ARNOLD
Today
Story Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Finch Memorial Library, 205 N. Walnut St. Ages 3 and older.
Thursday
Rotary Club, 6:30 p.m. fellowship meal, 7 p.m. meeting and 7:30 p.m. program, The Exchange, 104 E. Arnold Ave. Ron Cool, 308-529-2665.
Friday-Saturday
“Toy Story 4,” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Arnold Rotary Club.
Sunday
“Toy Story 4,” 3 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Arnold Rotary Club.
Tuesday
“Toy Story 4,” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Arnold Rotary Club.
BRADY
Today
Brady Library hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Friday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Brady Library hours, 3:30-6 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Sunday
Brady Library hours, 1-4 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Tuesday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
COZAD
Today
Adult Coloring Club, 10:30 a.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Conversation and coloring. Colored pencils and coloring sheets available. Bring a coloring book.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Nazarene Church, 919 Avenue H. Christ-centered 12 step program. Childcare to kindergarten. First to sixth grade, Bible quiz.
Thursday
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Cozad Community Hospital, 300 E. 12th St., meeting room.
Friday
Toddlers and Guardian Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., ages 0-2. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. 308-784-2019.
Preschool and Guardian Story Time, 11-11:30 a.m., ages 3-6. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. No registration required.
Saturday
Bands, Brews and BBQs, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, downtown Cozad. $25 for adults, $5 for kids. Crafts and vendors, Triple B Car Show, kids Olympics, live music and barbecue competition. Performances by Heather WEllman, James Lee Band, Free Fallin’ and Josh Gracin.
Monday
Family Story Time, 5:30-6 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave.
Genealogy meeting, 7 p.m., Library, 910 Meridian Ave., conference room. 308-784-2019.
City Council meeting, 7:30 p.m., 215 W. Eighth St.
Tuesday
Code Club, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Targeted to kids in grades 4-8.
Crafternoon, 4 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave., conference room.
AA, “Tuesday Evenings Full of Grace,” 6 p.m., Cozad Nazarene Church, 919 Ave H. Jewel Gibbs-308-660-4894.
GOTHENBURG
Thursday
All America City community celebration, 5-7 p.m., YMCA at Gothenburg Health, 910 20th St.
Farmer’s Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Ehmen Park, Avenue F between 15th and 16th streets.
Tuesday
RYDE Transit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule a ride, call 308-537-3677.
LEMOYNE/LEWELLEN
Today
Father-Daughter Walk, 6 p.m., Lake Ogallala. Meet at the hike/bike trail.
Moon viewing, 9 p.m., Ash Hollow State Historical Park visitor’s center, 4055 U.S. Highway 26. Registration required, 308-284-0855; deadline 5 p.m. today.
Friday
Nature Walk, 7 p.m., Ash Hollow State Historical Park visitor’s center, 4055 U.S. Highway 26. Walk past Medicine Wheel trail, 1.5 miles round trip.
Wednesday
Clusters of cliff swallows, 8 a.m., hydroelectric plant, Lake McConaughy.
LEXINGTON
Today
Lap Sit/Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Public Library, 907 N. Washington.
Thursday
Lego Club, 4:30-6 p.m., Library, 907 N. Washington St. Supported by Lexington Library and Walmart. Age 4 and up.
Sunday
Anime Club, 1:30 p.m., public library, 907 N. Washington St., Benthack Room, students learn about Japanese comic books, called manga, and cartoons, called anime. One time fee of $3.
Tuesday
Novel Stitchers, 3 p.m., Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington St.
Wednesday
Rotary Club meeting, noon, Public Library, 907 N. Washington St. Bernie Svoboda, 308-325-7006.
McCOOK
Today
Family Fun Night, Red Willow State Recreatin Area, 11 miles north of McCook off of Highway 83.
Thursday
Relax with “The Lorax,” 7-9 p.m., McCook Christian Church, 507 West B St. 308-539-2760.
Saturday
“Back to the Future,” 3 p.m., Fox Theatre, 420 Norris Ave.
Fly Over, 6 p.m., Lighthouse Marina, 11 miles north of McCook on N. Highway 83.
“Back to the Future,” 6:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, 420 Norris Ave.
Tuesday
Rotary Club, noon, MCC Student Union, 1205 E. Third.
NORTH PLATTE
Wednesday
Wee Read, 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m, North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., story time for those 3 years and younger.
Tattoo Art/Body Art Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Pop with a Cop, 1-3 p.m., Memorial Park, 1000-1198 E. Second St.
Dance to Lou Kraus, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
Dance lessons, 7 p.m., The Switchyard Grill & Pub, 520 N. Jeffers St., $5 per single, $8 per couple.
Thursday
Sunrise Rotary, 7 a.m., NebraskaLand National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St.
Tattoo Art/Body Art Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Class of 1954 meeting, 11:45 a.m., Switchyard Grill & Pub, 520 N. Jeffers St.
North Platte Young Professionals Power Hour, noon-1 p.m., NebraskaLand National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St., third floor meeting room.
North Platte Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Teens Explore, 4-5 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
UpBeat Vocal/Rhythmic Group, 4:30-6 p.m., Kittle’s Music, 106 E. Fifth St., open to youth 8-14.
N’Route Entertainment Fort Cody Summer Music Series, 6 p.m., Fort Cody Trading Post, 221 Halligan Drive, The Littest Birds performing. $5 per person, kids under 12 are free.
Friday
Tattoo Art/Body Art Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Friday Cruise, 4 p.m, Platte River Cruise Night event.
Platte River Cruise Social, 6 p.m., Ramada by Wyndham, 2102 S. Jeffers St.
Open Mic Night, 7-8 p.m., Espresso Shop, 419 N. Dewey St., no admission charge, food and drink for sale at counter.
Municipal Band Concert, 7:30 p.m., Cody Park.
Saturday
North Platte Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Reading PAWtners, 9:30-10:30 a.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Car and Motorcycle Display, 10 a.m., Platte River Cruise Night event.
Pinup Girl Competition, 11 a.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Tattoo Art/Body Art Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Dyno Machine, noon, Platte River Cruise Night event.
Loud Stereo Competition, noon, Platte River Cruise Night event.
Loud Exhaust Competition, 1 p.m., Platte River Cruise Night event.
“No Time on My Hands: The Story of Grace Snyder,” 2 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum. Call to reserve a seat: 308-534-5640.
Kids Cruise, 3 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
“Mary Poppins Returns,” 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Fox Theater, 301 E. Fifth St. Adults $5, kids 12 and younger $3.
Saturday Cruise, 5 p.m., Platte River Cruise Night event.
Lincoln County Raceway Race Day, 5 p.m., Lincoln County Raceway, 5015 Rodeo Road, $10 admission, free for kids younger than 5.
Public Bingo, 6:30 p.m. early bird game, 7 p.m. regular games. North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St.
Sunday
Open Waterfront Days, Camp Marnatha, 168000 E. Maranatha Drive, $8 per person or $48 for household of six or more.
Fellowship of Christian Adult Singles Second Sunday Lunch, 12:30 p.m., Subway, 1401 S. Dewey St.
Live music, 2:30 p.m., Pal’s Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave., Jumpin’ Kate performing.
Monday
Class of 1961 luncheon, noon, Lincoln Highway Diner at airport, 5250 E. Lee Bird Drive. 308-532-1579.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
Preschool Story Time, 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., for kids ages 3 through Kindergarten.
Tattoo Art/Body Art Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon-1 p.m., Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St.
North Platte Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
‘What’s it Worth’ antique classes, 5 p.m. meal, 6-7:30 p.m. antique show and tell, Merrick’s Ranch House, 1220 E. Fourth St. $5 per person, one item per person. Judy Steele, 308-530-4572
City Council meeting, 7:30 p.m., City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
Wednesday
Wee Read, 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m, North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., story time for those 3 years and younger.
Tattoo Art/Body Art Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Divorce Pro Se Clinic (Legal Aid of Nebraska), 1-3 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Live music, 6-9 p.m., Pal’s Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave., The Sweet Sorrows performing.
Dance to Ray Mullen Country , 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
North Platte Genealogical Society meeting, 7-8 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Dance lessons, 7 p.m., The Switchyard Grill & Pub, 520 N. Jeffers St., $5 per single, $8 per couple.
Ogallala
Wednesday
Retail Promotions Committee Meeting, 8 a.m., Lampstand, 112 N. Spruce St.
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
Rooted in Relationships Meeting, 9 a.m., ESU 16, 314 W. First St. Rooted in Relationships is an initiative that partners with communities to implement evidence-based practices that enhance the social-emotional development of children, birth through age 8.
MOPS Sip N Chat, 9 a.m., Slow Lane Coffee, 112 N. Spruce.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Keep Keith County Beautiful Board Meeting, noon, City Hall. 411 E. Second St. Christine Vail, 308-284-7357.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 5:30-7 p.m., 309 West O St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Thursday
Big Mac Kiwanis Club, 7 a.m., Front Street, 519 E. First St.
Rotary Club Meeting, noon, Front Street Steakhouse, 519 E. First St., upstairs room.
Weight Watchers, 6:15 p.m., Tiger Den, 504 W. Highway 26, Lewellen.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting.
Friday
Optimist Club Meeting, noon, Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
AA open meeting, noon and 6 p.m. 1008 West A St.
Saturday
AA open meeting, 7 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 9:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Anonymous, open candlelight meeting.
Sunday
Open spiritual meeting, 10:30 a.m., 1008 West A St. Anyone interested or those with alcohol problems.
Monday
Ogallala TOPS Club No. 207, 4:30 p.m., United Church of Christ, First Congregational, 302 N. Spruce St., Fellowship Hall-West door. Helen Drews, 308-289-5069.
Ogallala Public School District Board of Education Meeting, 5 p.m., 801 East O St., board room.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 5-6 p.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Closed meeting, alcoholics only, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Tuesday
Lake Committee, 5 p.m., Lake McConaughy Visitors Center, 1475 Highway 61 N.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Big Mac Sports Club Meeting, 6 p.m., Big Mac Trap Range, 500 E. Riverdale Road.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting, book study.
Cowboy Capital Chorus, 7 p.m., men’s barbershop group, Congregational Church, 302 N. Spruce St. Men who like to sing are invited.
Wednesday
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
MOPS Sip N Chat, 9 a.m., Slow Lane Coffee, 112 N. Spruce.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 309 West O St.
Alzheimer’s Institute webinars, 11-11:30 a.m., banneralz.org, register at banneralz.org. Veronica Conner, 623-832-3248.
Ogallala Youth Committee, noon, Open Range Grill, 1108 N. Spruce St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
PAXTON
Sunday
Yards of Flowers, 4-7 p.m., Loper Park. Tickets are $10 at the Mane Design, 207 N. Pine St., or Anne Marie’s, 111 S. Oak St., in Paxton, or $15 day of. Hosted by Paxton Business Association.
SUTHERLAND
SUNDAY
American Legion breakfast, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 130 S. Maple St.