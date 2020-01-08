ARNOLD
Today
Story Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Finch Memorial Library, 205 N. Walnut St. Ages 3 and older.
Thursday
Rotary Club, 6:30 p.m. fellowship meal, 7 p.m. meeting and 7:30 p.m. program, The Exchange, 104 E. Arnold Ave. Ron Cool, 308-529-2665.
Friday-Saturday
“Ford vs. Ferrari,” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale.
Sunday
“Ford vs. Ferrari,” 3 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale.
Tuesday
American Legion, 8 p.m., Legion Hall, North Walnut Street Charles Foran, 308-848-2459.
BRADY
Today
Wonderful Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Toddler time, 10-10:30 a.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
After school activities, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Good News Club Family NIght, 6 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St.
Youth groups, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St. Sixth to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades.
Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Brady Community Center, 121 N. Main St.
Thursday
Brady Senior Dinner, 11:30 a.m., Brady Community Center, 121 N. Main St.
Friday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Brady Library hours, 3:30-6 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Saturday
Get-N-Go breakfast, 6-10 a.m., 105 N. Market St.
Sunday
Brady Library hours, 1-4 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Sunday lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Get-N-Go, 105 N. Market St.
Tuesday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Brady Fire/Rescue meeting, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Center, 121 N. Main St.
Wednesday
Wonderful Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Toddler time, 10-10:30 a.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
After-school activities, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Good News Club Family NIght, 6 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St.
Youth groups, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St. Sixth to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades.
COZAD
Today
Adult Coloring Club, 10:30 a.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Conversation and coloring. Colored pencils and coloring sheets available. Bring a coloring book.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Nazarene Church, 919 Avenue H. Christ-centered 12 step program. Childcare to kindergarten. First to sixth grade, Bible quiz.
Thursday
Grand Generation Center fundraiser meal, 5-6:30 p.m., 410 W. Ninth St. Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, jello salad, dessert. $10 minimum suggested donation. 308-784-2747 by 4 p.m. for carryout.
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Cozad Community Hospital, 300 E. 12th St., meeting room.
Friday
Toddlers and Guardian Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., ages 0-2. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. 308-784-2019.
Preschool and Guardian Story Time, 11-11:30 a.m., ages 3-6. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. No registration required.
Monday
Family Story Time, 5:30-6 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave.
Tuesday
AA, “Tuesday Mornings Full of Grace,” 9 a.m., Cozad Nazarene Church, 919 Ave H. Jewel Gibbs-308-660-4894.
Wilson Public Library Board Meeting, 11 a.m., 910 Meridian Ave.
Code Club, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Targeted to kids in grades 4-8.
Wednesday
“Theodore Roosevelt: Rough Rider President,” 7 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Enter through north entrance.
GOTHENBURG
Tuesday
RYDE Transit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule a ride, call 308-537-3677.
LEXINGTON
Wednesday
Lap Sit/Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Public Library, 907 N. Washington.
Thursday
Lego Club, 4:30-6 p.m., Library, 907 N. Washington St. Supported by Lexington Library and Walmart. Age 4 and up.
Sunday
Anime Club, 1:30 p.m., public library, 907 N. Washington St., Benthack Room, students learn about Japanese comic books, called manga, and cartoons, called anime. One time fee of $3.
Monday
Chamber Executive Board of Director Meeting, noon, Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce, 1501 Plum Creek Parkway, Suite 2A, board room.
Tuesday
Novel Stitchers, 3 p.m., Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington St.
City Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 406 E. Seventh St., northeast doors.
McCOOK
Saturday
Comedy Night with Kevin Farley, 8 p.m., McCook City Auditorium, West 5th and C streets. Dinner and show $50, show only $30. 308-345-5198.
Tuesday
Rotary Club, noon, MCC Student Union, 1205 E. Third.
NORTH PLATTE
Wednesday
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
Thursday
Sunrise Rotary, 7 a.m., Nebraskaland National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St., third floor.
Civil Air Patrol - Lee Bird Composite Squadron, 7-9 a.m., North Platte Regional Airport, 5400 E. Lee Bird Drive.
Teens Explore, 4 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., meeting room. For youths ages 12-18, in grades 6-12.
UpBeat Vocal/Rhythmic Group, 4:30-6 p.m., Kittle’s Music, 106 E. Fifth St., open to youth 8-14.
Friday
Skate Nights at Camp Maranatha, 6:30-9:30 p.m., 16800 W. Maranatha Road, Maxwell.
Kids Night Out, 6:30-9 p.m., North Platte Area Children’s Museum. RSVP to 308-532-3512. $8 members, $15 non-members
Open Mic Night, 7-8 p.m., Espresso Shop, 419 N. Dewey St.
Club Night, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St.
Saturday
Men in the Gap Ministries, 8-9 a.m., Harvest Christian Church, 1401 S. Dewey St.
Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
“Forrest Gump,” 3 and 7 p.m., Fox Theater, 301 E. Fifth St. Adults $5, kids 12 and younger $3.
Public Bingo, 6:30 p.m. early bird game, 7 p.m. regular games. North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St.
Karaoke, 9-11 p.m., Another Round, 1008 W. 18th St.
Club Night, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St.
Sunday
Sutherland Monthly Breakfast, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 130 S. Maple St. Suggested donation $6, children younger than 5 eat free.
“Forrest Gump,” 3 and 7 p.m., Fox Theater, 301 E. Fifth St. Adults $5, kids 12 and younger $3.
Monday
County commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., Commissioners room, County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
Fun With Watercolor, 9-11:30 a.m., Northwestern Energy, 215 E. Fifth St., Blue Flame Room. Free to cancer survivors. Sandy Meyer, 308-532-9799.
Preschool Story Time, 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. Ages 3 years to kindergarten.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon, Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St., 308-532-8941.
Drop-in Bunco, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Pals Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave.
Wednesday
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
North Platte Genealogical Society, 6:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., meeting room.
Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
OGALLALA
Tuesday
Retail Promotions Committee Meeting, 8 a.m., Lampstand, 112 N. Spruce St.
Rooted in Relationships Meeting, 9 a.m., ESU 16, 314 W. First St. Rooted in Relationships is an initiative that partners with communities to implement evidence-based practices that enhance the social-emotional development of children, birth through age 8.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Keep Keith County Beautiful Board Meeting, noon, City Hall. 411 E. Second St. Christine Vail, 308-284-7357.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 5:30-7 p.m., 309 West O St. Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Thursday
Big Mac Kiwanis Club, 7 a.m., Front Street, 519 E. First St.
Tai Chi, 9:50-10:30 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Rotary Club Meeting, noon, Front Street Steakhouse, 519 E. First St., upstairs room.
Weight Watchers, 6:15 p.m., Tiger Den, 504 W. Highway 26, Lewellen.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting.
Friday
Optimist Club Meeting, noon, Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
AA open meeting, noon and 6 p.m. 1008 West A St.
Saturday
AA open meeting, 7 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 9:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Anonymous, open candlelight meeting.
Sunday
Open spiritual meeting, 10:30 a.m., 1008 West A St. Anyone interested or those with alcohol problems.
Monday
Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Ogallala TOPS Club No. 207, 4:30 p.m., United Church of Christ, First Congregational, 302 N. Spruce St., Fellowship Hall-West door. Helen Drews, 308-289-5069.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 5-6 p.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Closed meeting, alcoholics only, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Tuesday
Rendezvous Meeting, 7 a.m., Ogallala Indian Summer Rendezvous Planning Committee, Lampstand, 112 N. Spruce St. Lori Wortman, 308-284-4066
Blood drive, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Ogallala Fair Building, 1100 W. Third St.
Tai Chi, 9:50-10:30 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting, book study.
Cowboy Capital Chorus, 7 p.m., men’s barbershop group, Congregational Church, 302 N. Spruce St. Men who like to sing are invited.
Ogallala City Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Council Chambers at City Hall, 411 E. Second St. 308-284-3607 or ogallala-ne.gov.
Wednesday
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Alzheimer’s Institute webinars, 11-11:30 a.m., banneralz.org, register at banneralz.org. Veronica Conner, 623-832-3248.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 309 West O St.
Ogallala Youth Committee, noon, Open Range Grill, 1108 N. Spruce St.
Blood drive, noon-6 p.m., Ogallala Fair Building, 1100 W. Third St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
PAXTON
Thursday
Senior citizen exercise, 11-11:30 a.m., Paxton Public Library, 110 Oak St.
Tuesday
Paxton Optimist Club, 6 a.m., Swede’s Cafe, 117 N. Oak St.
Story hour, 9:30-10:15 a.m., Paxton Public Library, 110 Oak St.
SUTHERLAND
Sunday
Monthly Chamber of Commerce community breakfast, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 130 S. Maple St. This month’s proceeds go to Hope’s Cupboard food pantry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.