ARNOLD
Today
Story Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Finch Memorial Library, 205 N. Walnut St. Ages 3 and older.
Thursday
Rotary Club, 6:30 p.m., fellowship meal, 7:00 p.m. meeting, and 7:30 p.m. program, Jim's Bar (meeting room), 208 W. Arnold Ave. Ron Cool, 308-529-2665.
American Legion, 8 p.m., Legion Hall, N. Walnut St. Charles Foran, 308-848-2459.
Friday-Saturday
“Yesterday”, 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Scott B. Cool Memorial.
Sunday
Arnold Roping Club, Arnold Recreation Park Roping Arena, South Highway 40. Matt Vickers, 308-848-3327.
“Yesterday”, 3 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Scott B. Cool Memorial.
Monday
Arnold Chamber of Commerce, 7 p.m., Triangle Lanes, 211 W. Arnold Ave.
Tuesday
“Yesterday”, 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Scott B. Cool Memorial.
Wednesday
Story Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Finch Memorial Library, 205 N. Walnut St. Ages 3 and older.
BRADY
Today
Brady Library hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Friday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 N. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. 308-584-3770.
Tuesday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 N. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. 308-584-3770.
Wednesday
Brady Library hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
COZAD
Today
Movie Matinee, 2:30 p.m., Wilson Public Library 910 Meridian Ave.
Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Cozad Haymaker Grand Generation Center, 410 W. 9th St.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Nazarene Church, 919 Avenue H. Christ-centered 12 step program. Childcare to kindergarten. First to sixth grade, Bible quiz.
Thursday
Mission to Cozad, Church of Christ, 2117 Newell St.
Kids Crafternoon, 1:30-2:00 p.m., Wilson Public Library 910 Meridian Ave.
Car Clinic for Women, 5:30-7:00 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave.
Praise in the Park, 6:00-9:00 p.m., Veterans's Memorial Park. Bring your lawn chair. Free Will Offering Meal.
Writer's Workshop, 7:00-8:00 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave.
Friday
Mission to Cozad, Church of Christ, 2117 Newell St.
Toddlers and Guardian Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., ages 0-2. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. 308-784-2019.
Preschool and Guardian Story Time, 11-11:30 a.m., ages 3-6. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. No registration required.
Saturday
Mission to Cozad, Church of Christ, 2117 Newell St.
Cozad Farmers Market, 8:00-10:00 a.m., 8th & F Streets
Cozad Guided Barn Quilt Bus Tour, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., Cozad Haymaker Grand Generation Center, 410 W. 9th St. To register, call Tamie at 308-784-2747. The cost is $20 per person.
Sunday
Mission to Cozad, Church of Christ, 2117 Newell St.
Community Worship Service & Meal, 10:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Church of Christ, 2117 Newell St. Potluck dinner; please bring salad or dessert.
Tuesday
Code Club, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Targeted to kids in grades 4-8.
GOTHENBURG
Thursday
Farmer’s Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Ehmen Park, Avenue F between 15th and 16th streets
Tuesday
RYDE Transit, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. To schedule a ride, call 308-537-3677.
LEMOYNE/LEWELLEN
Today
Sugaring, 7 p.m., Ash Hollow State Historical Park, 4055 U.S. Highway 26. Meet at the picnic area.
Mothing, 9 p.m., Ash Hollow State Historical Park, 4055 U.S. Highway 26. Meet at the picnic area.
Thursday
Weight Watchers meeting, 6:15 p.m., Lewellen Tiger Den, 19775 US-26
LEXINGTON
Today
Lap Sit/Story Time, 10:30-11:00 a.m., Public Library, 907 N. Washington. For ages birth to 5 years.
Council for Economic Development Meeting, 12:00-1:30 p.m., 406 E. 7th St. (308) 324-2341.
"Spider-Man: Far From Home", 7:30 p.m., The Majestic Theatre, 615 N. Washington St. Ticket prices: Children (4 & under) $3, Students (age 5-18) $4, Seniors (age 65+) $4, Adults (age 19-64) $5
Friday
LACC Business Education Committee Meeting, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Opportunity Center, 1501 Plum Creek Pkwy.
"Yesterday", 7:30 p.m., The Majestic Theatre, 615 N. Washington St. Ticket prices: Children (4 & under) $3, Students (age 5-18) $4, Seniors (age 65+) $4, Adults (age 19-64) $5
Saturday
Lexington Farmers Market, 8:00-11:00 a.m., Bob's True Value parking lot, 1601 Plum Creek Pkwy.
"From the Front Porch" Talk, Dawson County Historical Museum, 805 N. Taft
"Yesterday", 7:30 p.m., The Majestic Theatre, 615 N. Washington St. Ticket prices: Children (4 & under) $3, Students (age 5-18) $4, Seniors (age 65+) $4, Adults (age 19-64) $5
Sunday
"Yesterday", 3:00 p.m., The Majestic Theatre, 615 N. Washington St. Ticket prices: Children (4 & under) $3, Students (age 5-18) $4, Seniors (age 65+) $4, Adults (age 19-64) $5
Tuesday
Novel Stitchers, 3:00-5:00 p.m., Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington St.
Farmers Market, 3:00-6:00 p.m., Bob’s True Value parking lot, 1601 Plum Creek Pkwy.
McCOOK
Today
Movies at Carver Cinemas, 224 Westview Plaza. Visit their website for shows & times. (308) 345-1140.
Family Fun Night, 6:00 p.m., Red Willow State Recreation Area, 11 miles north of McCook off of Highway 83.
Red Willow County Fair - Coyote Country Music Showdown, Red Willow County Fairgrounds, W. 5th & O Streets
Thursday
Red Willow County Fair - Demolition Derby, Red Willow County Fairgrounds, W. 5th & O Streets
Friday
Red Willow County Fair - "High Valley" with Ryan Hurd opening, Red Willow County Fairgrounds, W. 5th & O Streets
Saturday
Red Willow County Fair - NSRA Rodeo, Red Willow County Fairgrounds, W. 5th & O Streets
Lighthouse Marina Presents...Tim Zach & Whiskey Bent, 6:00 p.m., Lighthouse Marina, 11 miles north of McCook on N. Highway 83
Sunday
Red Willow County Fair - Family Fun Day, Red Willow County Fairgrounds, W. 5th & O Streets
Tuesday
Rotary Club, noon, MCC Student Union, 1205 E. Third.
NORTH PLATTE
Today
Sunrise Rotary Club, 7:00 a.m., breakfast at NebraskaLand Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St.
3-Day Progressive Art Classes for Kids, 9:00-11:30 a.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. $60 per child.
Preschool Soccer Camp, 10:00-11:00 a.m., North Platte Recreation Center, 1300 McDonald Rd. Registration required.
Tattoo Art/Body Art Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St. (308) 221-1005
Classic Cars and Americana Art Exhibit, 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Drop-In Cornhole League, 6:00-9:00 p.m., Pal's Brewing Company, 4520 Buffalo Bill Ave.
Horseshoe Pitching League, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Cody Park Horseshoe Pits, 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Bambino Buddy Ball, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Cody Park Slow Pitch Softball Field, 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Dancing at the Senior Center, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
Dance lessons, 7 p.m., The Switchyard Grill & Pub, 520 N. Jeffers St., $5 per single, $8 per couple
Coed Sand Volleyball Competitive League, 6:00 p.m., Recreation League every Wednesday (May 29-July 24), Competitive League every Thursday (May 30-July 25), Pal's Brewing Company, 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave.
Thursday
Lincoln County Fair 5K, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 W. Hwy 30
Lincoln County Fair, Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 Rodeo Rd.
3-Day Progressive Art Classes for Kids, 9:00-11:30 a.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. $60 per child.
Sunrise Rotary, 7 a.m., NebraskaLand National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St.
Tattoo Art/Body Art Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Classic Cars and Americana Art Exhibit, 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
"Once Upon an Eclipse..." free noon program by Derryl Barr, 12:00-1:00 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. 4th St.
Farmer's Market, 3:00-6:00 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
UpBeat Vocal/Rhythmic Group, 4:30-6 p.m., Kittle’s Music, 106 E. Fifth St., open to youth 8-14.
Thursday Night Town Hall Meeting, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
N'Route Entertainment Fort Cody Summer Music Series: Jukebox Hero, 6:00-9:00 p.m., Fort Cody Trading Post, 221 Halligan Dr.
Coed Sand Volleyball Competitive League, 6:00 p.m., Recreation League every Wednesday (May 29-July 24), Competitive League every Thursday (May 30-July 25), Pal's Brewing Company, 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave.
Variety Show ft. Vocalist Dennis Evans, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Platte River Mall Center Court, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Friday
3-Day Progressive Art Classes for Kids, 9:00-11:30 a.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. $60 per child.
Lincoln County Fair, Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 Rodeo Rd.
Classic Cars and Americana Art Exhibit, 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Tattoo Art/Body Art Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Business After Hours, 5 p.m., XXXXXXXXXX, 1400 S. Dewey St.
American Legion Class A Area 7 District Tournament (5-day tournament), Bill Wood Field (Armory Park), 18th St. & N. Sycamore St.
Children's Theater Academy, 2:00-6:00 p.m., North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. 5th St.
Live music, 6 p.m., Pal’s Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave., XXXXXX performing.
Open Mic Night, 7-8 p.m., Espresso Shop, 419 N. Dewey St., no admission charge, food and drink for sale at counter.
Live music, 7:30 p.m., Espresso Shop, 419 N. Dewey St., XXXXXX performing, XXXXXXX opening. $5 per person.
Saturday
Lincoln County Fair, Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 Rodeo Rd.
Farmer's Market, 8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Garden Walk, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Lincoln-Logan-McPherson Extension Office, 348 W. State Farm Road.
NP Tennis Assoc. Wooden Racquet Tournament, 9:00 a.m., Cody Park Tennis Courts, 1601 N. Jeffers St. Registration forms are at North Platte Recreation Center, 1300 McDonald Road.
"Up, Up and Away", Cody Park, 1601 N. Jeffers St. Cody Park Will offer free rides and other attractions all day Saturday. The event is sponsored by the North Platte Thrift Center.
North Platte Critter Swap, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., Tractor Supply’s parking lot, 3728 S. Jeffers St.
Tattoo Art/Body Art Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Prescription Drug Collection, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Platte River Mall, bring unused and outdated prescriptions.
Public Bingo, 6:30 p.m. early bird game, 7 p.m. regular games. North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St.
Classic Cars and Americana Art Exhibit, 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
American Legion Class A Area 7 District Tournament (5-day tournament), Bill Wood Field (Armory Park), 18th St. & N. Sycamore St.
Children's Theater Academy, 2:00-6:00 p.m., North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. 5th St.
“XXXXXX”, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Fox Theater, 301 E. Fifth St. Adults $5, kids 12 and younger $3.
Twilight Tours, 7:00-11:00 p.m., Golden Spike Tower, 1249 N. Homestead Rd.
Sunday
Lincoln County Fair, Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 Rodeo Rd.
Classic Cars and Americana Art Exhibit, 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Live music, 2:30 p.m., Pal’s Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave., XXXXX performing.
Christian Motorcyclists Association, 3:30 p.m., Runza, 202 E. Leota St. Interdenominational group; you do not have to ride a motorcycle to be a member. Tammy, 308-530-2772.
American Legion Class A Area 7 District Tournament (5-day tournament), Bill Wood Field (Armory Park), 18th St. & N. Sycamore St.
Children's Theater Academy, 2:00-6:00 p.m., North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. 5th St.
Monday
Classic Cars and Americana Art Exhibit, 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
American Legion Class A Area 7 District Tournament (5-day tournament), Bill Wood Field (Armory Park), 18th St. & N. Sycamore St.
Summer Pickleball League, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., North Platte Rec Center, 1300 McDonald Rd.
Variety Show ft. Vocalist Dennis Evans, 3:00-4:00 p.m., Linden Estates, 3700 W. Philip Ave.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
Classic Cars and Americana Art Exhibit, 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Tattoo Art/Body Art Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon-1 p.m., Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St.
American Legion Class A Area 7 District Tournament (5-day tournament), Bill Wood Field (Armory Park), 18th St. & N. Sycamore St.
Farmer's Market, 3:00-6:00 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Wednesday
3-Day Progressive Art Classes for Kids, 9:00-11:30 a.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Tattoo Art/Body Art Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Classic Cars and Americana Art Exhibit, 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Preschool Soccer Camp, Session 1: 10:00-11:00 a.m., Session 2: 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., North Platte Rec Center, 1300 McDonald Rd.
Horseshoe Pitching League, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Cody Park Horseshoe Pits, 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Drop-In Cornhole League, 6:00-9:00 p.m., Pal's Brewing Company, 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave.
Bambino Buddy Ball, 6:30 p.m., D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Rd.
Dancing at the Senior Center, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
Lincoln County Fair, Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 W. Rodeo Road Ave.
Variety Show ft. Vocalist Dennis Evans, 3:00-4:00 p.m., Regency Retirement, 700 W. Philip Ave.
OGALLALA
Today
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., 309 West O St.
Alzheimer’s Institute webinars, 11-11:30 a.m., banneralz.org, register at banneralz.org. Veronica Conner, 623-832-3248.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Keith County Visitors Committee meeting, 1:00 p.m., Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
Ogallala Youth Committee, noon, Open Range Grill, 1108 N. Spruce St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Thursday
Ogallala Lions Club meeting, 6:30-7:30 a.m., Valentino's, 55 River Rd.
Big Mac Kiwanis Club, 7:00-8:00 a.m., Front Street Steakhouse, 519 E. First St.
Rotary Club Meeting, 12:00-1:00 p.m., Front Street Steakhouse, 519 E. First St., upstairs room.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 12:00-1:00 p.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting.
Friday
Optimist Club Meeting, 12:00-1:00 p.m., Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
24th Annual Murl Morrow, Crandall Creek Golf Club, 359 Road East 85
Pro-Am Beach Soccer PABS, Lake McConaughy, contact Lance Johnson at 719-452-9906.
AA open meeting, noon and 6 p.m. 1008 West A St.
Saturday
24th Annual Murl Morrow, Crandall Creek Golf Club, 359 Road East 85
Pro-Am Beach Soccer PABS, Lake McConaughy, contact Lance Johnson at 719-452-9906.
Hooks 4-Man Scramble Golf Tournament, Hooks Lake Bar & Grill in Brule, 720-315-3130.
J Dawg’s Junk Flea/Junk Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., southeast of TA Truck Stop, vendor space $20.
AA open meeting, 7 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 9:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Anonymous, open candlelight meeting.
Sunday
Pro-Am Beach Soccer PABS, Lake McConaughy, contact Lance Johnson at 719-452-9906.
Open spiritual meeting, 10:30 a.m., 1008 West A St. Anyone interested or those with alcohol problems.
Monday
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 5:00-6:00 p.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Ogallala TOPS Club No. 207, 4:30 p.m., United Church of Christ, First Congregational, 302 N. Spruce St., Fellowship Hall-West door. Helen Drews, 308-289-5069.
Closed meeting, alcoholics only, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Tuesday
Adult Crafts at the Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Keith County Leadership Board, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Adams Bank & Trust Board Room, 315 N. Spruce St.
Ogallala City Council Meeting, 7:00-8:00 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 411 E. 2nd St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting, book study.
Cowboy Capital Chorus, 7 p.m., men’s barbershop group, Congregational Church, 302 N. Spruce St. Men who like to sing are invited.
Wednesday
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 5:30-7:00 p.m., 309 West O St.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Ogallala Youth Committee, 12:00-1:00 p.m., Open Range Grill, 1108 N. Spruce St.
Keith County Democrats Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Valentino's, 55 River Rd.
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
MOPS Sip N Chat, 9 a.m., Slow Lane Coffee, 112 N. Spruce.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Keith County Fair, Keith County Fairgrounds, 100 W. 3rd St.
PAXTON
Tuesday
Paxton Optimist Club, 6:00-7:00 a.m., Swede's Cafe in Paxton, Highway 30
SUTHERLAND
Saturday
The Hornblower 2019, 8:30 a.m., Oregon Trail Golf Course, NE-25. Entry fee: $65/person, meal included. Cart: $10/seat. Limited to 22 teams.
Sunday
Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, 2:00 p.m. & 4:30 p.m., Sutherland Rodeo grounds, 930 South Street
Tuesday
Team Roping Practice Nights, 6:30 p.m. until dark, Sutherland Rodeo Arena, 930 South Street
Variety Show ft. Vocalist Dennis Evans, 2:00-3:00 p.m., Sutherland Care Center, 333 Maple St.
WALLACE
Saturday
14th Annual Mikey Ride, to benefit Bo Young. Ride starts and ends at Mikey's house in Wallace, 218 Sumner St. Registration at 9 a.m., on the road at 10 a.m.