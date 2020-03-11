ARNOLD
Today
Story Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Finch Memorial Library, 205 N. Walnut St. Ages 3 and older.
Thursday
Rotary Club, 6:30 p.m. fellowship meal, 7 p.m. meeting and 7:30 p.m. program, The Exchange, 104 E. Arnold Ave. Ron Cool, 308-529-2665.
Friday-Saturday
“1917,” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Pinnacle Bank.
Sunday
“1917,” 3 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Pinnacle Bank.
Monday
Arnold Community vacation Bible school meeting, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 403 N. Walnut St.
BRADY
Today
Wonderful Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Toddler time, 10-10:30 a.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
After school activities, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Good News Club Family NIght, 6 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St.
Choir, 7 p.m., Brady Methodist Church, 301 N. Market St.
Youth groups, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St. Sixth to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades.
Thursday
Brady Senior Dinner, 11:30 a.m., Brady Community Center, 121 N. Main St.
Friday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Brady Library hours, 3:30-6 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Saturday
Get-N-Go breakfast, 6-10 a.m., 105 N. Market St.
Sunday
Brady Library hours, 1-4 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Sunday lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Get-N-Go, 105 N. Market St.
Tuesday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Wednesday
Wonderful Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Toddler time, 10-10:30 a.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
After school activities, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Good News Club Family Night, 6 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St.
Youth groups, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St. Sixth to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades.
COZAD
Today
Adult Coloring Club, 10:30 a.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Conversation and coloring. Colored pencils and coloring sheets available. Bring a coloring book.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Nazarene Church, 919 Avenue H. Christ-centered 12 step program. Childcare to kindergarten. First to sixth grade, Bible quiz.
Thursday
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Cozad Community Hospital, 300 E. 12th St., meeting room.
Friday
Toddlers and Guardian Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., ages 0-2. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. 308-784-2019.
Preschool and Guardian Story Time, 11-11:30 a.m., ages 3-6. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. No registration required.
Monday
Tai Chi for Better Balance, 1-2 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 410 W. Ninth St.
Family Story Time, 5:30-6 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave.
Genealogy meeting, 7 p.m., Meadowlark Pointe Assisted Living Center, 2300 Ave. O. 308-784-2019.
City Council meeting, 7:30 p.m., 215 W. Eighth St.
Tuesday
AA, “Tuesday Mornings Full of Grace,” 9 a.m., Cozad Nazarene Church, 919 Ave H. Jewel Gibbs-308-660-4894.
Crafternoon, 4 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave., conference room.
Code Club, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Targeted to kids in grades 4-8.
GOTHENBURG
Tuesday
RYDE Transit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule a ride, call 308-537-3677.
LEXINGTON
Today
Lap Sit/Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Public Library, 907 N. Washington.
Thursday
Lego Club, 4:30-6 p.m., Library, 907 N. Washington St. Supported by Lexington Library and Walmart. Age 4 and up.
Sunday
Anime Club, 1:30 p.m., public library, 907 N. Washington St., Benthack Room, students learn about Japanese comic books, called manga, and cartoons, called anime. One time fee of $3.
Monday
Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, 4 p.m., Chamber of Commerce, 1501 Plum Creek Parkway, Suite 2A, board room. Christy Werger, 308-324-5504
Tuesday
Coffee at Avamere, 9 a.m., 1811 Ridgeway.
Ambassador committee meeting, noon, location changes monthly, pay for own lunch each month. Annual Ambassador dues: $25 Christy Werger, 308-324-5504.
Novel Stitchers, 3 p.m., Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington St.
Heartland Amateur Radio Association, 7:30 p.m., Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles, 606 Heartland Road, 308-537-2776.
Wednesday
Rotary Club meeting, noon, Public Library, 907 N. Washington St. Bernie Svoboda, 308-325-7006.
McCOOK
Saturday
“Hunchback of Notre Dame,” 7:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, 420 Norris Ave. Presented by Southwest Nebraska Community Theatre Association.
Sunday
“Hunchback of Notre Dame,” 2 p.m., Fox Theatre, 420 Norris Ave. Presented by Southwest Nebraska Community Theatre Association.
Tuesday
Rotary Club, noon, MCC Student Union, 1205 E. Third.
“Hunchback of Notre Dame,” 7:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, 420 Norris Ave. Presented by Southwest Nebraska Community Theatre Association.
NORTH PLATTE
Today
Wee Read, 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m, North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., story time for those 3 years and younger.
Area High School Invitational Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St. Main Gallery.
MPCC Portfolio Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St. Focus Gallery.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
Thursday
Sunrise Rotary, 7 a.m., Nebraskaland National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St., third floor.
Brown Harano Photograph Collection pick up, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave. Museum taking donations in exchange for family photos. Proceeds go to Lincoln County Historical Museum.
Area High School Invitational Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St. Main Gallery.
MPCC Portfolio Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St. Focus Gallery.
DAR Sioux Lookout Chapter meeting, 11:30 a.m., River’s Edge, 1008 W. 18th St.
Winter cornhole league, 6-7 p.m., Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 W. Rodeo Road. Team fee $100.
Civil Air Patrol, Lee Bird Composite Squadron, 7-9 p.m., North Platte Regional Airport, 5400 E. Lee Bird Drive, conference room.
Friday
Area High School Invitational Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St. Main Gallery.
MPCC Portfolio Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St. Focus Gallery.
Live music, 8-11 p.m., Pal’s Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave. Kris Lager Band performing. $10.
Saturday
Area High School Invitational Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St. Main Gallery.
Music Bingo Night, 6-9 p.m., Godfather’s, 1100 S. Jeffers St. $30, includes two drink tickets. Social hour 6-7 p.m., bingo 7-9 p.m. Tickets available through the Chamber Hostesses, Great Western Bank, First National Bank.
Sunday
Sons of the Pioneers, 7:30 p.m., Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 301 E. Fifth St. North Platte Concert Association Series.
Monday
County commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., Commissioners room, County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
North Platte High School class of 1961 meeting, noon, Lincoln Highway Diner-Airport, 5400 E. Lee Bird Drive. Everyone is welcome.
St. Paddy’s Day with Flat Rock Irregulars, 3-10 p.m., Pals Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
Preschool Story Time, 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., for kids ages 3 through Kindergarten.
Fun with Watercolor, 9-11:30 a.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Free to cancer survivors. Sandy Meyer, 308-530-3911.
Brown Harano Photograph Collection pick up, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave. Museum taking donations in exchange for family photos. Proceeds go to Lincoln County Historical Museum.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon-1 p.m., Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St.
“What’s It Worth” antique classes, 5 p.m. meal, 6-7:30 p.m. antique show and tell, Wild Bill’s, 1100 S. Jeffers St. $5 per person, one item per person. Judy Steele, 308-530-4572.
Live music and Ms. Habitat Real Estate fundraiser, 6-10 p.m., St. Paddy’s Day Bash, Pal’s Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave. Flat Rock Irregulars performing. 10% of sales go to Taylor Salas, Ms. Habitat Real Estate.
Wednesday
Wee Read, 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m, North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., story time for those 3 years and younger.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
North Platte Genealogical Society, 6:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., meeting room.
Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
OGALLALA
Today
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
Retail Promotions Committee Meeting, 8 a.m., Lampstand, 112 N. Spruce St.
Rooted in Relationships Meeting, 9 a.m., ESU 16, 314 W. First St. Rooted in Relationships is an initiative that partners with communities to implement evidence-based practices that enhance the social-emotional development of children, birth through age 8.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Keep Keith County Beautiful Board Meeting, noon, City Hall. 411 E. Second St. Christine Vail, 308-284-7357.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 5:30-7 p.m., 309 West O St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Thursday
Big Mac Kiwanis Club, 7 a.m., Front Street, 519 E. First St.
Tai Chi, 9:50-10:30 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Rotary Club Meeting, noon, Front Street Steakhouse, 519 E. First St., upstairs room.
Weight Watchers, 6:15 p.m., Tiger Den, 504 W. Highway 26, Lewellen.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting.
Friday
Optimist Club Meeting, noon, Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
AA open meeting, noon and 6 p.m. 1008 West A St.
Saturday
AA open meeting, 7 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 9:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Anonymous, open candlelight meeting.
Sunday
Open spiritual meeting, 10:30 a.m., 1008 West A St. Anyone interested or those with alcohol problems.
Monday
Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Ogallala TOPS Club No. 207, 4:30 p.m., United Church of Christ, First Congregational, 302 N. Spruce St., Fellowship Hall-West door. Helen Drews, 308-289-5069.
Ogallala Public School District Board of Education Meeting, 5 p.m., 801 East O St., board room.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 5-6 p.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Closed meeting, alcoholics only, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Tuesday
Tai Chi, 9:50-10:30 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Lake Committee, 5 p.m., Lake McConaughy Visitors Center, 1475 Highway 61 N.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
MOPS, 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Fellowship Hall, 312 W. Third St.
Big Mac Sports Club Meeting, 6 p.m., Big Mac Trap Range, 500 E. Riverdale Road.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting, book study.
Cowboy Capital Chorus, 7 p.m., men’s barbershop group, Congregational Church, 302 N. Spruce St. Men who like to sing are invited.
Wednesday
Blood drive, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Ogallala Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, 1100 W. Third St. Mary Morris, 308-284-3935
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Alzheimer’s Institute webinars, 11-11:30 a.m., banneralz.org, register at banneralz.org. Veronica Conner, 623-832-3248.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 309 West O St.
Ogallala Youth Committee, noon, Open Range Grill, 1108 N. Spruce St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
