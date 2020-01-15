ARNOLD
Today
Story Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Finch Memorial Library, 205 N. Walnut St. Ages 3 and older.
Thursday
Rotary Club, 6:30 p.m. fellowship meal, 7 p.m. meeting and 7:30 p.m. program, The Exchange, 104 E. Arnold Ave. Ron Cool, 308-529-2665.
Friday-Saturday
“Knives Out,” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Mike Harvey, Mary Becker and Richard and Karolyn Duponcheel.
Sunday
“Knives Out,” 3 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Mike Harvey, Mary Becker and Richard and Karolyn Duponcheel.
BRADY
Today
Wonderful Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Toddler time, 10-10:30 a.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
After school activities, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Good News Club Family NIght, 6 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St.
Youth groups, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St. Sixth to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades.
Thursday
Brady Senior Dinner, 11:30 a.m., Brady Community Center, 121 N. Main St.
Friday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Brady Library hours, 3:30-6 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Saturday
Get-N-Go breakfast, 6-10 a.m., 105 N. Market St.
Sunday
Brady Library hours, 1-4 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Sunday lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Get-N-Go, 105 N. Market St.
Monday
Brady community blood drive, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Brady Community Center, 121 N. Main St. To schedule appointments, 308-584-3257.
Tuesday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Wednesday
Wonderful Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Toddler time, 10-10:30 a.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
After school activities,
3:30-4:30 p.m., Brady Library,
107 Commercial St.
Good News Club Family NIght, 6 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St.
Youth groups, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St. Sixth to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades.
COZAD
Today
Adult Coloring Club, 10:30 a.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Conversation and coloring. Colored pencils and coloring sheets available. Bring a coloring book.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Nazarene Church, 919 Avenue H. Christ-centered 12 step program. Childcare to kindergarten. First to sixth grade, Bible quiz.
Thursday
Grow with Google workshop, 8 a.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave.
Blood pressure clinic, 11:30 a.m., Grand Generation Center, 410 W. Ninth St. Free. Conducted by Central Plains Home Health.
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Cozad Community Hospital, 300 E. 12th St., meeting room.
Breastfeeding Support Group, 6 p.m., Cozad Community Hospital, 300 E. 12th St., large conference room. 308-784-2231.
Friday
Toddlers and Guardian Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., ages 0-2. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. 308-784-2019.
Preschool and Guardian Story Time, 11-11:30 a.m., ages 3-6. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. No registration required.
Monday
Family Story Time, 5:30-6 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave.
Coloring, cocoa and comedy, 7 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Ages 13 and up. Registration, 308-784-2019.
Genealogy meeting, 7 p.m., Meadowlark Pointe Assisted Living Center, 2300 Ave. O. 308-784-2019.
City Council meeting, 7:30 p.m., 215 W. Eighth St.
Tuesday
AA, “Tuesday Mornings Full of Grace,” 9 a.m., Cozad Nazarene Church, 919 Ave H. Jewel Gibbs-308-660-4894.
Crafternoon, 4 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave., conference room.
Code Club, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Targeted to kids in grades 4-8.
Wednesday
8 ball pool tournament, 9:30 a.m., Grand Generation Center, 410 W. Ninth St.
GOTHENBURG
Tuesday
RYDE Transit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule a ride, call 308-537-3677.
LEXINGTON
Wednesday
Lap Sit/Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Public Library, 907 N. Washington.
Rotary Club meeting, noon, Public Library, 907 N. Washington St. Bernie Svoboda, 308-325-7006.
Friday
Interagency Meeting, noon, Lexington Wellness Center, 1600 West 13th St.
Sunday
Anime Club, 1:30 p.m., public library, 907 N. Washington St., Benthack Room, students learn about Japanese comic books, called manga, and cartoons, called anime. One time fee of $3.
Monday
Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, 4 p.m., Chamber of Commerce, 1501 Plum Creek Parkway, Suite 2A, board room. Christy Werger, 308-324-5504
Tuesday
Coffee at Avamere, 9 a.m., 1811 Ridgeway.
Ambassador committee meeting, noon, location changes monthly, pay for own lunch each month. Annual Ambassador dues: $25 Christy Werger, 308-324-5504.
Novel Stitchers, 3 p.m., Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington St.
Heartland Amateur Radio Association, 7:30 p.m., Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles, 606 Heartland Road, 308-537-2776.
NORTH PLATTE
Wednesday
North Platte Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Class of 1959 No-Host Luncheon, 1 p.m., Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St. Spouses are welcome. Bette Tatman, 308-539-1265.
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
North Platte Genealogical Society, 6:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., meeting room.
Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
Thursday
Sunrise Rotary, 7 a.m., Nebraskaland National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St., third floor.
UpBeat Vocal/Rhythmic Group, 4:30-6 p.m., Kittle’s Music, 106 E. Fifth St., open to youth 8-14.
Friday
Geral John, 4-6 p.m., Kelsey’s Place, 219 Rodeo Road.
Club Night, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St.
Saturday
Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Trivia Night, 6-11 p.m., D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road. Adults-only fundraiser to benefit the North Platte Area Children’s Museum.
Public Bingo, 6:30 p.m. early bird game, 7 p.m. regular games. North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St.
Karaoke, 9-11 p.m., Another Round, 1008 W. 18th St.
Club Night, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St.
Sunday
St. Patrick Church monthly breakfast, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. St. Patrick Church Hall, Fourth and Chestnut streets. $6 adults, $4 children 10 and younger.
Monday
County commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., Commissioners room, County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
Daytime/playtime, 9 a.m., North Platte Recreation Center, 1300 McDonald Road. 308-535-6772
North Platte High School class of 1961 monthly lunch, noon, Lincoln Highway Diner-Airport, 5400 E. Lee Bird Drive. 308-532-1579.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
Fun With Watercolor, 9-11:30 a.m., Northwestern Energy, 215 E. Fifth St., Blue Flame Room. Free to cancer survivors. Sandy Meyer, 308-532-9799.
Preschool Story Time, 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. Ages 3 years to kindergarten.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon, Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St., 308-532-8941.
Drop in Bunco, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Pals Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave.
Wednesday
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
OGALLALA
Today
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Alzheimer’s Institute webinars, 11-11:30 a.m., register at banneralz.org. Veronica Conner, 623-832-3248.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 309 West O St.
Ogallala Youth Committee, noon, Open Range Grill, 1108 N. Spruce St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Thursday
Big Mac Kiwanis Club, 7 a.m., Front Street, 519 E. First St.
Tai Chi, 9:50-10:30 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Rotary Club Meeting, noon, Front Street Steakhouse, 519 E. First St., upstairs room.
Weight Watchers, 6:15 p.m., Tiger Den, 504 W. Highway 26, Lewellen.
Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting.
Friday
Optimist Club Meeting, noon, Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
AA open meeting, noon and 6 p.m. 1008 West A St.
Saturday
AA open meeting, 7 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 9:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Anonymous, open candlelight meeting.
Sunday
Open spiritual meeting, 10:30 a.m., 1008 West A St. Anyone interested or those with alcohol problems.
Monday
Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Ogallala TOPS Club No. 207, 4:30 p.m., United Church of Christ, First Congregational, 302 N. Spruce St., Fellowship Hall-West door. Helen Drews, 308-289-5069.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 5-6 p.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Ogallala Public School District Board of Education Meeting, 5 p.m., 801 East O St., board room.
Closed meeting, alcoholics only, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Tuesday
Tai Chi, 9:50-10:30 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Lake Committee, 5 p.m., Lake McConaughy Visitors Center, 1475 Highway 61 N.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
MOPS, 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Fellowship Hall, 312 W. Third St.
Big Mac Sports Club Meeting, 6 p.m., Big Mac Trap Range, 500 E. Riverdale Road.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting, book study.
Cowboy Capital Chorus, 7 p.m., men’s barbershop group, Congregational Church, 302 N. Spruce St. Men who like to sing are invited.
Wednesday
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Ogallala Youth Committee Meeting, noon, Open Range Grill, 1108 N. Spruce St. Chrissa Schlake, 308-284-1172.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 5:30-7 p.m., 309 West O St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Keith County Democrats, 6:30 p.m., Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
PAXTON
Thursday
Senior citizen exercise, 11-11:30 a.m., Paxton Public Library, 110 Oak St.
Tuesday
Story hour, 9:30-10:15 a.m., Paxton Public Library, 110 Oak St.
