ARNOLD
Today
Story Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Finch Memorial Library, 205 N. Walnut St. Ages 3 and older.
Thursday
Rotary Club, 6:30 p.m. fellowship meal, 7 p.m. meeting and 7:30 p.m. program, The Exchange, 104 E. Arnold Ave. Ron Cool, 308-529-2665.
Friday-Saturday
“Toy Story 4,” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Arnold Rotary Club.
Sunday
Monday
Arnold Chamber of Commerce, 7 p.m., Triangle Lanes, 211 W. Arnold Ave.
Tuesday
BRADY
Wednesday
Brady Library hours, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Friday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Brady Library hours, 3:30-6 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Sunday
Brady Library hours, 1-4 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Tuesday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
BRULE
Saturday
Brule Days (All events at Barton Park, corner of State and Fifth streets, unless noted)
5K walk/run registration, 6:45 a.m.
Pancake breakfast, 7:30 a.m.
Car/motorcycle/antique tractor show, 9 a.m.
Parade, 10 a.m.
Lunch in the park, 11:30 a.m.
Horseshoe pitching, noon.
Penny scramble/poker run, 1 p.m.
Kids races, 1:30 p.m.
Water relay, 2 fp.m.
Refreshment garden, 4:30-10 p.m., activity center, 715 Oak St.
Community dinner, 5:30-7 p.m.
Brule alumni program, 7 p.m.
Zak Sloan performance, 7:30 p.m.
COZAD
Today
Adult Coloring Club, 10:30 a.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Conversation and coloring. Colored pencils and coloring sheets available. Bring a coloring book.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Nazarene Church, 919 Avenue H. Christ-centered 12 step program. Childcare to kindergarten. First to sixth grade, Bible quiz.
Thursday
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Cozad Community Hospital, 300 E. 12th St., meeting room.
Friday
Toddlers and Guardian Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., ages 0-2. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. 308-784-2019.
Preschool and Guardian Story Time, 11-11:30 a.m., ages 3-6. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. No registration required.
Saturday
Dawson County Democrats, 10 a.m., cozad.wpl@gmail.com.
Ogallala Community Jazz Band performance, 7 p.m., 242 House, 242 E. Eighth St.
Movie Under the Stars: “Captain Marvel,” about 9 p.m., behind Robert Henri Museum, 218 E. Eighth St.
Monday
Family Story Time, 5:30-6 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave.
City Council meeting, 7:30 p.m., 215 W. Eighth St.
Tuesday
AA, “Tuesday Mornings Full of Grace,” 9 a.m., Cozad Nazarene Church, 919 Ave. H. Jewel Gibbs-308-660-4894.
Code Club, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Targeted to kids in grades 4-8.
GOTHENBURG
Thursday
Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Ehmen Park, Avenue F between 15th and 16th streets.
Tuesday
RYDE Transit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule a ride, call 308-537-3677.
LEMOYNE
Saturday
Lemoyne Senior Center breakfast fundraiser, 7:30-9 a.m., 712 Nebraska Highway 92 West.
LEXINGTON
Wednesday
Lap Sit/Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Public Library, 907 N. Washington.
Friday
Interagency Meeting, noon, Lexington Wellness Center, 1600 W.13th St.
Sunday
Anime Club, 1:30 p.m., public library, 907 N. Washington St., Benthack Room, students learn about Japanese comic books, called manga, and cartoons, called anime. One time fee of $3.
Tuesday
Coffee at Avamere, 9 a.m., 1811 Ridgeway.
Dawson County Visitors Committee meeting, 2 p.m., Cozad Chamber of Commerce, 907 N. Washington St. Christy Werger, 308-324-5504.
Novel Stitchers, 3 p.m., Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington St.
Wednesday
Rotary Club meeting, noon, public library, 907 N. Washington St. Bernie Svoboda, 308-325-7006.
Planning Commission meeting, 5:30 p.m., Council Chambers, 406 E. Seventh St., northeast doors.
McCOOK
Saturday
Bret Alan Band, 6 p.m., Lighthouse Marina, 11 miles north of McCook on N. Highway 83.
Tuesday
Rotary Club, noon, MCC Student Union, 1205 E. Third.
Wednesday
Family Fun Night, Red Willow State Recreation Area, 11 miles north of McCook off Highway 83.
NORTH PLATTE
Today
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Drop-in cornhole league, 6-9 p.m., Pal’s Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave.
Live music, 6-9 p.m., Pals Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave., Paul Lechner performing.
Dance to Top Shelf Country, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
Dance lessons, 7 p.m., The Switchyard Grill & Pub, 520 N. Jeffers St., $5 per single, $8 per couple.
Thursday
Sunrise Rotary, 7 a.m., NebraskaLand National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St.
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Class of 1954 meeting, 11:30 a.m., The Espresso Shop, 419 N. Dewey St.
North Platte Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
UpBeat Vocal/Rhythmic Group, 4:30-6 p.m., Kittle’s Music, 106 E. Fifth St., open to youth 8-14.
Day Zero, meet & greet 5 p.m., concerts 9 p.m., D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Rd., $5 for meet and greet, $20 admission. Event to benefit cancer center and suicide hotline.
N’Route Entertainment Fort Cody Summer Music Series, 6 p.m., Fort Cody Trading Post, 221 Halligan Drive, Ben Bedford perfoming. $5 per person, kids under 12 are free.
Friday
Junior Ambassador Golf Classic, Lake Maloney Golf Course.
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Hunters For Youth Flatrock Event, 3 p.m., Brady Days, 120 N. Main St., archery shooting, fish casting, etc.
Business After Hours, 5-7 p.m., Nebraska Truck Center, 2502 E. Fourth St.
Lincoln County Raceway Race Day, 5 p.m., Lincoln County Raceway, 5015 Rodeo Road, $10 admission, free for kids younger than 5.
Live music, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Pals Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave., Kris Lager Band performing, $10 cover charge.
River Rock 2019, 7-11 p.m. Another Round, 1008 W. 18th St., outdoor concert, $20.
Saturday
Junior Ambassador Golf Classic, River’s Edge Golf Club.
North Platte Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Young Entrepreneur Art Show and Sale, noon, Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St., $5 registration fee for youth to sell items.
Neal Family Reunion, meal at 1 p.m., gazebo in Memorial Park on East Fourth Street.
“Matilda,” 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Fox Theater, 301 E. Fifth St. Adults $5, kids 12 and younger $3.
Lincoln County Raceway Race Day, 5 p.m., Lincoln County Raceway, 5015 Rodeo Road, $10 admission, free for kids younger than 5.
Public Bingo, 6:30 p.m. early bird game, 7 p.m. regular games. North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St.
Sunday
Live music, 2:30 p.m., Pal’s Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave., Sawyer Jay performing.
Wine Barrel BBQ, 4 p.m., Feather River Vineyard, 5700 S.E. State Farm Road, $20 admission includes wine glass and tasting, food sampling etc.
Monday
County commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., Commissioners room, County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
Preschool Story Time, 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., for kids ages 3 through kindergarten.
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon-1 p.m., Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St.
North Platte Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
“What’s it Worth” antique classes, 5 p.m. meal, 6-7:30 p.m. antique show and tell, Wild Bill’s, 1100 S. Jeffers St. $5 per person, one item per person. Judy Steele, 308-530-4572.
City Council meeting, 7:30 p.m., City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
Wednesday
Wee Read, 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m, North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., story time for those 3 years and younger
IMPACT Nebraska Roots Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Drop-in cornhole league, 6-9 p.m., Pal’s Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave.
Dance to Ray Mullen Country, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
OGALLALA
Wednesday
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
MOPS Sip N Chat, 9 a.m., Slow Lane Coffee, 112 N. Spruce.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Thursday
Big Mac Kiwanis Club, 7 a.m., Front Street, 519 E. First St.
Rotary Club, noon, Front Street Steakhouse, 519 E. First St., upstairs room.
Weight Watchers, 6:15 p.m., Tiger Den, 504 W. Highway 26, Lewellen.
Lions Club, 6:30 a.m., Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting.
Friday
Optimist Club Meeting, noon, Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
AA open meeting, noon and 6 p.m. 1008 West A St.
Saturday
AA open meeting, 7 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 9:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Anonymous, open candlelight meeting.
Sunday
Open spiritual meeting, 10:30 a.m., 1008 West A St. Anyone interested or those with alcohol problems.
Monday
Art Society, 12:30 p.m. Petrified Wood and Art Gallery, 418 E. First St. New members and guests welcome. Pat Schulz, 308-289-3892.
Area 14 Nebraska CattleWomen, 1 p.m., Urban Farmer, 203 Stagecoach Trail. MaKenzi Spurgin, 308-284-4900 or makenzi@spurginphotography.com.
Ogallala TOPS Club No. 207, 4:30 p.m., United Church of Christ, First Congregational, 302 N. Spruce St., Fellowship Hall, west door. Helen Drews, 308-289-5069.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 5-6 p.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Closed meeting, alcoholics only, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Garden Club, 7 p.m., ESU 16 building, 314 W. First St. Robbie Kupper, 308-289-6051.
Tuesday
Adult Crafts at the Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3755, 6 p.m., Legion Hall, 114 E. First St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting, book study.
Cowboy Capital Chorus, 7 p.m., men’s barbershop group, Congregational Church, 302 N. Spruce St. Men who like to sing are invited.
Wednesday
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
Retail Development Committee Meeting, 8 a.m., Ogallala/Keith County Chamber, 119 E. Second St.
MOPS Sip N Chat, 9 a.m., Slow Lane Coffee, 112 N. Spruce.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 309 West O St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
SUTHERLAND
Thursday
Lions Club Trap Shoot, 6 p.m., 50 rock program, Sutherland Lions Club, O’Fallon Road. $10 with meal to follow.
Saturday
FBLA Kayak Predictor Paddle, 7:30 a.m., Sutherland Reservoir.