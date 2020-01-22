ARNOLD
Today
Story Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Finch Memorial Library, 205 N. Walnut St. Ages 3 and older.
Thursday
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 130, 2 p.m., Legion Hall, N. Walnut St. 308-848-2459.
Rotary Club, 6:30 p.m. fellowship meal, 7 p.m. meeting and 7:30 p.m. program, The Exchange, 104 E. Arnold Ave. Ron Cool, 308-529-2665.
Friday-Saturday
“Knives Out,” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Mike Harvey, Mary Becker and Richard and Karolyn Duponcheel.
Sunday
“Knives Out,” 3 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Mike Harvey, Mary Becker and Richard and Karolyn Duponcheel.
Monday
Arnold Chamber of Commerce, 7 p.m., Triangle Lanes, 211 W. Arnold Ave.
BRADY
Today
Wonderful Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Toddler time, 10-10:30 a.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
After school activities, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Good News Club Family NIght, 6 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St.
Choir, 7 p.m., Brady Methodist Church, 301 N. Market St.
Youth groups, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St. Sixth to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades.
Thursday
Brady Senior Dinner, 11:30 a.m., Brady Community Center, 121 N. Main St.
Friday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Brady Library hours, 3:30-6 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Saturday
Get-N-Go breakfast, 6-10 a.m., 105 N. Market St.
Men’s breakfast, 7 a.m., Brady Methodist Church, 301 N. Market St.
Sunday
Brady Library hours, 1-4 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Sunday lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Get-N-Go, 105 N. Market St.
Tuesday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Wednesday
Wonderful Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Toddler time, 10-10:30 a.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
After school activities, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Good News Club Family NIght, 6 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St.
Youth groups, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St. Sixth to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades.
COZAD
Today
Eight-ball pool tournament, Grand Generation Center, 410 W. Ninth St.
Adult Coloring Club, 10:30 a.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Conversation and coloring. Colored pencils and coloring sheets available. Bring a coloring book.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Nazarene Church, 919 Avenue H. Christ-centered 12 step program. Childcare to kindergarten. First to sixth grade, Bible quiz.
Thursday
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Cozad Community Hospital, 300 E. 12th St., meeting room.
Friday
Toddlers and Guardian Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., ages 0-2. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. 308-784-2019.
Preschool and Guardian Story Time, 11-11:30 a.m., ages 3-6. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. No registration required.
Saturday
Harps & Chords, 7:30 p.m., Cozad High School Auditorium, 1710 Meridian Ave. Tickets available at the door.
Monday
Tai Chi for Better Balance, 1-2 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 410 W. Ninth St.
Family Story Time, 5:30-6 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave.
Tuesday
AA, “Tuesday Mornings Full of Grace,” 9 a.m., Cozad Nazarene Church, 919 Ave H. Jewel Gibbs-308-660-4894.
Code Club, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Targeted to kids in grades 4-8.
GOTHENBURG
Tuesday
RYDE Transit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule a ride, call 308-537-3677.
LEXINGTON
Wednesday
Lap Sit/Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Public Library, 907 N. Washington.
Thursday
Business Education Committee Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Chamber of Commerce, 1501 Plum Creek Parkway, Suite 2A, Board room. Christy Werger, 308-324-5504.
Sunday
Anime Club, 1:30 p.m., public library, 907 N. Washington St., Benthack Room, students learn about Japanese comic books, called manga, and cartoons, called anime. One time fee of $3.
Tuesday
Novel Stitchers, 3 p.m., Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington St.
City Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 406 E. Seventh St., northeast doors.
NORTH PLATTE
Today
“Life in Nebraska,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
Buddy Check, 8-10 p.m., Wild Bill’s, 1100 S. Jeffers St. All veterans are welcome to join for appetizers and soft drinks.
Thursday
Sunrise Rotary, 7 a.m., Nebraskaland National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St., third floor.
“Life in Nebraska,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Class of 1956 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Merrick’s Ranch House, 1220 E. Fourth St., all classmates, spouses and friends are invited, no reservations needed
UpBeat Vocal/Rhythmic Group, 4:30-6 p.m., Kittle’s Music, 106 E. Fifth St., open to youth 8-14.
Civil Air Patrol, Lee Bird Composite Squadron, 7-9 p.m., North Platte Regional Airport, 5400 E. Lee Bird Drive, conference room.
Friday
“Life in Nebraska,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Celebrate Hope 2020, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Ramada by Wyndham, 2102 S. Jeffers St. Fundraiser for Bridge of Hope. Tickets $25 at NebraskaLand National Bank main branch, 1400 S. Dewey St.
Skate Night at Camp Maranatha, 6:30-9:30 p.m., 16800 W. Maranatha Road, Maxwell. $6 per person.
Open Mic Night, 7-9 p.m., Espresso Shop, 419 N. Dewey St., no admission charge, food and drink for sale at counter.
Platinum Pearls, 9-11 p.m., Espresso Shop, 419 N. Dewey St. $5 suggested donation.
Club Night, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St.
Saturday
Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
“Life in Nebraska,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Bingo, 6:30 p.m. early bird game, 7 p.m. regular games. North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St.
Karaoke, 9-11 p.m., Another Round, 1008 W. 18th St.
Club Night, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St.
Monday
County commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., Commissioners room, County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
“Life in Nebraska,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
Fun with Watercolor, 9-11:30 a.m., Northwestern Energy, Blue Flame Room, 215 E. Fifth St. Free to cancer survivors. Sandy Meyer, 308-532-9799.
Preschool Story Time, 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., for kids ages 3 through Kindergarten.
“Life in Nebraska,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon-1 p.m., Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St.
“What’s It Worth” antique classes, 5 p.m. meal, 6-7:30 p.m. antique show and tell, Wild Bill’s, 1100 S. Jeffers St. $5 per person, one item per person. Judy Steele, 308-530-4572.
North Platte Jaycees, 7 p.m., Jaycee Hall, 403 W. 10th St.
Wednesday
“Life in Nebraska,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Hypnotist Jim Wand, 7-8 p.m., North Platte Community College South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road. Free for ages 17 and older.
Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
OGALLALA
Today
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Ogallala Youth Committee Meeting, noon, Open Range Grill, 1108 N. Spruce St. Chrissa Schlake, 308-284-1172.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 5:30-7 p.m., 309 West O St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Keith County Democrats, 6:30 p.m., Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Thursday
Big Mac Kiwanis Club, 7 a.m., Front Street, 519 E. First St.
Tai Chi, 9:50-10:30 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Rotary Club Meeting, noon, Front Street Steakhouse, 519 E. First St., upstairs room.
Community Promotions Committee, 12:30 p.m., Pinnacle Bank, 201 E. Second St. 308-284-4066.
Keith County Leadership Board, 12:30 p.m., Adams Bank & Trust, board room, 315 N. Spruce St.
Weight Watchers, 6:15 p.m., Tiger Den, 504 W. Highway 26, Lewellen.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting.
Friday
Optimist Club Meeting, noon, Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
AA open meeting, noon and 6 p.m. 1008 West A St.
Saturday
AA open meeting, 7 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 9:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Anonymous, open candlelight meeting.
Sunday
Open spiritual meeting, 10:30 a.m., 1008 West A St. Anyone interested or those with alcohol problems.
Monday
Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Ogallala TOPS Club No. 207, 4:30 p.m., United Church of Christ, First Congregational, 302 N. Spruce St., Fellowship Hall-West door. Helen Drews, 308-289-5069.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 5-6 p.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Closed meeting, alcoholics only, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Tuesday
Tai Chi, 9:50-10:30 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Blood pressure and foot clinic, 11 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting, book study.
Ogallala City Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Council Chambers at City Hall, 411 E. Second St. 308-284-3607 or ogallala-ne.gov.
Cowboy Capital Chorus, 7 p.m., men’s barbershop group, Congregational Church, 302 N. Spruce St. Men who like to sing are invited.
Wednesday
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
PAXTON
Thursday
Senior citizen exercise, 11-11:30 a.m., Paxton Public Library, 110 Oak St.
Tuesday
Story hour, 9:30-10:15 a.m., Paxton Public Library, 110 Oak St.
Paxton Optimist Club, 6 a.m., Swede’s Cafe, 117 N. Oak St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.