 step program. Childcare to kindergarten. First to sixth grade, Bible quiz.
Thursday
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Cozad Community Hospital, 300 E. 12th St., meeting room.
Friday
Toddlers and Guardian Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., ages 0-2. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. 308-784-2019.
Santa Story Time, 11-11:30 a.m., ages 0-6. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. No registration required. Santa will be at the library for pictures from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Saturday
Dawson County Democrats, 10:30 a.m., Wilson Public Library, Cozad. dcdemparty@gmail.com.
Monday
Tai Chi for Better Balance, 1-2 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 410 W. Ninth St.
Family Story Time, 5:30-6 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave.
Tuesday
AA, “Tuesday Mornings Full of Grace,” 9 a.m., Cozad Nazarene Church, 919 Ave H. Jewel Gibbs-308-660-4894.
Code Club, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Targeted to kids in grades 4-8.
Wilson Public Library Board Meeting, 11 a.m., 910 Meridian Ave.
GOTHENBURG
Tuesday
RYDE Transit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule a ride, call 308-537-3677.
LEXINGTON
Wednesday
Lap Sit/Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Public Library, 907 N. Washington.
Rotary Club meeting, noon, public library, 907 N. Washington St. Bernie Svoboda, 308-325-7006.
Planning Commission meeting, 5:30 p.m., Council Chambers, 406 E. Seventh St., northeast doors.
Friday
Interagency Meeting, noon, Lexington Wellness Center, 1600 West 13th St.
Sunday
Anime Club, 1:30 p.m., public library, 907 N. Washington St., Benthack Room, students learn about Japanese comic books, called manga, and cartoons, called anime. One time fee of $3.
Monday
Chamber Executive Board of Director Meeting, noon, Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce, 1501 Plum Creek Parkway, Suite 2A, board room.
Tuesday
Novel Stitchers, 3 p.m., Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington St.
City Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 406 E. Seventh St., northeast doors.
McCOOK
Thursday
Southwest Nebraska Genealogy Society library open, 1-4 p.m., 110 West C St., Suite M3.
Santa’s Workshop, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Graff Events Center, 1205 E. Third St. Presented by McCook Community College Student Life.
Friday
Light parade, 6:30 p.m., downtown.
“A Welsh Christmas Remembered,” 7 p.m., Weeth Theater, 1205 E. Third St. Performed by McCook Community College Theater Department.
McCook Junior/Senior High Christmas concert, 7 p.m., 700 W. Seventh St.
Saturday
Living Nativity Scene, 4 and 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 411 E. Sixth St.
“A Welsh Christmas Remembered,” 7 p.m., Weeth Theater, 1205 E. Third St. Performed by McCook Community College Theater Department.
Sunday
Toy Box Giveaway, 1 p.m., McCook City Auditorium, West Fifth and C streets.
“A Welsh Christmas Remembered,” 2 p.m., Weeth Theater, 1205 E. Third St. Performed by McCook Community College Theater Department.
McCook Community College winter concert, 7 p.m., Weeth Theater, 1205 E. Third St.
Tuesday
Coffee With A Cop, 10-11 a.m., Sehnert’s Bakery and Bieroc Cafe, 312 Norris Ave.
Rotary Club, noon, MCC Student Union, 1205 E. Third.
McCook School band concert, 7 p.m., 700 W. Seventh St.
NORTH PLATTE
Wednesday
Open Winter Landscapes Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.
Santa’s Workshop, 5-10 p.m., Cody Park, 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Santa at Cody Park, 6-7:30 p.m., 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Cody Park Concessions and Rides, 6-9 p.m., 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
Thursday
Sunrise Rotary, 7 a.m., Nebraskaland National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St., third floor.
Open Winter Landscapes Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.
Class of 1954 meeting, 11:30 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St. All classmates and spouses welcome.
Teens Explore, 4 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., meeting room. For youths ages 12-18, in grades 6-12.
Downtown Christmas Kids Fest, 4-7 p.m., Neville Center, 301 E. Fifth St.
UpBeat Vocal/Rhythmic Group, 4:30-6 p.m., Kittle’s Music, 106 E. Fifth St., open to youth 8-14.
Santa’s Workshop, 5-10 p.m., Cody Park, 1601 N. Jeffers St.
North Platte Opportunity Center craft show, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 501 N. Bryan Ave. Chili and cinnamon rolls, $2.
“What’s in your water,” 5:30-7 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. Presented by Conservation Nebraska.
Santa at Cody Park, 6-7:30 p.m., 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Cody Park Concessions and Rides, 6-9 p.m., 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Friday
Coffee with a Cop, 8-10 a.m., Espresso Shop, 419 N. Dewey St.
Open Winter Landscapes Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.
Open Mic Night, 7-8 p.m., Espresso Shop, 419 N. Dewey St.
Santa at the Mall, 5-8 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Santa’s Workshop, 5-10 p.m., Cody Park, 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Christmas at the Codys, 5:30-8 p.m., Buffalo Bill State Historical Park, 1249 Scouts Rest Ranch Road.
Santa at Cody Park, 6-7:30 p.m., 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Cody Park Concessions and Rides, 6-9 p.m., 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Light in the Darkness Christmas Village, 6-9:30 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave.
Club Night, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St.
Saturday
First Church Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St.
Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Open Winter Landscapes Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.
Santa at the Mall, 1-5 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Cody Park Concessions and Rides, 4-9 p.m., 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Santa’s Workshop, 5-10 p.m., Cody Park, 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Christmas at the Codys, 5:30-8 p.m., Buffalo Bill State Historical Park, 1249 Scouts Rest Ranch Road.
Mayor’s Veteran and First Responder Tree Lighting Ceremony, 6 p.m., Cody Park, 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Santa at Cody Park, 6-8 p.m., 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Cody Park Concessions and Rides, 6-9 p.m., 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Horse drawn wagon and carriage rides, 6-9 p.m., Cody Park, 1601 N. Jeffers St. Provided by Dusty Trails.
Hayrides, 6-9 p.m., Cody Park, 1601 N. Jeffers St. Provided by Lincoln County Historical Museum.
Light in the Darkness Christmas Village, 6-9:30 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave.
Public Bingo, 6:30 p.m. early bird game, 7 p.m. regular games. North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St.
Karoake, 9-11 p.m., Another Round, 1008 W. 18th St.
Club Night, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St.
Sunday
Santa at the Mall, 1-5 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Cody Park Concessions and Rides, 4-9 p.m., 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Hayrides, 4-9 p.m., Cody Park, 1601 N. Jeffers St. Provided by Lincoln County Historical Museum.
Santa’s Workshop, 5-10 p.m., Cody Park, 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Santa at Cody Park, 6-8 p.m., 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Monday
County commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., Commissioners room, County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
Santa’s Workshop, 5-10 p.m., Cody Park, 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
Fun With Watercolor, 9-11:30 a.m., Northwestern Energy, 215 E. Fifth St., Blue Flame Room. Free to cancer survivors. Sandy Meyer, 308-532-9799.
Preschool Story Time, 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. Ages 3 years to kindergarten.
Open Winter Landscapes Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon, Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St., 308-532-8941.
Santa’s Workshop, 5-10 p.m., Cody Park, 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Drop in Bunco, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Pals Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave.
Wednesday
Open Winter Landscapes Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.
Community Christmas Dinner, 3-7 p.m., Harvest Christian Fellowship, 1501 S. Dewey St.
Santa’s Workshop, 5-10 p.m., Cody Park, 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Santa at Cody Park, 6-7:30 p.m., 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Cody Park Concessions and Rides, 6-9 p.m., 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
Ogallala
Today
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
Retail Development Committee Meeting, 8 a.m., Ogallala/Keith County Chamber, 119 E. Second St.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 309 West O St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Thursday
Lions Club, 6:30 a.m., Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
Big Mac Kiwanis Club, 7 a.m., Front Street, 519 E. First St.
Tai Chi, 9:50-10:30 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Rotary Club Meeting, noon, Front Street Steakhouse, 519 E. First St., upstairs room.
Keith County Senior Center dinner, 5-7 p.m., 202 W. First St. Smoked pulled pork, baked beans, coleslaw, mixed fruit and zucchini bread. Suggested donation $7, takeout $7.50. All proceeds go for operating expenses at the center.
Weight Watchers, 6:15 p.m., Tiger Den, 504 W. Highway 26, Lewellen.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting.
Friday
Optimist Club Meeting, noon, Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
AA open meeting, noon and 6 p.m. 1008 West A St.
Saturday
AA open meeting, 7 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 9:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Anonymous, open candlelight meeting.
Sunday
Open spiritual meeting, 10:30 a.m., 1008 West A St. Anyone interested or those with alcohol problems.
Monday
Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Ogallala TOPS Club No. 207, 4:30 p.m., United Church of Christ, First Congregational, 302 N. Spruce St., Fellowship Hall-West door. Helen Drews, 308-289-5069.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 5-6 p.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Closed meeting, alcoholics only, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Tuesday
Rendezvous Meeting, 7 a.m., Ogallala Indian Summer Rendezvous Planning Committee, Lampstand, 112 N. Spruce St. Lori Wortman, 308-284-4066
Tai Chi, 9:50-10:30 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting, book study.
Ogallala City Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Council Chambers at City Hall, 411 E. Second St. 308-284-3607 or ogallala-ne.gov.
Cowboy Capital Chorus, 7 p.m., men’s barbershop group, Congregational Church, 302 N. Spruce St. Men who like to sing are invited.
Wednesday
Retail Promotions Committee Meeting, 8 a.m., Lampstand, 112 N. Spruce St.
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
Rooted in Relationships Meeting, 9 a.m., ESU 16, 314 W. First St. Rooted in Relationships is an initiative that partners with communities to implement evidence-based practices that enhance the social-emotional development of children, birth through age 8.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Keep Keith County Beautiful Board Meeting, noon, City Hall. 411 E. Second St. Christine Vail, 308-284-7357.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 5:30-7 p.m., 309 West O St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
PAXTON
Thursday
Senior citizen exercise, 11-11:30 a.m., Paxton Library, 108 N. Oak St.
Show and share antiques by Judy Steele, 1-3 p.m., Paxton Library, 108 N. Oak St.
Saturday
Book signing, 10:30 a.m., Paxton Library, 108 N. Oak St. Faith Colburn will be signing her new book “See Willy See.”
Tuesday
Story hour, 9:30-10:15 a.m., Paxton Library, 108 N. Oak St.
SUTHERLAND
Sunday
Monthly Sutherland Breakfast, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 130 S. Maple St. Recommended donation $6 for ages 6 and older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.