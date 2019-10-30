ARNOLD
Today
Story Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Finch Memorial Library, 205 N. Walnut St. Ages 3 and older.
Thursday
Rotary Club, 6:30 p.m. fellowship meal, 7 p.m. meeting and 7:30 p.m. program, The Exchange, 104 E. Arnold Ave. Ron Cool, 308-529-2665.
Friday
“The Addams Family,” 3 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Arnold Chamber.
“The Addams Family,” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Arnold Chamber.
Saturday
“The Addams Family,” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Arnold Chamber.
Saturday
Food Pantry, 10 a.m.-noon, 602 E. Arnold Ave. 308-530-4121.
Sunday
“The Addams Family,” 3 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Arnold Chamber.
BRADY
Today
Wonderful Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Toddler time, 10-10:30 a.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
After school activities, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Good News Club Family NIght, 6 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St.
Youth groups, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St. Sixth to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades.
Thursday
Brady Senior Dinner, 11:30 a.m., Brady Community Center, 121 N. Main St.
Spooktacular Party, 2:15-3:15 p.m., Brady Community Center, 121 N. Main St.
Friday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Brady Library hours, 3:30-6 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Sunday
Brady Library hours, 1-4 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Sunday lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Get-N-Go, 105 N. Market St.
Tuesday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Wednesday
Wonderful Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Toddler time, 10-10:30 a.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
After school activities, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Good News Club Family NIght, 6 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St.
Youth groups, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St. Sixth to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades.
COZAD
Today
Adult Coloring Club, 10:30 a.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Conversation and coloring. Colored pencils and coloring sheets available. Bring a coloring book.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Nazarene Church, 919 Avenue H. Christ-centered 12 step program. Childcare to kindergarten. First to sixth grade, Bible quiz.
Thursday
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Cozad Community Hospital, 300 E. 12th St., meeting room.
Friday
Toddlers and Guardian Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., ages 0-2. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. 308-784-2019.
Preschool and Guardian Story Time, 11-11:30 a.m., ages 3-6. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. No registration required.
Saturday
Dawson County Democrats, 10:30 a.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. dcdemparty@gmail.com.
Monday
White Hearing Aid clinic, 10 a.m., Grand Generation Center, 410 W. Ninth St. No appointment necessary.
Tai Chi for Better Balance, 1-2 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 410 W. Ninth St.
Family Story Time, 5:30-6 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave.
City Council meeting, 7:30 p.m., 215 W. Eighth St.
Tuesday
AA, “Tuesday Mornings Full of Grace,” 9 a.m., Cozad Nazarene Church, 919 Ave H. Jewel Gibbs, 308-660-4894.
Foot clinic, Grand Generation Center, 410 W. Ninth St. $10, call 308-784-2747 to reserve spot.
Code Club, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Targeted to kids in grades 4-8.
Rose Mapel to present about barn quilts, 6-7 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave.
GOTHENBURG
Thursday
Munchkin Masquerade, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Gothenburg Chamber of Commerce, 1001 Lake Ave.
Tuesday
RYDE Transit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule a ride, call 308-537-3677.
Lemoyne
Saturday
Fundraiser breakfast, 7:30-9 a.m., Lemoyne Senior Center, 720 Nebraska Highway 92 W. Bacon, sausage patty, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, scrambled eggs, coffee and orange juice. Suggested donation $7. Proceeds got to the senior center.
LEXINGTON
Wednesday
Lap Sit/Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Public Library, 907 N. Washington.
Friday
Interagency Meeting, noon, Lexington Wellness Center, 1600 West 13th St.
Sunday
Anime Club, 1:30 p.m., public library, 907 N. Washington St., Benthack Room, students learn about Japanese comic books, called manga, and cartoons, called anime. One time fee of $3.
Tuesday
Coffee at Avamere, 9 a.m., 1811 Ridgeway.
Dawson County Visitors Committee meeting, 2 p.m., Cozad Chamber of Commerce, 907 N. Washington St. Christy Werger, 308-324-5504.
Novel Stitchers, 3 p.m., Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington St.
Wednesday
Lap Sit/Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Public Library, 907 N. Washington.
Rotary Club meeting, noon, public library, 907 N. Washington St. Bernie Svoboda, 308-325-7006.
Planning Commission meeting, 5:30 p.m., Council Chambers, 406 E. Seventh St., northeast doors.
McCOOK
Today
His and Hers Haunted House, 7-10 p.m., Red Willow County Fairgrounds, 1400 W. Fifth St. $5. First hour for younger children.
Thursday
MCC Trunk or Treat, 3-5 p.m., McMillen Hall, 1205 E. Third St.
United Methodist Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 105 East E St.
His and Hers Haunted House, 6:30-10 p.m., Red Willow County Fairgrounds, 1400 W. Fifth St. $5. First hour for younger children.
Tuesday
Rotary Club, noon, MCC Student Union, 1205 E. Third.
Southwest Nebraska Genealogy Society, 1-4 p.m., 110 West C St., Suite M3.
Buffalo Commons Storytelling, 7-8 p.m., Sehnert’s Bakery and Bieroc Cafe, 312 Norris Ave.
NORTH PLATTE
Today
Sheldon Statewide Exhibit, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
Thursday
Sunrise Rotary, 7 a.m., Nebraskaland National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St., third floor.
Sheldon Statewide Exhibit, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Halloween Open House, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Nebraskaland National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St.
Teens Explore, 4 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., meeting room. For youths ages 12-18, in grades 6-12.
UpBeat Vocal/Rhythmic Group, 4:30-6 p.m., Kittle’s Music, 106 E. Fifth St., open to youth 8-14.
Volleyball Drop-In League, registration 5:30 p.m., games 6:15 p.m., Pals Brewery Co. 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave., $ per person.
Light Up Halloween, 5-7 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St. RDAP handing out purple glow sticks for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Mississippi Jake, 6-9 p.m., Pals Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave.
Bible talks, 7 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. 970-769-4982 or 479-531-8735.
Haunted Village, 7:30-midnight, Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave.
Hollywood Murder Mystery, 8-9 p.m., North Platte Community College South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road.
Friday
MOPS, 8:45-11 a.m., Bethel Church, 2700 W. Philip Ave. For any mother with a child in kindergarten or younger. bethelmops@gmail.com.
Club Night, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St.
Saturday
Cowboy Christmas Gift Show, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road. Admission is non-perishable food for local food pantries. Shelli Arensdorf, 308-530-4396.
Craft Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1400 East E St. Lunch served 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
North Platte Woodcarvers, 9 a.m., North Platte Senior Center, 900 E. 10th St.
Learn to Homebrew Day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Pals Brewery Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave.
“Shazam,” 3 and 7 p.m., Fox Theater, 301 E. Fifth St. Adults $5, kids 12 and younger $3.
Bingo, 6:30-7:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St. Early bird at 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m.
Club Night, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St.
Sunday
Cowboy Christmas Gift Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road. Admission is non-perishable food for local food pantries. Shelli Arensdorf, 308-530-4396.
Monday
County commissioners, 9 a.m., Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., commissioners room.
Mike Groene town hall meeting, 6:30 p.m., West Central Research and Extension Center, 402 W. State Farm Road. Discussion about 2020 Legislative session, with time for Q&A.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
Fun With Watercolor, 9-11:30 a.m., Northwestern Energy, 215 E. Fifth St., Blue Flame Room. Free to cancer survivors. Sandy Meyer, 308-532-9799.
Preschool Story Time, 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. Ages 3 years to kindergarten.
Art Creations/Floral Interpretations exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon, Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St., 308-532-8941.
“What’s It Worth” antique classes, 5 p.m. meal, 6-7:30 p.m. class, Wild Bill’s 1100 S. Jeffers St. One item, $5 fee. 308-530-4572.
Sip ‘n’ Shop, 6-9:30 p.m., Harbor Lights, 711 E. North Lake Road. Proceeds go to Deborah’s Legacy.
Wednesday
Art Creations/Floral Interpretations exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 415 N. Jeffers St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Genealogy Study Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., meeting room.
Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., Ray Mullen-Country, North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
OGALLALA
Today
Wednesday
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Thursday
Big Mac Kiwanis Club, 7 a.m., Front Street, 519 E. First St.
Rotary Club Meeting, noon, Front Street Steakhouse, 519 E. First St., upstairs room.
Weight Watchers, 6:15 p.m., Tiger Den, 504 W. Highway 26, Lewellen.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting.
Friday
Optimist Club Meeting, noon, Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
AA open meeting, noon and 6 p.m. 1008 West A St.
Saturday
AA open meeting, 7 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 9:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Anonymous, open candlelight meeting.
Sunday
Open spiritual meeting, 10:30 a.m., 1008 West A St. Anyone interested or those with alcohol problems.
Monday
Art Society, 12:30 p.m. Petrified Wood and Art Gallery, 418 E. First St. New members and guests welcome. Pat Schulz, 308-289-3892.
Area 14 Nebraska CattleWomen, 1 p.m., Urban Farmer, 203 Stagecoach Trail. MaKenzi Spurgin, 308-284-4900 or makenzi@spurginphotography.com.
Ogallala TOPS Club No. 207, 4:30 p.m., United Church of Christ, First Congregational, 302 N. Spruce St., Fellowship Hall-West door. Helen Drews, 308-289-5069.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 5-6 p.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Closed meeting, alcoholics only, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Garden Club, 7 p.m., ESU 16 building, 314 W. First St. Robbie Kupper, 308-289-6051.
Tuesday
Adult Crafts at the Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3755, 6 p.m., Legion Hall, 114 E. First St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting, book study.
Cowboy Capital Chorus, 7 p.m., men’s barbershop group, Congregational Church, 302 N. Spruce St. Men who like to sing are invited.
Wednesday
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
Retail Development Committee Meeting, 8 a.m., Ogallala/Keith County Chamber, 119 E. Second St.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 309 West O St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
