ARNOLD
Today
Story Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Finch Memorial Library, 205 N. Walnut St. Ages 3 and older.
Thursday
Rotary Club, 6:30 p.m. fellowship meal, 7 p.m. meeting and 7:30 p.m. program, The Exchange, 104 E. Arnold Ave. Ron Cool, 308-529-2665.
Friday-Saturday
“The Addams Family,” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by the Arnold Chamber.
Sunday
“The Addams Family,” 3 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by the Arnold Chamber.
Tuesday
American Legion, 8 p.m., Legion Hall, N. Walnut St. Charles Foran, 308-848-2459.
BRADY
Today
Wonderful Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Toddler time, 10-10:30 a.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
After school activities, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Good News Club Family NIght, 6 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St.
Youth groups, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St. Sixth to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades.
Thursday
Brady Senior Dinner, 11:30 a.m., Brady Community Center, 121 N. Main St.
Friday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Brady Library hours, 3:30-6 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Saturday
Get-N-Go breakfast, 6-10 a.m., 105 N. Market St.
Sunday
Brady Library hours, 1-4 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Sunday lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Get-N-Go, 105 N. Market St.
Monday
Brady Public Schools veterans program, 9:15 a.m., Brady Public School, 112 E. Popleton Ave.
Brady Community Blood Drive, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Brady Community Center, 121 N. Main St.
Tuesday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Brady Fire/Rescue meeting, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Center, 121 N. Main St.
Wednesday
Wonderful Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Toddler time, 10-10:30 a.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
After school activities, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Good News Club Family NIght, 6 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St.
Youth groups, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St. Sixth to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades.
COZAD
Today
Adult Coloring Club, 10:30 a.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Conversation and coloring. Colored pencils and coloring sheets available. Bring a coloring book.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Nazarene Church, 919 Ave. H. Christ-centered 12 step program. Childcare to kindergarten. First to sixth grade, Bible quiz.
Thursday
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Cozad Community Hospital, 300 E. 12th St., meeting room.
Friday
Toddlers and Guardian Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., ages 0-2. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. 308-784-2019.
Preschool and Guardian Story Time, 11-11:30 a.m., ages 3-6. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. No registration required.
Monday
Tai Chi for Better Balance, 1-2 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 410 W. Ninth St.
Family Story Time, 5:30-6 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave.
Tuesday
AA, “Tuesday Mornings Full of Grace,” 9 a.m., Cozad Nazarene Church, 919 Ave H. Jewel Gibbs-308-660-4894.
Code Club, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Targeted to kids in grades 4-8.
Wilson Public Library Board Meeting, 11 a.m., 910 Meridian Ave.
Wednesday
8-ball pool tournament, 9:30 a.m., Grand Generation Center, 410 W. Ninth St.
Gothenburg
Friday
Veterans dinner, 11:30 a.m., Gothenburg Senior Center, 410 20th St. RSVP before 9 a.m. Friday.
Tuesday
RYDE Transit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule a ride, call 308-537-3677.
LEXINGTON
Wednesday
Lap Sit/Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Public Library, 907 N. Washington.
Sunday
Anime Club, 1:30 p.m., public library, 907 N. Washington St., Benthack Room, students learn about Japanese comic books, called manga, and cartoons, called anime. One time fee of $3.
Monday
Chamber Executive Board of Director Meeting, noon, Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce, 1501 Plum Creek Parkway, Suite 2A, board room.
Tuesday
Novel Stitchers, 3 p.m., Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington St.
City Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 406 E. Seventh St., northeast doors.
McCOOK
Thursday
Southwest Nebraska Genealogy Library open, 1-4 p.m., 110 West C St., Suite M3.
Corbett family fundraiser, 5-7:30 p.m., McCook Christian Church, 507 West B St. $5 chili dinner. Donations accepted.
Offutt Brass, 7-9 p.m., Fox Theatre, 420 Norris Ave. Free. Presented by the McCook Gazette.
Friday
“Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman” screening, 7-9 p.m., McCook Christian Church, 507 West B St. neconserve.org.
Saturday
“Rocketeer,” 3 p.m., Fox Theatre, 420 Norris Ave.
CHHF Concert for a Cure featuring Ashley McBryde, 6 p.m., Kiplinger Arena, 1400 W. Fifth St. Tickets $40 in advance, $45 at the door. ticketstorm.com.
“Rocketeer,” 6:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, 420 Norris Ave.
Tuesday
Coffee with a Cop, 10-11 a.m., Sehnert’s Bakery and Bieroc Cafe, 312 Norris Ave.
Rotary Club, noon, MCC Student Union, 1205 E. Third.
NORTH PLATTE
Today
Art Creations/Floral Interpretations exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Genealogy Study Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., meeting room.
Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., Ray Mullen-Country, North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
Thursday
Sunrise Rotary, 7 a.m., Nebraskaland National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St., third floor.
Class of 1954 meeting, Pop Corner, 1847 West A St. All classmates and spouses are invited.
Art Creations/Floral Interpretations exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.
Teens Explore, 4 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., meeting room. For youths ages 12-18, in grades 6-12.
UpBeat Vocal/Rhythmic Group, 4:30-6 p.m., Kittle’s Music, 106 E. Fifth St., open to youth 8-14.
Air fryer and convection cooking class, 5:30-7 p.m., Extension office, 348 W. State Farm Road. $10 fee. 308-532-2683 to register.
The Connection 25th anniversary celebration, 6-9 p.m., Harbor Lights, 711 N. Lake Road. $25 per person; tickets available at the homeless shelter or at Nebraskaland National Bank.
Friday
Art Creations/Floral Interpretations exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.
Open Mic Night, 7-8 p.m., Espresso Shop, 419 N. Dewey St.
Club Night, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St.
Saturday
Men in the Gap Ministries, 8-9 a.m., Harvest Christian Church, 1501 S. Dewey St. 308-650-9880.
Christmas Boutique, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 415 N. Chestnut Street, Parish Hall. Lunch served 11 a.m.-1 p.m., cheesy vegetable potato soup, ham salad sandwich on croissant, chocolate caramel cake, tea and water, $7.
Art Creations/Floral Interpretations exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.
Bingo, 6:30-7:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St. Early bird at 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m.
Karaoke, 9-11 p.m., Another Round, 1008 W. 18th St.
Club Night, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St.
Sunday
Sandhills Symphony, 3-4 p.m., North Platte High School Performing Arts Center, 1224 W. Second St. Free admission.
Chili Cookoff, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Monday
County commissioners, 9 a.m., Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., commissioners room.
Art Creations/Floral Interpretations exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 1 p.m., Methodist Church, 1600 West E St., Fireside Room.
Veterans Day Parade, 4-5 p.m., downtown North Platte.
Parent Support Group, 6-7:30 p.m., Nebraska Children’s Home Society, 121 N. Dewey St. For parents who have formed their family through adoption and guardianship. Mindi Miles, 308-520-0705.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
Fun With Watercolor, 9-11:30 a.m., Northwestern Energy, 215 E. Fifth St., Blue Flame Room. Free to cancer survivors. Sandy Meyer, 308-532-9799.
Preschool Story Time, 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. Ages 3 years to kindergarten.
Art Creations/Floral Interpretations exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon, Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St., 308-532-8941.
“What’s It Worth” antique classes, 5 p.m. meal, 6-7:30 p.m. class, Wild Bill’s 1100 S. Jeffers St. One item, $5 fee. 308-530-4572.
Wednesday
Art Creations/Floral Interpretations exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
OGALLALA
Today
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
Retail Development Committee Meeting, 8 a.m., Ogallala/Keith County Chamber, 119 E. Second St.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 309 West O St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Thursday
Lions Club, 6:30 a.m., Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
Big Mac Kiwanis Club, 7 a.m., Front Street, 519 E. First St.
Thai Chi, 9:50-10:30 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Rotary Club Meeting, noon, Front Street Steakhouse, 519 E. First St., upstairs room.
Weight Watchers, 6:15 p.m., Tiger Den, 504 W. Highway 26, Lewellen.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting.
Friday
Optimist Club Meeting, noon, Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
AA open meeting, noon and 6 p.m. 1008 West A St.
Saturday
AA open meeting, 7 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 9:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Anonymous, open candlelight meeting.
Sunday
Open spiritual meeting, 10:30 a.m., 1008 West A St. Anyone interested or those with alcohol problems.
Monday
Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Veterans Day Lunch, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Ogallala TOPS Club No. 207, 4:30 p.m., United Church of Christ, First Congregational, 302 N. Spruce St., Fellowship Hall-West door. Helen Drews, 308-289-5069.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 5-6 p.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Closed meeting, alcoholics only, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Tuesday
Rendezvous Meeting, 7 a.m., Ogallala Indian Summer Rendezvous Planning Committee, Lampstand, 112 N. Spruce St. Lori Wortman, 308-284-4066
Thai Chi, 9:50-10:30 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting, book study.
Ogallala City Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Council Chambers at City Hall, 411 E. Second St. 308-284-3607 or ogallala-ne.gov.
Cowboy Capital Chorus, 7 p.m., men’s barbershop group, Congregational Church, 302 N. Spruce St. Men who like to sing are invited.
Wednesday
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
Retail Promotions Committee Meeting, 8 a.m., Lampstand, 112 N. Spruce St.
Rooted in Relationships Meeting, 9 a.m., ESU 16, 314 W. First St. Rooted in Relationships is an initiative that partners with communities to implement evidence-based practices that enhance the social-emotional development of children, birth through age 8.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Keep Keith County Beautiful Board Meeting, noon, City Hall. 411 E. Second St. Christine Vail, 308-284-7357.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 5:30-7 p.m., 309 West O St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
PAXTON
Thursday
Senior citizen exercise, 11-11:30 a.m., Paxton Public Library, 110 Oak St.
Tuesday
Story hour, 9:30-10:15 a.m., Paxton Public Library, 110 Oak St.
SUTHERLAND
Sunday
Monthly breakfast, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 130 S. Maple St. Recommended donation $6 for adults and children older than 6. Children 5 and younger eat free.
WALLACE
Monday
Veterans Day program, 9 a.m., Wallace School gymnasium, 151 N. Wallace St.
