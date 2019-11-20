ARNOLD
Today
Story Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Finch Memorial Library, 205 N. Walnut St. Ages 3 and older.
Thursday
Rotary Club, 6:30 p.m. fellowship meal, 7 p.m. meeting and 7:30 p.m. program, The Exchange, 104 E. Arnold Ave. Ron Cool, 308-529-2665.
Friday-Saturday
“Judy,” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Dave and Berni Crow, and Arnold Rotary.
Sunday
“Judy,” 3 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Dave and Berni Crow, and Arnold Rotary.
Monday
Arnold Chamber of Commerce, 7 p.m., Triangle Lanes, 211 W. Arnold Ave.
BRADY
Today
Wonderful Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Toddler time, 10-10:30 a.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
After school activities, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Good News Club Family NIght, 6 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St.
Youth groups, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St. Sixth to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades.
Thursday
Brady Senior Thanksgiving Dinner, 11:30 a.m., Brady Community Center, 121 N. Main St.
Friday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Brady Library hours, 3:30-6 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Saturday
Get-N-Go breakfast, 6-10 a.m., 105 N. Market St.
Sunday
Brady Library hours, 1-4 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Sunday lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Get-N-Go, 105 N. Market St.
Christmas Open House, 12:30-4 p.m., Brady Community Center, 121 N. Main St. Sponsored by the Brady Lion Club. 308-584-3893 or 308-584-3790.
Tuesday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Wednesday
Wonderful Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Toddler time, 10-10:30 a.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
After school activities, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Good News Club Family NIght, 6 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St.
Youth groups, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St. Sixth to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades.
COZAD
Today
Adult Coloring Club, 10:30 a.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Conversation and coloring. Colored pencils and coloring sheets available. Bring a coloring book.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Nazarene Church, 919 Avenue H. Christ-centered 12 step program. Childcare to kindergarten. First to sixth grade, Bible quiz.
Thursday
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Cozad Community Hospital, 300 E. 12th St., meeting room.
Breastfeeding Support Group, 6 p.m., Cozad Community Hospital, 300 E. 12th St., large conference room. 308-784-2231.
Friday
Toddlers and Guardian Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., ages 0-2. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. 308-784-2019.
Preschool and Guardian Story Time, 11-11:30 a.m., ages 3-6. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. No registration required.
Monday
Tai Chi for Better Balance, 1-2 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 410 W. Ninth St.
Family Story Time, 5:30-6 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave.
Tuesday
AA, “Tuesday Mornings Full of Grace,” 9 a.m., Cozad Nazarene Church, 919 Ave H. Jewel Gibbs-308-660-4894.
Code Club, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Targeted to kids in grades 4-8.
GOTHENBURG
Saturday
Christmas in the Country, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., YMCA at Gothenburg Health, 910 20th St. Holiday craft show.
Tuesday
RYDE Transit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule a ride, call 308-537-3677.
HERSHEY
Saturday
Hershey Holiday Market and Chili Feed, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Hershey American Legion, 108 E. Second St.
LEXINGTON
Wednesday
Lap Sit/Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Public Library, 907 N. Washington.
Rotary Club meeting, noon, Public Library, 907 N. Washington St. Bernie Svoboda, 308-325-7006.
Sunday
Anime Club, 1:30 p.m., public library, 907 N. Washington St., Benthack Room, students learn about Japanese comic books, called manga, and cartoons, called anime. One time fee of $3.
Tuesday
Novel Stitchers, 3 p.m., Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington St.
City Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 406 E. Seventh St., northeast doors.
McCOOK
Today
Farm, Ranch and Hemp Expo, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Red Willow Fairgrounds, 1400 W. Fifth St.
Thursday
Farm, Ranch and Hemp Expo, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Willow Fairgrounds, 1400 W. Fifth St.
Saturday
Schmick’s Market Wine Tasting, 4 p.m., 212 Westview Plaza.
Timothy Chooi presented by McCook Concert Association, 7 p.m., Fox Theatre, 420 Norris Ave.
NORTH PLATTE
Wednesday
Art Creations/Floral Interpretations exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.
Class of 1959 No-Host Luncheon, 1 p.m., Switchyard, 520 N. Jeffers St. Spouses are welcome. Bette Tatman, 308-539-1265.
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
North Platte Genealogical Society meeting, 7-8 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St. Ray Mullen, Country, $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
Thursday
Sunrise Rotary, 7 a.m., Nebraskaland National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St., third floor.
Art Creations/Floral Interpretations exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.
Teens Explore, 4 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., meeting room. For youths ages 12-18, in grades 6-12.
UpBeat Vocal/Rhythmic Group, 4:30-6 p.m., Kittle’s Music, 106 E. Fifth St., open to youth 8-14.
North Platte Opportunity Center craft show, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 501 N. Bryan Ave. Chili and cinnamon rolls, $2.
“What’s in your water,” 5:30-7 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. Presented by Conservation Nebraska.
Maranatha Skate Nights, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Maranatha Camp and Retreat Center, 16800 E. Maranatha Road, Maxwell. $6; 4 and younger are free.
Friday
Art Creations/Floral Interpretations exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.
Open Mic Night, 5-9:30 p.m., Espresso Shop, 419 N. Dewey St.
“Into the Woods,” 8-10 p.m., North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. Fifth St. $18 in advance, $20 at door; Students with ID $10 in advance, $12 at door.
Club Night, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St.
Saturday
Christmas Craft Show, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Christmas in the Neighborhood, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1845 West A. St.
Art Creations/Floral Interpretations exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.
Festival of Trees, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Carousel of Homes, 1-5 p.m., begins at Neville Center, 301 E. Fifth St. Tickets $15, on sale at Flower Market, Westfield Floral, Quilt Rack and Prairie Friends and Flowers. Presented by the Playhouse Guild. Free refreshments, music, baked goods and boutique items, noon-5 p.m. at Neville Center.
Public Bingo, 6:30 p.m. early bird game, 7 p.m. regular games. North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St.
“Into the Woods,” 8-10 p.m., North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. Fifth St. $18 in advance, $20 at door; Students with ID $10 in advance, $12 at door.
Karoake, 9-11 p.m., Another Round, 1008 W. 18th St.
Club Night, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St.
Sunday
Members Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., North Platte Area Children’s Museum, 314 N. Jeffers St.
Christmas Craft Show, noon-6 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
“Into the Woods,” 2-4 p.m., North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. Fifth St. $18 in advance, $20 at door; Students with ID $10 in advance, $12 at door.
Live music, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pals Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave. Josh Hoyer performing.
Monday
County commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., Commissioners room, County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
Art Creations/Floral Interpretations exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
Fun With Watercolor, 9-11:30 a.m., Northwestern Energy, 215 E. Fifth St., Blue Flame Room. Free to cancer survivors. Sandy Meyer, 308-532-9799.
Preschool Story Time, 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. Ages 3 years to kindergarten.
Art Creations/Floral Interpretations exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon, Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St., 308-532-8941.
“What’s It Worth” antique classes, 5 p.m. meal, 6-7:30 p.m. class, Wild Bill’s 1100 S. Jeffers St. One item, $5 fee. 308-530-4572.
Drop in Bunco, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Pals Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave.
Wednesday
Art Creations/Floral Interpretations exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St. Top Shelf Country, $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
OGALLALA
Today
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Thursday
Big Mac Kiwanis Club, 7 a.m., Front Street, 519 E. First St.
Thai Chi, 9:50-10:30 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Keith County Senior Center Thanksgiving, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 202 W. First St. Turkey and pumpkin pie. Reservations, 308-284-6740. Suggested donations: Older than 60 $5, younger than 60 $7.
Rotary Club Meeting, noon, Front Street Steakhouse, 519 E. First St., upstairs room.
Keith County Senior Center bake sale, 1-4 p.m. Pre order, 308-280-0703.
Weight Watchers, 6:15 p.m., Tiger Den, 504 W. Highway 26, Lewellen.
Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting.
Friday
Optimist Club Meeting, noon, Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
AA open meeting, noon and 6 p.m. 1008 West A St.
Keith County Senior Center bake sale, 1-4 p.m. Pre order, 308-280-0703.
Saturday
AA open meeting, 7 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 9:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Anonymous, open candlelight meeting.
Sunday
Open spiritual meeting, 10:30 a.m., 1008 West A St. Anyone interested or those with alcohol problems.
Monday
Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Ogallala TOPS Club No. 207, 4:30 p.m., United Church of Christ, First Congregational, 302 N. Spruce St., Fellowship Hall-West door. Helen Drews, 308-289-5069.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 5-6 p.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Closed meeting, alcoholics only, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Tuesday
Thai Chi, 9:50-10:30 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting, book study.
Cowboy Capital Chorus, 7 p.m., men’s barbershop group, Congregational Church, 302 N. Spruce St. Men who like to sing are invited.
Ogallala City Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Council Chambers at City Hall, 411 E. Second St. 308-284-3607 or ogallala-ne.gov.
Wednesday
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Ogallala Youth Committee Meeting, noon, Open Range Grill, 1108 N. Spruce St. Chrissa Schlake, 308-284-1172.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 5:30-7 p.m., 309 West O St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Keith County Democrats, 6:30 p.m., Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.