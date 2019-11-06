ARNOLD

Today

Story Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Finch Memorial Library, 205 N. Walnut St. Ages 3 and older.

Thursday

Rotary Club, 6:30 p.m. fellowship meal, 7 p.m. meeting and 7:30 p.m. program, The Exchange, 104 E. Arnold Ave. Ron Cool, 308-529-2665.

Friday-Saturday

“The Addams Family,” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by the Arnold Chamber.

Sunday

“The Addams Family,” 3 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by the Arnold Chamber.

Tuesday

American Legion, 8 p.m., Legion Hall, N. Walnut St. Charles Foran, 308-848-2459.

BRADY

Today

Wonderful Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.

Toddler time, 10-10:30 a.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.

After school activities, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.

Good News Club Family NIght, 6 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St.

Youth groups, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St. Sixth to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades.

Thursday

Brady Senior Dinner, 11:30 a.m., Brady Community Center, 121 N. Main St.

Friday

Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.

Brady Library hours, 3:30-6 p.m., 107 Commercial St.

Saturday

Get-N-Go breakfast, 6-10 a.m., 105 N. Market St.

Sunday

Brady Library hours, 1-4 p.m., 107 Commercial St.

Sunday lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Get-N-Go, 105 N. Market St.

Monday

Brady Public Schools veterans program, 9:15 a.m., Brady Public School, 112 E. Popleton Ave.

Brady Community Blood Drive, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Brady Community Center, 121 N. Main St.

Tuesday

Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.

Brady Fire/Rescue meeting, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Center, 121 N. Main St.

Wednesday

Wonderful Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.

Toddler time, 10-10:30 a.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.

After school activities, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.

Good News Club Family NIght, 6 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St.

Youth groups, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St. Sixth to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades.

COZAD

Today

Adult Coloring Club, 10:30 a.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Conversation and coloring. Colored pencils and coloring sheets available. Bring a coloring book.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Nazarene Church, 919 Ave. H. Christ-centered 12 step program. Childcare to kindergarten. First to sixth grade, Bible quiz.

Thursday

Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Cozad Community Hospital, 300 E. 12th St., meeting room.

Friday

Toddlers and Guardian Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., ages 0-2. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. 308-784-2019.

Preschool and Guardian Story Time, 11-11:30 a.m., ages 3-6. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. No registration required.

Monday

Tai Chi for Better Balance, 1-2 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 410 W. Ninth St.

Family Story Time, 5:30-6 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave.

Tuesday

AA, “Tuesday Mornings Full of Grace,” 9 a.m., Cozad Nazarene Church, 919 Ave H. Jewel Gibbs-308-660-4894.

Code Club, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Targeted to kids in grades 4-8.

Wilson Public Library Board Meeting, 11 a.m., 910 Meridian Ave.

Wednesday

8-ball pool tournament, 9:30 a.m., Grand Generation Center, 410 W. Ninth St.

Gothenburg

Friday

Veterans dinner, 11:30 a.m., Gothenburg Senior Center, 410 20th St. RSVP before 9 a.m. Friday.

Tuesday

RYDE Transit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule a ride, call 308-537-3677.

LEXINGTON

Wednesday

Lap Sit/Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Public Library, 907 N. Washington.

Sunday

Anime Club, 1:30 p.m., public library, 907 N. Washington St., Benthack Room, students learn about Japanese comic books, called manga, and cartoons, called anime. One time fee of $3.

Monday

Chamber Executive Board of Director Meeting, noon, Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce, 1501 Plum Creek Parkway, Suite 2A, board room.

Tuesday

Novel Stitchers, 3 p.m., Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington St.

City Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 406 E. Seventh St., northeast doors.

McCOOK

Thursday

Southwest Nebraska Genealogy Library open, 1-4 p.m., 110 West C St., Suite M3.

Corbett family fundraiser, 5-7:30 p.m., McCook Christian Church, 507 West B St. $5 chili dinner. Donations accepted.

Offutt Brass, 7-9 p.m., Fox Theatre, 420 Norris Ave. Free. Presented by the McCook Gazette.

Friday

“Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman” screening, 7-9 p.m., McCook Christian Church, 507 West B St. neconserve.org.

Saturday

“Rocketeer,” 3 p.m., Fox Theatre, 420 Norris Ave.

CHHF Concert for a Cure featuring Ashley McBryde, 6 p.m., Kiplinger Arena, 1400 W. Fifth St. Tickets $40 in advance, $45 at the door. ticketstorm.com.

“Rocketeer,” 6:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, 420 Norris Ave.

Tuesday

Coffee with a Cop, 10-11 a.m., Sehnert’s Bakery and Bieroc Cafe, 312 Norris Ave.

Rotary Club, noon, MCC Student Union, 1205 E. Third.

NORTH PLATTE

Today

Art Creations/Floral Interpretations exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.

Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.

Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.

Genealogy Study Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., meeting room.

Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., Ray Mullen-Country, North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.

Thursday

Sunrise Rotary, 7 a.m., Nebraskaland National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St., third floor.

Class of 1954 meeting, Pop Corner, 1847 West A St. All classmates and spouses are invited.

Art Creations/Floral Interpretations exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.

Teens Explore, 4 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., meeting room. For youths ages 12-18, in grades 6-12.

UpBeat Vocal/Rhythmic Group, 4:30-6 p.m., Kittle’s Music, 106 E. Fifth St., open to youth 8-14.

Air fryer and convection cooking class, 5:30-7 p.m., Extension office, 348 W. State Farm Road. $10 fee. 308-532-2683 to register.

The Connection 25th anniversary celebration, 6-9 p.m., Harbor Lights, 711 N. Lake Road. $25 per person; tickets available at the homeless shelter or at Nebraskaland National Bank.

Friday

Art Creations/Floral Interpretations exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.

Open Mic Night, 7-8 p.m., Espresso Shop, 419 N. Dewey St.

Club Night, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St.

Saturday

Men in the Gap Ministries, 8-9 a.m., Harvest Christian Church, 1501 S. Dewey St. 308-650-9880.

Christmas Boutique, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 415 N. Chestnut Street, Parish Hall. Lunch served 11 a.m.-1 p.m., cheesy vegetable potato soup, ham salad sandwich on croissant, chocolate caramel cake, tea and water, $7.

Art Creations/Floral Interpretations exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.

Bingo, 6:30-7:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St. Early bird at 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m.

Karaoke, 9-11 p.m., Another Round, 1008 W. 18th St.

Club Night, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St.

Sunday

Sandhills Symphony, 3-4 p.m., North Platte High School Performing Arts Center, 1224 W. Second St. Free admission.

Chili Cookoff, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.

Monday

County commissioners, 9 a.m., Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., commissioners room.

Art Creations/Floral Interpretations exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.

Alzheimer’s Support Group, 1 p.m., Methodist Church, 1600 West E St., Fireside Room.

Veterans Day Parade, 4-5 p.m., downtown North Platte.

Parent Support Group, 6-7:30 p.m., Nebraska Children’s Home Society, 121 N. Dewey St. For parents who have formed their family through adoption and guardianship. Mindi Miles, 308-520-0705.

Tuesday

North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.

Fun With Watercolor, 9-11:30 a.m., Northwestern Energy, 215 E. Fifth St., Blue Flame Room. Free to cancer survivors. Sandy Meyer, 308-532-9799.

Preschool Story Time, 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. Ages 3 years to kindergarten.

Art Creations/Floral Interpretations exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.

Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon, Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St., 308-532-8941.

“What’s It Worth” antique classes, 5 p.m. meal, 6-7:30 p.m. class, Wild Bill’s 1100 S. Jeffers St. One item, $5 fee. 308-530-4572.

Wednesday

Art Creations/Floral Interpretations exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.

Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.

Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.

Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.

OGALLALA

Today

Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.

Retail Development Committee Meeting, 8 a.m., Ogallala/Keith County Chamber, 119 E. Second St.

Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.

Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.

Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.

Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 309 West O St.

AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.

Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.

Thursday

Lions Club, 6:30 a.m., Valentino’s, 55 River Road.

Big Mac Kiwanis Club, 7 a.m., Front Street, 519 E. First St.

Thai Chi, 9:50-10:30 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.

Rotary Club Meeting, noon, Front Street Steakhouse, 519 E. First St., upstairs room.

Weight Watchers, 6:15 p.m., Tiger Den, 504 W. Highway 26, Lewellen.

Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting.

Friday

Optimist Club Meeting, noon, Valentino’s, 55 River Road.

AA open meeting, noon and 6 p.m. 1008 West A St.

Saturday

AA open meeting, 7 p.m., 1008 West A St.

Narcotics Anonymous, 9:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Anonymous, open candlelight meeting.

Sunday

Open spiritual meeting, 10:30 a.m., 1008 West A St. Anyone interested or those with alcohol problems.

Monday

Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.

Veterans Day Lunch, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.

Ogallala TOPS Club No. 207, 4:30 p.m., United Church of Christ, First Congregational, 302 N. Spruce St., Fellowship Hall-West door. Helen Drews, 308-289-5069.

Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 5-6 p.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.

Closed meeting, alcoholics only, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St.

Tuesday

Rendezvous Meeting, 7 a.m., Ogallala Indian Summer Rendezvous Planning Committee, Lampstand, 112 N. Spruce St. Lori Wortman, 308-284-4066

Thai Chi, 9:50-10:30 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.

Adult Crafts at the Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.

Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting, book study.

Ogallala City Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Council Chambers at City Hall, 411 E. Second St. 308-284-3607 or ogallala-ne.gov.

Cowboy Capital Chorus, 7 p.m., men’s barbershop group, Congregational Church, 302 N. Spruce St. Men who like to sing are invited.

Wednesday

Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.

Retail Promotions Committee Meeting, 8 a.m., Lampstand, 112 N. Spruce St.

Rooted in Relationships Meeting, 9 a.m., ESU 16, 314 W. First St. Rooted in Relationships is an initiative that partners with communities to implement evidence-based practices that enhance the social-emotional development of children, birth through age 8.

Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.

Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.

Keep Keith County Beautiful Board Meeting, noon, City Hall. 411 E. Second St. Christine Vail, 308-284-7357.

Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 5:30-7 p.m., 309 West O St.

AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.

Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.

PAXTON

Thursday

Senior citizen exercise, 11-11:30 a.m., Paxton Public Library, 110 Oak St.

Tuesday

Story hour, 9:30-10:15 a.m., Paxton Public Library, 110 Oak St.

SUTHERLAND

Sunday

Monthly breakfast, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 130 S. Maple St. Recommended donation $6 for adults and children older than 6. Children 5 and younger eat free.

WALLACE

Monday

Veterans Day program, 9 a.m., Wallace School gymnasium, 151 N. Wallace St.

