ARNOLD
Today
Story Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Finch Memorial Library, 205 N. Walnut St. Ages 3 and older.
Thursday
Rotary Club, 6:30 p.m., fellowship meal, 7:00 p.m. meeting, and 7:30 p.m. program, Jim's Bar (meeting room), 208 W. Arnold Ave. Ron Cool, 308-529-2665.
Friday-Saturday
“Toy Story 4,” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Arnold Rotary Club.
Saturday
Community Food Pantry, 10:00 a.m.-noon, Arnold Food Pantry, 602 E. Arnold Ave.
Sunday
Arnold Roping Club, Arnold Recreation Park Roping Arena, South Highway 40. Matt Vickers, 308-848-3327.
“Toy Story 4,” 3 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Arnold Rotary Club.
Monday
Chamber Meeting, 7:00 p.m., Triangle Lanes & Snack Bar, 211 W. Arnold Ave.
Tuesday
“Toy Story 4,” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Arnold Rotary Club.
Wednesday
Story Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Finch Memorial Library, 205 N. Walnut St. Ages 3 and older.
BRADY
Today
Brady Library hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Friday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 N. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. 308-584-3770.
Tuesday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 N. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. 308-584-3770.
Wednesday
Brady Library hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
COZAD
Today
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Nazarene Church, 919 Avenue H. Christ-centered 12 step program. Childcare to kindergarten. First to sixth grade, Bible quiz.
Thursday
Breastfeeding Support Group, 6:00-7:00 p.m., Cozad Community Hospital, 300 E. 12th St., large conference room. 308-784-2231.
Star Party, 6:00-11:00 p.m., Cozad High School Football Field, 1710 Meridian Ave.
Friday
Toddlers and Guardian Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., ages 0-2. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. 308-784-2019.
Preschool and Guardian Story Time, 11-11:30 a.m., ages 3-6. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. No registration required.
Saturday
Cozad Farmers Market, 8:00-10:00 a.m., 8th & F Streets
Monday
Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, 5:00 p.m. show and 7:30 p.m. show, 24th & O Streets. Advance tickets: $12/adult, $7/child (ages 2-12) and seniors (age 65+). Day of show: $15/adult, $8/child (ages 2-12) and seniors (age 65+).
Teen Advisory Board Meeting, 1:30 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave.
City Council Meeting, 7:00-8:00 p.m., City Offices, 215 W. 8th St.
Tuesday
Code Club, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Targeted to kids in grades 4-8.
Code Club open house, 5:15-5:45 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Open to parents and the community.
GOTHENBURG
Thursday
Farmer’s Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Ehmen Park, Avenue F between 15th and 16th streets
Friday
25th Annual Relay for Life, 6:00 p.m., Ehmen Park, Avenue F between 15th and 16th streets
Saturday
"Let Yourself BLOOM" Women's Spa Retreat, 9:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Mind Body Balance Breathe, 525 9th St. Registration required.
Tuesday
RYDE Transit, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. To schedule a ride, call 308-537-3677.
LEMOYNE/LEWELLEN
Today
Clusters of cliff swallows, 8 a.m., hydroelectric plant, Lake McConaughy.
Thursday
Weight Watchers meeting, 6:15 p.m., Lewellen Tiger Den, 19775 US-26
Friday
Wildflower Walk, 9 a.m., Ash Hollow State Historical Park, 4055 U.S. Highway 26. Meet at the visitor center.
Nature Walk, 7 p.m., Lake Ogallala. Meet at Lake McConaughy Visitor Center.
Saturday
Edible aquifers, 2 p.m., Lake McConaughy Visitor Center, 1475 Nebraska Highway 61. Registration required; limit of 20 people. Deadline is July 18 at 5 p.m. Call 308-284-0855.
Nature at Night: Bats, 9 p.m., Lake Ogallala.
Tuesday
Freshwater exploration, 4 p.m., Ash Hollow State Historical Park, 4055 U.S. Highway 26. Meet at the picnic area.
Wednesday
Sugaring, 7 p.m., Ash Hollow State Historical Park, 4055 U.S. Highway 26. Meet at the picnic area.
Mothing, 9 p.m., Ash Hollow State Historical Park, 4055 U.S. Highway 26. Meet at the picnic area.
LEXINGTON
Today
Dawson County Fair, Dawson County Fairgrounds, 1000 Plum Creek Pkwy.
Lap Sit/Story Time, 10:30-11:00 a.m., Public Library, 907 N. Washington. For ages birth to 5 years.
Rotary Club Meeting, 12:00-1:00 p.m., Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington. Contact Bernie Svoboda.
Friday
Dawson County Fair, Dawson County Fairgrounds, 1000 Plum Creek Pkwy.
Dawson County Fair Rodeo, 7:00-10:00 p.m., Dawson County Fairgrounds, 1000 Plum Creek Pkwy.
Saturday
Dawson County Fair, Dawson County Fairgrounds, 1000 Plum Creek Pkwy.
Lexington Farmers Market, 8:00-11:00 a.m., Bob's True Value parking lot, 1601 Plum Creek Pkwy.
Sunday
Dawson County Fair, Dawson County Fairgrounds, 1000 Plum Creek Pkwy.
Free Library Concert: Joey Leone, 2:00 p.m., Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington
Monday
"Stories in the Stars", 10:30 a.m., Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington
Tuesday
Novel Stitchers, 3:00-5:00 p.m., Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington St.
City Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 406 E. Seventh St., northeast doors.
Farmers Market, 3:00-6:00 p.m., Bob’s True Value parking lot, 1601 Plum Creek Pkwy.
MAXWELL
Today & Thursday
Wildcat Wrestling Technique Camp, Maxwell High School, 415 E. Hwy 30. K-6th sessions: 5:00-7:00 p.m. both days. 7th-12th sessions: 7:00-9:00 p.m. both days. $20 for one day, $30 for both days. Registration is required.
Sunday
Maranatha Waterfront Days, 2:00-6:00 p.m., Maranatha Camp & Retreat Center, 16800 E. Maranatha Rd.
McCOOK
Friday
“Seusical Jr.,” 7 p.m., Tipton Hall Weeth Theatre, McCook Community College, 1205 E. Third St. Free will donation.
Family Fun Night, 6:00 p.m., Red Willow State Recreation Area, 11 miles north of McCook off of Highway 83.
Saturday
“Seusical Jr.,” 7 p.m., Tipton Hall Weeth Theatre, McCook Community College, 1205 E. Third St. Free will donation.
Raw Slang at Red Willow Reservoir, 6:00 p.m., Lighthouse Marina, 11 miles north of McCook on N. Highway 83
Tuesday
Rotary Club, noon, MCC Student Union, 1205 E. Third.
Wednesday
Red Willow County Fair - Coyote Country Music Showdown, Red Willow County Fairgrounds, W. 5th & O Streets
NORTH PLATTE
Today
Wee Read, 9:30 a.m. & 10:00 a.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. 4th Street
Tattoo Art/Body Art Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Class of 1959 No-Host Luncheon, 1 p.m., Lincoln Highway Diner (Airport) 5250 E. Lee Bird Drive. Spouses are welcome. Bette Tatman, 308-539-1265.
Pro Se Divorce Clinic (Legal Aid of Nebraska), 1-3 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Live music, 6-9 p.m., Pal’s Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave., The Sweet Sorrows performing.
Classic Cars and Americana Art Exhibit, 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Children's Theater Academy, 2:00-6:00 p.m., North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. 5th St.
Drop-In Cornhole League, 6:00-9:00 p.m., Pal's Brewing Company, 4520 Buffalo Bill Ave.
Horseshoe Pitching League, 6:00 p.m., Cody Park Horseshoe Pit, 1601 N. Jeffers St.
"Farm, Fresh, Faith" Bible School, 6:00-8:00 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 305 W. 5th St.
Dance to Ray Mullen Country, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
North Platte Genealogical Society meeting, 7-8 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Dance lessons, 7 p.m., The Switchyard Grill & Pub, 520 N. Jeffers St., $5 per single, $8 per couple
Thursday
Sunrise Rotary, 7 a.m., NebraskaLand National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St.
Tattoo Art/Body Art Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Classic Cars and Americana Art Exhibit, 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Children's Theater Academy, 2:00-6:00 p.m., North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. 5th St.
Farmer's Market, 3:00-6:00 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
UpBeat Vocal/Rhythmic Group, 4:30-6 p.m., Kittle’s Music, 106 E. Fifth St., open to youth 8-14.
"Farm, Fresh, Faith" Bible School, 6:00-8:00 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 305 W. 5th St.
N'Route Entertainment Fort Cody Summer Music Series: Acoustic Rooster, 6:00-9:00 p.m., Fort Cody Trading Post, 221 Halligan Dr.
Sidewalk Sales, Downtown North Platte **More details to come**
Friday
Classic Cars and Americana Art Exhibit, 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Tattoo Art/Body Art Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Business After Hours, 5 p.m., NebraskaLand National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St.
Flatrock Rollerderby Meet & Greet, 6:30 p.m., Starbucks, 2020 S. Jeffers St.
American Legion Class A Area 7 District Tournament (5-day tournament), Bill Wood Field (Armory Park), 18th St. & N. Sycamore St.
Children's Theater Academy, 2:00-6:00 p.m., North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. 5th St.
Live music, 6 p.m., Pal’s Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave., Acoustic Rooster performing.
Live music, 7:30 p.m., Espresso Shop, 419 N. Dewey St., Crooked Fix performing, Jawn Kidd opening. $5 per person.
Sidewalk Sales, Downtown North Platte **More details to come**
Saturday
Farmer's Market, 8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Carp-O-Rama, 8 a.m., Lake Maloney State Recreation Area, North Lake Road.
NP Tennis Assoc. Wooden Racquet Tournament, 9:00 a.m., Cody Park Tennis Courts, 1601 N. Jeffers St. Registration forms are at North Platte Recreation Center, 1300 McDonald Road.
North Platte Critter Swap, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., Tractor Supply’s parking lot, 3728 S. Jeffers St.
Tattoo Art/Body Art Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Prescription Drug Collection, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Platte River Mall, bring unused and outdated prescriptions.
Public Bingo, 6:30 p.m. early bird game, 7 p.m. regular games. North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St.
Classic Cars and Americana Art Exhibit, 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
American Legion Class A Area 7 District Tournament (5-day tournament), Bill Wood Field (Armory Park), 18th St. & N. Sycamore St.
Share a Spare Color Run (Nebraska Kidney Assoc.), 7:00 a.m., Lake Maloney Golf Club, 608 Birdie Lane
Children's Theater Academy, 2:00-6:00 p.m., North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. 5th St.
Twilight Tours, 7:00-11:00 p.m., Golden Spike Tower, 1249 N. Homestead Rd.
Sidewalk Sales, Downtown North Platte **More details to come**
Sunday
Classic Cars and Americana Art Exhibit, 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Live music, 2:30 p.m., Pal’s Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave., Michael McCarter performing.
Christian Motorcyclists Association, 3:30 p.m., Runza, 202 E. Leota St. Interdenominational group; you do not have to ride a motorcycle to be a member. Tammy, 308-530-2772.
American Legion Class A Area 7 District Tournament (5-day tournament), Bill Wood Field (Armory Park), 18th St. & N. Sycamore St.
Children's Theater Academy, 2:00-6:00 p.m., North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. 5th St.
Sidewalk Sales, Downtown North Platte **More details to come**
Monday
Classic Cars and Americana Art Exhibit, 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
American Legion Class A Area 7 District Tournament (5-day tournament), Bill Wood Field (Armory Park), 18th St. & N. Sycamore St.
Summer Pickleball League, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., North Platte Rec Center, 1300 McDonald Rd.
Tuesday
Classic Cars and Americana Art Exhibit, 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
Tattoo Art/Body Art Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon-1 p.m., Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St.
“What’s it Worth” antique classes, 5 p.m. meal, 6-7:30 p.m. antique show and tell, Merrick’s Ranch House, 1220 E. Fourth St. $5 per person, one item per person. Judy Steele, 308-530-4572.
American Legion Class A Area 7 District Tournament (5-day tournament), Bill Wood Field (Armory Park), 18th St. & N. Sycamore St.
Farmer's Market, 3:00-6:00 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Wednesday
3-Day Progressive Art Classes for Kids, 9:00-11:30 a.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Tattoo Art/Body Art Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Classic Cars and Americana Art Exhibit, 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Pre-School Soccer Camp, Session 1: 10:00-11:00 a.m., Session 2: 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., North Platte Rec Center, 1300 McDonald Rd.
Horseshoe Pitching League, 6:00 p.m., Cody Park Horseshoe Pits, 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Drop-In Cornhole League, 6:00-9:00 p.m., Pals Brewing Company, 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave.
Bambino Buddy Ball, 6:30 p.m., D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Rd.
Dance to Top Shelf Country, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
Lincoln County Fair, Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 W. Rodeo Road Ave.
OGALLALA
Today
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., 309 West O St.
Alzheimer’s Institute webinars, 11-11:30 a.m., banneralz.org, register at banneralz.org. Veronica Conner, 623-832-3248.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Keith County Visitors Committee meeting, 1:00 p.m., Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
Ogallala Youth Committee, noon, Open Range Grill, 1108 N. Spruce St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Thursday
Ogallala Lions Club meeting, 6:30-7:30 a.m., Valentino's, 55 River Rd.
Big Mac Kiwanis Club, 7:00-8:00 a.m., Front Street Steakhouse, 519 E. First St.
Rotary Club Meeting, 12:00-1:00 p.m., Front Street Steakhouse, 519 E. First St., upstairs room.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 12:00-1:00 p.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Sounds on the Square, 6:00-11:00 p.m., Ogallala Rendezvous Square
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting.
Friday
Optimist Club Meeting, 12:00-1:00 p.m., Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
24th Annual Murl Morrow, Crandall Creek Golf Club, 359 Road East 85
Pro-Am Beach Soccer PABS, Lake McConaughy, contact Lance Johnson at 719-452-9906.
AA open meeting, noon and 6 p.m. 1008 West A St.
Saturday
24th Annual Murl Morrow, Crandall Creek Golf Club, 359 Road East 85
Pro-Am Beach Soccer PABS, Lake McConaughy, contact Lance Johnson at 719-452-9906.
Hooks 4-Man Scramble Golf Tournament, Hooks Lake Bar & Grill in Brule, 720-315-3130.
J Dawg’s Junk Flea/Junk Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., southeast of TA Truck Stop, vendor space $20.
AA open meeting, 7 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 9:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Anonymous, open candlelight meeting.
Sunday
Pro-Am Beach Soccer PABS, Lake McConaughy, contact Lance Johnson at 719-452-9906.
Open spiritual meeting, 10:30 a.m., 1008 West A St. Anyone interested or those with alcohol problems.
Monday
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 5:00-6:00 p.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Ogallala TOPS Club No. 207, 4:30 p.m., United Church of Christ, First Congregational, 302 N. Spruce St., Fellowship Hall-West door. Helen Drews, 308-289-5069.
Closed meeting, alcoholics only, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Tuesday
Adult Crafts at the Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Keith County Leadership Board, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Adams Bank & Trust Board Room, 315 N. Spruce St.
Ogallala City Council Meeting, 7:00-8:00 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 411 E. 2nd St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting, book study.
Cowboy Capital Chorus, 7 p.m., men’s barbershop group, Congregational Church, 302 N. Spruce St. Men who like to sing are invited.
Wednesday
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 5:30-7:00 p.m., 309 West O St.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Ogallala Youth Committee, 12:00-1:00 p.m., Open Range Grill, 1108 N. Spruce St.
Keith County Democrats Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Valentino's, 55 River Rd.
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
MOPS Sip N Chat, 9 a.m., Slow Lane Coffee, 112 N. Spruce.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Keith County Fair, Keith County Fairgrounds, 100 W. 3rd St.
PAXTON
Tuesday
Paxton Optimist Club, 6:00-7:00 a.m., Swede's Cafe in Paxton, Highway 30
SUTHERLAND
Saturday
The Hornblower 2019, 8:30 a.m., Oregon Trail Golf Course, NE-25. Entry fee: $65/person, meal included. Cart: $10/seat. Limited to 22 teams.
Sunday
Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, 2:00 p.m. & 4:30 p.m., Sutherland Rodeo grounds, 930 South Street
Tuesday
Team Roping Practice Nights, 6:30 p.m. until dark, Sutherland Rodeo Arena, 930 South Street