ARNOLD
Today
Story Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Finch Memorial Library, 205 N. Walnut St. Ages 3 and older.
Thursday
Rotary Club, 6:30 p.m. fellowship meal, 7 p.m. meeting and 7:30 p.m. program, The Exchange, 104 E. Arnold Ave. Ron Cool, 308-529-2665.
Friday-Saturday
“Jumanji: The Next Level,” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Scott B. Cool Memorial.
Saturday
Food Pantry, 10 a.m.-noon, 602 E. Arnold Ave. 308-530-4121.
Sunday
“Jumanji: The Next Level,” 3 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Scott B. Cool Memorial.
BRADY
Today
Wonderful Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Toddler time, 10-10:30 a.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
After school activities, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Good News Club Family NIght, 6 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St.
Choir, 7 p.m., Brady Methodist Church, 301 N. Market St.
Youth groups, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St. Sixth to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades.
Thursday
Brady Senior Dinner, 11:30 a.m., Brady Community Center, 121 N. Main St.
Friday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Brady Library hours, 3:30-6 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Saturday
Get-N-Go breakfast, 6-10 a.m., 105 N. Market St.
Sunday
Brady Library hours, 1-4 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Sunday lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Get-N-Go, 105 N. Market St.
Tuesday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Wednesday
Wonderful Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Toddler time, 10-10:30 a.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
After school activities, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Good News Club Family NIght, 6 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St.
Youth groups, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St. Sixth to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades.
COZAD
Today
Adult Coloring Club, 10:30 a.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Conversation and coloring. Colored pencils and coloring sheets available. Bring a coloring book.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Nazarene Church, 919 Avenue H. Christ-centered 12 step program. Childcare to kindergarten. First to sixth grade, Bible quiz.
Thursday
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Cozad Community Hospital, 300 E. 12th St., meeting room.
Friday
Toddlers and Guardian Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., ages 0-2. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. 308-784-2019.
Preschool and Guardian Story Time, 11-11:30 a.m., ages 3-6. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. No registration required.
Saturday
Dawson County Democrats, 10:30 a.m., Wilson Public Library, Cozad. dcdemparty@gmail.com.
Monday
White Hearing Aid clinic, 10 a.m., Grand Generation Center, 410 W. Ninth St.
Tai Chi for Better Balance, 1-2 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 410 W. Ninth St.
Family Story Time, 5:30-6 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave.
City Council meeting, 7:30 p.m., 215 W. Eighth St.
Tuesday
AA, “Tuesday Mornings Full of Grace,” 9 a.m., Cozad Nazarene Church, 919 Ave H. Jewel Gibbs-308-660-4894.
Foot clinic, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 410 W. Ninth St.
Dawson County Visitors Committee meeting, 2 p.m., Cozad Chamber of Commerce, 907 N. Washington St. Christy Werger, 308-324-5504.
Code Club, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Targeted to kids in grades 4-8.
Wednesday
Craft workshop, 1-3 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 410 W. Ninth St. $15. Reservations, 308-784-2747.
GOTHENBURG
Friday
Community Service Array Survey Day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 1915 Ave. J. 308-529-8784.
Tuesday
RYDE Transit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule a ride, call 308-537-3677.
LEXINGTON
Today
Lap Sit/Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Public Library, 907 N. Washington St.
Sunday
Anime Club, 1:30 p.m., public library, 907 N. Washington St., Benthack Room, students learn about Japanese comic books, called manga, and cartoons, called anime. One time fee of $3.
Tuesday
Novel Stitchers, 3 p.m., Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington St.
Coffee at Avamere, 9 a.m., 1811 Ridgeway Drive.
McCOOK
Friday
The Big Show, 2-7 p.m., Red Willow County Fairgrounds, 1400 W. Fifth St. Vendor show, hosted by Coyote Country radio.
Saturday
The Big Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Willow County Fairgrounds, 1400 W. Fifth St. Vendor show, hosted by Coyote Country radio.
Tuesday
Rotary Club, noon, MCC Student Union, 1205 E. Third.
NORTH PLATTE
Today
“Life in Nebraska,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Hypnotist Jim Wand, 7-8 p.m., North Platte Community College South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road. Free for ages 17 and older.
Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
Thursday
Sunrise Rotary, 7 a.m., Nebraskaland National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St., third floor.
“Life in Nebraska,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Grief support group, 6-8 p.m., McKinley Education Center, 301 West F. St., Room 105. For those who have lost a child. Free. Renee Callaghan, 308-568-7918.
Lip Sync Battle 2020, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Lincoln County Fairgrounds, ag building, 5015 W. Highway 30. Tickets $35.
Preschool and Kindergarten Round Up, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Our Redeemer School, 1400 East E St.
Civil Air Patrol, Lee Bird Composite Squadron, 7-9 p.m., North Platte Regional Airport, 5400 E. Lee Bird Drive, conference room.
Friday
“Life in Nebraska,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Feather wall hanging class, 6-8 p.m., Prairie Arts Center. $40 non-member, $35 member.
Skate Night at Camp Maranatha, 6:30-9:30 p.m., 16800 W. Maranatha Road, Maxwell. $6 per person.
Open Mic Night, 7-9 p.m., Espresso Shop, 419 N. Dewey St., no admission charge, food and drink for sale at counter.
Club Night, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St.
Saturday
Crowns & Gowns workshops, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 300 Holiday Frontage Road.
Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
“Elements of Glass,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Meet the artist, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Bingo, 6:30 p.m. early bird game, 7 p.m. regular games. North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St.
Miss Nebraska local competition, 6 p.m., McDonald-Belton Theater, 601 W. State Farm Road. Tickets $20.
Crowns & Gowns Fashion Show, 7:30 p.m., McDonald-Belton Theater, 601 W. State Farm Road. Tickets $10.
Karaoke, 9-11 p.m., Another Round, 1008 W. 18th St.
Club Night, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St.
Sunday
Crowns & Gowns workshops, 8 a.m.-noon, Holiday Inn Express, 300 Holiday Frontage Road.
Football party fundraiser, 4:30 p.m., D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road. Fundraiser for Dr. Kira Kautz as part of Ms. Habitat for Humanity competition.
Monday
County commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., Commissioners room, County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
Fun with Watercolor, 9-11:30 a.m., Northwestern Energy, Blue Flame Room, 215 E. Fifth St. Free to cancer survivors. Sandy Meyer, 308-532-9799.
Preschool Story Time, 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., for kids ages 3 through Kindergarten.
“Elements of Glass,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Meet the artist, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon-1 p.m., Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St.
“What’s It Worth” antique classes, 5 p.m. meal, 6-7:30 p.m. antique show and tell, Wild Bill’s, 1100 S. Jeffers St. $5 per person, one item per person. Judy Steele, 308-530-4572.
City Council meeting, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
North Platte Jaycees, 7 p.m., Jaycee Hall, 403 W. 10th St.
Wednesday
Buffalo Bill Farm & Ranch Expo, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road.
Wee Read, 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m, North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., story time for those 3 years and younger.
“Elements of Glass,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Meet the artist, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
“Bus Stop” auditions, 6-8 p.m., McDonald-Belton Theater, 601 W. State Farm Road. Open to public.
Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
OGALLALA
Today
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Thursday
Big Mac Kiwanis Club, 7 a.m., Front Street, 519 E. First St.
Tai Chi, 9:50-10:30 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Rotary Club Meeting, noon, Front Street Steakhouse, 519 E. First St., upstairs room.
Weight Watchers, 6:15 p.m., Tiger Den, 504 W. Highway 26, Lewellen.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting.
Friday
Optimist Club Meeting, noon, Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
AA open meeting, noon and 6 p.m. 1008 West A St.
Saturday
AA open meeting, 7 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 9:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Anonymous, open candlelight meeting.
Sunday
Open spiritual meeting, 10:30 a.m., 1008 West A St. Anyone interested or those with alcohol problems.
Monday
Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Art Society, 12:30 p.m. Petrified Wood and Art Gallery, 418 E. First St. New members and guests welcome. Pat Schulz, 308-289-3892.
Area 14 Nebraska CattleWomen, 1 p.m., Urban Farmer, 203 Stagecoach Trail. MaKenzi Spurgin, 308-284-4900 or makenzi@spurginphotography.com.
Ogallala TOPS Club No. 207, 4:30 p.m., United Church of Christ, First Congregational, 302 N. Spruce St., Fellowship Hall-West door. Helen Drews, 308-289-5069.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 5-6 p.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Closed meeting, alcoholics only, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Garden Club, 7 p.m., ESU 16 building, 314 W. First St. Robbie Kupper, 308-289-6051.
Tuesday
Tai Chi, 9:50-10:30 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3755, 6 p.m., Legion Hall, 114 E. First St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting, book study.
Cowboy Capital Chorus, 7 p.m., men’s barbershop group, Congregational Church, 302 N. Spruce St. Men who like to sing are invited.
Wednesday
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
Retail Development Committee Meeting, 8 a.m., Ogallala/Keith County Chamber, 119 E. Second St.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 309 West O St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
PAXTON
Thursday
Senior citizen exercise, 11-11:30 a.m., Paxton Public Library, 110 Oak St.
Tuesday
Story hour, 9:30-10:15 a.m., Paxton Public Library, 110 Oak St.
