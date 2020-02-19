ARNOLD
Today
Story Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Finch Memorial Library, 205 N. Walnut St. Ages 3 and older.
Thursday
Rotary Club, 6:30 p.m. fellowship meal, 7 p.m. meeting and 7:30 p.m. program, The Exchange, 104 E. Arnold Ave. Ron Cool, 308-529-2665.
Friday-Saturday
“Just Mercy,” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Bill and Carolyn Watkins.
Sunday
“Just Mercy,” 3 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Bill and Carolyn Watkins.
Monday
Arnold Chamber of Commerce, 7 p.m., Triangle Lanes, 211 W. Arnold Ave.
BRADY
Today
Wonderful Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Toddler time, 10-10:30 a.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
After school activities, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Good News Club Family NIght, 6 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St.
Choir, 7 p.m., Brady Methodist Church, 301 N. Market St.
Youth groups, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St. Sixth to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades.
Thursday
Brady Senior Dinner, 11:30 a.m., Brady Community Center, 121 N. Main St.
Friday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Brady Library hours, 3:30-6 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Saturday
Men’s breakfast, 7 a.m., Brady Methodist Church, 301 N. Market St.
Get-N-Go breakfast, 6-10 a.m., 105 N. Market St.
Sunday
Brady Library hours, 1-4 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Sunday lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Get-N-Go, 105 N. Market St.
Tuesday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Wednesday
Wonderful Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Toddler time, 10-10:30 a.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
After school activities, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Good News Club Family Night, 6 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St.
Youth groups, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St. Sixth to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades.
COZAD
Today
Adult Coloring Club, 10:30 a.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Conversation and coloring. Colored pencils and coloring sheets available. Bring a coloring book.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Nazarene Church, 919 Avenue H. Christ-centered 12 step program. Childcare to kindergarten. First to sixth grade, Bible quiz.
Thursday
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Cozad Community Hospital, 300 E. 12th St., meeting room.
Breastfeeding Support Group, 6 p.m., Cozad Community Hospital, 300 E. 12th St., large conference room. 308-784-2231.
Friday
Toddlers and Guardian Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., ages 0-2. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. 308-784-2019.
Preschool and Guardian Story Time, 11-11:30 a.m., ages 3-6. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. No registration required.
Monday
Tai Chi for Better Balance, 1-2 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 410 W. Ninth St.
Family Story Time, 5:30-6 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave.
Tuesday
AA, “Tuesday Mornings Full of Grace,” 9 a.m., Cozad Nazarene Church, 919 Ave H. Jewel Gibbs-308-660-4894.
Code Club, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Targeted to kids in grades 4-8.
GOTHENBURG
Tuesday
RYDE Transit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule a ride, call 308-537-3677.
LEXINGTON
Today
Lap Sit/Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Public Library, 907 N. Washington.
Rotary Club meeting, noon, Public Library, 907 N. Washington St. Bernie Svoboda, 308-325-7006.
Friday
Interagency Meeting, noon, Lexington Wellness Center, 1600 West 13th St.
Sunday
Anime Club, 1:30 p.m., public library, 907 N. Washington St., Benthack Room, students learn about Japanese comic books, called manga, and cartoons, called anime. One time fee of $3.
Tuesday
Novel Stitchers, 3 p.m., Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington St.
City Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 406 E. Seventh St., northeast doors.
NORTH PLATTE
Today
Wee Read, 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m, North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., story time for those 3 years and younger.
“Elements of Glass,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
North Platte Genealogical Society, 6:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., meeting room.
“Mamma Mia” auditions, 7-9 p.m., The Fox Theatre, 301 E. Fifth St. Open to ages 16 and older.
Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
Thursday
Sunrise Rotary, 7 a.m., Nebraskaland National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St., third floor.
North Platte High School class of 1969 lunch, noon, Wild Bill’s, 1100 S. Jeffers St. John Cherry, 308-530-5318.
Lunch and Learn, noon-1:30 p.m., North Platte Community College, 1101 Halligan Drive. Human Trafficking in Nebraska presented by the Nebraska State Patrol, bceregister.mpcc.edu or call 308-535-3678.
Brown Harano Photograph Collection pick up, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave. Museum taking donations in exchange for family photos. Proceeds go to Lincoln County Historical Museum.
“Elements of Glass,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Winter cornhole league, 6-7 p.m., Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 W. Rodeo Road. Team fee $100.
Live music, 7-8 p.m., Pals Brewery, 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave. Luke Hendrickson performing.
Civil Air Patrol, Lee Bird Composite Squadron, 7-9 p.m., North Platte Regional Airport, 5400 E. Lee Bird Drive, conference room.
Friday
“Elements of Glass,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Skate Night at Camp Maranatha, 6:30-9:30 p.m., 16800 W. Maranatha Road, Maxwell. $6 per person.
“Matilda the Musical,” 8-10 p.m., North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. Fifth St.
Club Night, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Relay For Life of the Plains kick-off chili cookoff, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
“Elements of Glass,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
MPCC rodeo team banquet, 5:30-9 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 300 Holiday Frontage Road. $50 per person, $350 per eight-person table. 308-535-3731 or muehlenkampb@mpcc.edu.
Daddy-daughter dance, 6-9 p.m., North Platte Recreation Center, 1300 McDonald Road.
Bingo, 6:30 p.m. early bird game, 7 p.m. regular games. North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St.
“Matilda the Musical,” 8-10 p.m., North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. Fifth St.
Karaoke, 9-11 p.m., Another Round, 1008 W. 18th St.
Club Night, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Irish Fest, noon-3 p.m., St. Patrick High School, 500 S. Silber Ave.
Monday
County commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., Commissioners room, County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Dick Warneke, 308-532-9443.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
Fun with Watercolor, 9-11:30 a.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Free to cancer survivors. Sandy Meyer, 308-530-3911.
Preschool Story Time, 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., for kids ages 3 through Kindergarten.
Brown Harano Photograph Collection pick up, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave. Museum taking donations in exchange for family photos. Proceeds go to Lincoln County Historical Museum.
“Elements of Glass,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon-1 p.m., Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St.
“What’s It Worth” antique classes, 5 p.m. meal, 6-7:30 p.m. antique show and tell, Wild Bill’s, 1100 S. Jeffers St. $5 per person, one item per person. Judy Steele, 308-530-4572.
Murder at the Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Another Round, 1008 W. 18th St.
Wednesday
Wee Read, 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m, North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., story time for those 3 years and younger.
“Elements of Glass,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
OGALLALA
Today
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Alzheimer’s Institute webinars, 11-11:30 a.m., banneralz.org, register at banneralz.org. Veronica Conner, 623-832-3248.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 309 West O St.
Ogallala Youth Committee, noon, Open Range Grill, 1108 N. Spruce St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Thursday
Big Mac Kiwanis Club, 7 a.m., Front Street, 519 E. First St.
Tai Chi, 9:50-10:30 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Rotary Club Meeting, noon, Front Street Steakhouse, 519 E. First St., upstairs room.
Weight Watchers, 6:15 p.m., Tiger Den, 504 W. Highway 26, Lewellen.
Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting.
Friday
Optimist Club Meeting, noon, Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
AA open meeting, noon and 6 p.m. 1008 West A St.
Saturday
AA open meeting, 7 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 9:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Anonymous, open candlelight meeting.
Sunday
Open spiritual meeting, 10:30 a.m., 1008 West A St. Anyone interested or those with alcohol problems.
Monday
Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Ogallala TOPS Club No. 207, 4:30 p.m., United Church of Christ, First Congregational, 302 N. Spruce St., Fellowship Hall-West door. Helen Drews, 308-289-5069.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 5-6 p.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Closed meeting, alcoholics only, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Tuesday
Tai Chi, 9:50-10:30 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting, book study.
Cowboy Capital Chorus, 7 p.m., men’s barbershop group, Congregational Church, 302 N. Spruce St. Men who like to sing are invited.
Ogallala City Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Council Chambers at City Hall, 411 E. Second St. 308-284-3607 or ogallala-ne.gov.
Wednesday
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Ogallala Youth Committee Meeting, noon, Open Range Grill, 1108 N. Spruce St. Chrissa Schlake, 308-284-1172.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 5:30-7 p.m., 309 West O St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Keith County Democrats, 6:30 p.m., Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
PAXTON
Thursday
Senior citizen exercise, 11-11:30 a.m., Paxton Public Library, 110 Oak St.
Tuesday
Paxton Optimist Club, 6 a.m., Swede’s Cafe, 117 N. Oak St.
Story hour, 9:30-10:15 a.m., Paxton Public Library, 110 Oak St.
