ARNOLD
Today
Story Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Finch Memorial Library, 205 N. Walnut St. Ages 3 and older.
Thursday
Rotary Club, 6:30 p.m. fellowship meal, 7 p.m. meeting and 7:30 p.m. program, The Exchange, 104 E. Arnold Ave. Ron Cool, 308-529-2665.
Friday-Saturday
“Dolittle,” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Arnold Education Association.
Saturday
“Dolittle,” 3 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Arnold Education Association.
Sunday
“Dolittle,” 3 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Arnold Education Association.
BRADY
Today
Wonderful Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Toddler time, 10-10:30 a.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
After school activities, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Good News Club Family NIght, 6 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St.
Choir, 7 p.m., Brady Methodist Church, 301 N. Market St.
Youth groups, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St. Sixth to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades.
Thursday
Brady Senior Dinner, 11:30 a.m., Brady Community Center, 121 N. Main St.
Friday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Brady Library hours, 3:30-6 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Saturday
Get-N-Go breakfast, 6-10 a.m., 105 N. Market St.
Sunday
Brady Library hours, 1-4 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Sunday lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Get-N-Go, 105 N. Market St.
Tuesday
Brady Health Clinic, 8:30-11:30 a.m., 114 S. Main St. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Wednesday
Wonderful Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Toddler time, 10-10:30 a.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
After school activities, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Good News Club Family Night, 6 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St.
Youth groups, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St. Sixth to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades.
COZAD
Today
Tourism Committee, 8:30 a.m., Cozad Chamber/CDC Conference Room, 135 W. Eighth St.
Adult Coloring Club, 10:30 a.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Conversation and coloring. Colored pencils and coloring sheets available. Bring a coloring book.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Nazarene Church, 919 Avenue H. Christ-centered 12 step program. Childcare to kindergarten. First to sixth grade, Bible quiz.
Thursday
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Cozad Community Hospital, 300 E. 12th St., meeting room.
Friday
Toddlers and Guardian Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., ages 0-2. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. 308-784-2019.
Preschool and Guardian Story Time, 11-11:30 a.m., ages 3-6. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. No registration required.
Monday
Tai Chi for Better Balance, 1-2 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 410 W. Ninth St.
Family Story Time, 5:30-6 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave.
City Council meeting, 7:30 p.m., 215 W. Eighth St.
Tuesday
AA, “Tuesday Mornings Full of Grace,” 9 a.m., Cozad Nazarene Church, 919 Ave. H. Jewel Gibbs-308-660-4894.
Code Club, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Targeted to kids in grades 4-8.
GOTHENBURG
Tuesday
RYDE Transit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule a ride, call 308-537-3677.
LEXINGTON
Today
Lap Sit/Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Public Library, 907 N. Washington.
Thursday
Business Education Committee Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Chamber of Commerce, 1501 Plum Creek Parkway, Suite 2A, Board room. Christy Werger, 308-324-5504.
Sunday
Anime Club, 1:30 p.m., public library, 907 N. Washington St., Benthack Room, students learn about Japanese comic books, called manga, and cartoons, called anime. One time fee of $3.
Tuesday
Coffee at Avamere, 9 a.m., 1811 Ridgeway.
Dawson County Visitors Committee meeting, 2 p.m., Cozad Chamber of Commerce, 907 N. Washington St. Christy Werger, 308-324-5504.
Novel Stitchers, 3 p.m., Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington St.
Wednesday
Rotary Club meeting, noon, public library, 907 N. Washington St. Bernie Svoboda, 308-325-7006.
Planning Commission meeting, 5:30 p.m., Council Chambers, 406 E. Seventh St., northeast doors.
McCOOK
Friday
McCook Rotary Soup-R-Bowl, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Keystone Business Center, 402 Norris Ave.
Tuesday
Rotary Club, noon, MCC Student Union, 1205 E. Third.
NORTH PLATTE
Wednesday
Wee Read, 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m, North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., story time for those 3 years and younger.
“Elements of Glass,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
Thursday
Sunrise Rotary, 7 a.m., Nebraskaland National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St., third floor.
Brown Harano Photograph Collection pick up, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave. Museum taking donations in exchange for family photos. Proceeds go to Lincoln County Historical Museum.
“Elements of Glass,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Winter cornhole league, 6-7 p.m., Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 W. Rodeo Road. Team fee $100.
Civil Air Patrol, Lee Bird Composite Squadron, 7-9 p.m., North Platte Regional Airport, 5400 E. Lee Bird Drive, conference room.
Friday, Feb. 28
“Elements of Glass,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Business Professional Women Wine and Brews, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 300 Holiday Frontage Road.
Pre-album release party with Rascal Martinez, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Prairie Arts Center. $5 entry, cash bar.
Skate Night at Camp Maranatha, 6:30-9:30 p.m., 16800 W. Maranatha Road, Maxwell. $6 per person.
Open Mic Night, 7-8 p.m., Espresso Shop, 419 N. Dewey St.
Club Night, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Short Stacks for a Tall Cause, 8-10 a.m., Applebee’s, 102 Platte Oasis Parkway. Hosted by North Platte Community College chapter of Phi Beta Lambda.
“Elements of Glass,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
“Joker,” 3-5 p.m., Fox Theater, 301 E. Fifth St.
Buffalo Bill Birthday Bash, 6 p.m.-midnight, Ramada Inn by Wyndham, 2102 S. Jeffers St.
“Joker,” 7-9 p.m., Fox Theater, 301 E. Fifth St.
Minnow race, 8-9 p.m., Longhorn Bar, 830 First St., Sutherland.
Club Night, 10 p.m.-midnight, Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St.
Monday, March 2
County commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., Commissioners room, County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
Preschool Story Time, 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., for kids ages 3 through Kindergarten.
Brown Harano Photograph Collection pick up, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave. Museum taking donations in exchange for family photos. Proceeds go to Lincoln County Historical Museum.
“Elements of Glass,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Fun with Watercolor, 9-11:30 a.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Free to cancer survivors. Sandy Meyer, 308-530-3911.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon-1 p.m., Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St.
“What’s It Worth” antique classes, 5 p.m. meal, 6-7:30 p.m. antique show and tell, Wild Bill’s, 1100 S. Jeffers St. $5 per person, one item per person. Judy Steele, 308-530-4572.
Book Talk, 7-8 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Judy Thompson, 308-530-6316.
NPCC Choir Concert, 7-8 p.m., McDonald-Belton Theater, 601 W. State Farm Road.
Wednesday
Wee Read, 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m, North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., story time for those 3 years and younger.
“Elements of Glass,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Women of Achievement, 5-7 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 300 Holiday Frontage Road.
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
OGALLALA
Today
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Ogallala Youth Committee Meeting, noon, Open Range Grill, 1108 N. Spruce St. Chrissa Schlake, 308-284-1172.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 5:30-7 p.m., 309 West O St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Keith County Democrats, 6:30 p.m., Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Thursday
Big Mac Kiwanis Club, 7 a.m., Front Street, 519 E. First St.
Tai Chi, 9:50-10:30 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Rotary Club Meeting, noon, Front Street Steakhouse, 519 E. First St., upstairs room.
Community Promotions Committee, 12:30 p.m., Pinnacle Bank, 201 E. Second St. 308-284-4066.
Keith County Leadership Board, 12:30 p.m., Adams Bank & Trust, board room, 315 N. Spruce St.
Weight Watchers, 6:15 p.m., Tiger Den, 504 W. Highway 26, Lewellen.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting.
Friday
Optimist Club Meeting, noon, Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
AA open meeting, noon and 6 p.m. 1008 West A St.
Saturday
AA open meeting, 7 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 9:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Anonymous, open candlelight meeting.
Sunday
Open spiritual meeting, 10:30 a.m., 1008 West A St. Anyone interested or those with alcohol problems.
Monday
Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Art Society, 12:30 p.m., Petrified Wood and Art Gallery, 418 E. First St. New members and guests welcome. Pat Schulz, 308-289-3892.
Area 14 Nebraska CattleWomen, 1 p.m., Urban Farmer, 203 Stagecoach Trail. MaKenzi Spurgin, 308-284-4900 or makenzi@spurginphotography.com.
Ogallala TOPS Club No. 207, 4:30 p.m., United Church of Christ, First Congregational, 302 N. Spruce St., Fellowship Hall-West door. Helen Drews, 308-289-5069.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 5-6 p.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Closed meeting, alcoholics only, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Garden Club, 7 p.m., ESU 16 building, 314 W. First St. Robbie Kupper, 308-289-6051.
Tuesday
Tai Chi, 9:50-10:30 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3755, 6 p.m., Legion Hall, 114 E. First St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting, book study.
Cowboy Capital Chorus, 7 p.m., men’s barbershop group, Congregational Church, 302 N. Spruce St. Men who like to sing are invited.
Wednesday
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
Retail Development Committee Meeting, 8 a.m., Ogallala/Keith County Chamber, 119 E. Second St.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 309 West O St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
PAXTON
Thursday
Senior citizen exercise, 11-11:30 a.m., Paxton Public Library, 110 Oak St.
Tuesday
Story hour, 9:30-10:15 a.m., Paxton Public Library, 110 Oak St.
