ARNOLD
Today
Story Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Finch Memorial Library, 205 N. Walnut St. Ages 3 and older.
Thursday
Rotary Club, 6:30 p.m. fellowship meal, 7 p.m. meeting and 7:30 p.m. program, The Exchange, 104 E. Arnold Ave. Ron Cool, 308-529-2665.
Friday-Saturday
“Downton Abbey,” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Gary and Margaret Ann Mills, and Ruth Bishop.
Sunday
“Downton Abbey,” 3 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Gary and Margaret Ann Mills, and Ruth Bishop.
BRADY
Today
Wonderful Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Toddler time, 10-10:30 a.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
After school activities, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Good News Club Family NIght, 6 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St.
Village board meeting, 7 p.m., Brady Community Center, 121 N. Main St.
Youth groups, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St. Sixth to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades.
Thursday
Brady Senior Dinner, 11:30 a.m., Brady Community Center, 121 N. Main St.
Friday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Brady Library hours, 3:30-6 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Sunday
Brady Library hours, 1-4 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Sunday lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Get-N-Go, 105 N. Market St.
Monday
Brady Schools Board of Education meeting, 7 p.m., Brady Public School, 112 E. Popleton Ave.
Tuesday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Fire and Rescue meeting, 7:30 p.m.,
Wednesday
Wonderful Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Toddler time, 10-10:30 a.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
After school activities, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Good News Club Family NIght, 6 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St.
Youth groups, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St. Sixth to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades.
COZAD
Today
Adult Coloring Club, 10:30 a.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Conversation and coloring. Colored pencils and coloring sheets available. Bring a coloring book.
Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Cozad Grand Generation Center, Grand Generation Center, 410 W. Ninth St.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Nazarene Church, 919 Avenue H. Christ-centered 12 step program. Childcare to kindergarten. First to sixth grade, Bible quiz.
Thursday
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Cozad Community Hospital, 300 E. 12th St., meeting room.
Breastfeeding Support Group, 6 p.m., Cozad Community Hospital, 300 E. 12th St., large conference room. 308-784-2231.
Friday
Toddlers and Guardian Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., ages 0-2. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. 308-784-2019.
Preschool and Guardian Story Time, 11-11:30 a.m., ages 3-6. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. No registration required.
Saturday
Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m., Veteran’s Memorial Park, Ninth and F streets.
Monday
Tai Chi for Better Balance, 1-2 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 410 W. Ninth St.
Family Story Time, 5:30-6 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave.
Genealogy meeting, 7 p.m., Library, 910 Meridian Ave., conference room. 308-784-2019.
City Council meeting, 7:30 p.m., 215 W. Eighth St.
Tuesday
AA, “Tuesday Mornings Full of Grace,” 9 a.m., Cozad Nazarene Church, 919 Ave H. Jewel Gibbs-308-660-4894.
Code Club, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Targeted to kids in grades 4-8.
GOTHENBURG
Tuesday
RYDE Transit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule a ride, call 308-537-3677.
LEXINGTON
Today
Lap Sit/Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Public Library, 907 N. Washington.
Rotary Club meeting, noon, Public Library, 907 N. Washington St. Bernie Svoboda, 308-325-7006.
Friday
Interagency Meeting, noon, Lexington Wellness Center, 1600 West 13th St.
Sunday
Anime Club, 1:30 p.m., public library, 907 N. Washington St., Benthack Room, students learn about Japanese comic books, called manga, and cartoons, called anime. One time fee of $3.
Monday
Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, 4 p.m., Chamber of Commerce, 1501 Plum Creek Parkway, Suite 2A, board room. Christy Werger, 308-324-5504
Tuesday
Novel Stitchers, 3 p.m., Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington St.
City Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 406 E. Seventh St., northeast doors.
McCOOK
Thursday
Prostate Cancer Support Group, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Pizza Hut, 811 N. U.S. Highway 83.
Upcycling Halloween, 5-7 p.m., McCook Public Library, 802 Norris Ave.
“Flanagan’s Wake,” door opens 6 p.m., performance 7:30 p.m., Sehnert’s Bakery and Bieroc Cafe, 312 Norris Ave. $32, tickets sold at Sehnert’s.
Friday
Central Elementary Fall Festival, 5-7 p.m., 604 W. First St.
“Flanagan’s Wake,” door opens 6 p.m., performance 7:30 p.m., Sehnert’s
Bakery and Bieroc Cafe, 312 Norris Ave. $32, tickets sold at Sehnert’s.
Saturday
Junktoberfest, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Red Willow County Fairgrounds, West Fifth and O streets.
McCook Art Guild stained art class, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., McCook Fine Art Gallery, 209 Norris Ave.
Sunday
“Flanagan’s Wake,” door opens 1:30 p.m., performance 2 p.m., Sehnert’s Bakery and Bieroc Cafe, 312 Norris Ave. $19, tickets sold at Sehnert’s.
Tuesday
Rotary Club, noon, MCC Student Union, 1205 E. Third.
NORTH PLATTE
Wednesday
Domestic Violence Awareness Month Day of Impact, various locations and times, North Platte Day of Healing, see RDAP Facebook for times and locations.
Sheldon Statewide Exhibit, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Wee Read, 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m, North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., story time for those 3 years and younger.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Divorce Pro Se Clinic (Legal Aid of Nebraska), 1-3 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Dance to Ray Mullen Country, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
North Platte Genealogical Society Meeting, 7 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., meeting room.
Thursday
Sheldon Statewide Exhibit, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Cara Brookins, 10:30 a.m., North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. Fifth St., part of North Platte Town Hall Lecture Series.
UpBeat Vocal/Rhythmic Group, 4:30-6 p.m., Kittle’s Music, 106 E. Fifth St., open to youth 8-14.
National Youth Science Day, 5-6:30 p.m., Lincoln County Extension Office, 348 W. State Farm Road, $5 to reserve a spot. 308-532-2683.
Volleyball Drop-In League, registration 5:30 p.m., games 6:15 p.m., Pals Brewery Co. 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave., $ per person.
Bible talks, 7 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. 970-769-4982 or 479-531-8735.
Haunted Village, 7:30-10 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave., $10 per person.
Friday
Sheldon Statewide Exhibit, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
“Frances Ferguson” 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Fox Theater, 301 E. Fifth St. Adults $5, kids 12 and younger $3.
Haunted Village, 7:30 p.m.-midnight, Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave., $10 per person.
Haunted History with the Codys, 8-10 p.m., Buffalo Bill State Historical Park, 2921 Scouts Rest Ranch Road. Hayrack ride with “creepy” history.
Saturday
North Platte Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Sheldon Statewide Exhibit, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Holiday boutique, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., First Christian Church, 220 N. Vine St. Lunch, sloppy Joe’s, hotdogs, chips, desserts and coffee or tea, $5.50
Reading Pawtners, 9:30 a.m.-noon, North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
North Platte Critter Swap, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tractor Supply parking lot, 3278 S. Jeffers St.
Prescription Drug Collection, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Platte River Mall, bring unused and outdated prescriptions. Christian
Dusty’s Pumpkin Fest at the Codys, noon-6 p.m., Buffalo Bill State Historical Park, 2921 Scouts Rest Ranch Road. Games, firepits, s’mores, hayrides and horseback activities.
Downtown Tours and Homebrewers, 2-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Historical walking tour, sample beer from FROTH Hombrewers club.
G.R.E.E.N., 5-9 p.m., Ramada by Wyndham, 2102 S. Jeffers St. North Platte Catholic Schools fundraising event. Call 308-534-5939 or visit bipedal.net/green2019 for tickets.
Public Bingo, 6:30 p.m. early bird game, 7 p.m. regular games. North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St.
Haunted Village, 7:30 p.m.-midnight, Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave., $10 per person.
Haunted History with the Codys, 8-10 p.m., Buffalo Bill State Historical Park, 2921 Scouts Rest Ranch Road. Hayrack ride with “creepy” history.
Sunday
Dusty’s Pumpkin Fest at the Cody’s, noon-6 p.m., Buffalo Bill State Historical Park, 2921 Scouts Rest Ranch Road. Games, firepits, s’mores, hayrides and horseback activities.
Christian Motorcyclists Association, 4:30 p.m., Runza, 202 E. Leota St. Interdenominational group; you do not have to ride a motorcycle to be a member. Tammy, 308-530-2772.
Nebraska Pride Sweet Adeline Chorus concert, “Sounds Come Alive in Music,” 2 p.m., North Platte High School Performing Arts Center. Guest performers: Boots & Cats from University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Tickets $10 in advance for adults, $12 at the door; $5, students; free, ages 5 and younger.
Monday
County commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
Sheldon Statewide Exhibit, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Klassy Kilowatts, 12:30 p.m., Ole’s Big Game Steakhouse and Lounge, 123 N. Oak St., Paxton.
Class of 1961 luncheon, Lincoln Highway Diner-Airport, 5400 E. Lee Bird Drive. 308-532-1579.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
North Platte Tourism Conference, 8-10 a.m., Ramada by Wyndham Inn & Suites, 2102 S. Jeffers St.
Sheldon Statewide Exhibit, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Preschool Story Time, 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., for kids ages 3 through Kindergarten.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon-1 p.m., Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St.
North Platte High School Class of 1951 informal coffee, 1 p.m., Espresso Shop, 419 N. Dewey St. Classmates and spouses welcome. More information, Joan Johansen 308-532-5296 or Diane Oerter 308-532-8395.
“What’s It Worth” antique classes, 5 p.m. meal, 6-7:30 p.m. antique show and tell, Wild Bill’s, 1100 S. Jeffers St. $5 per person, one item per person. Judy Steele, 308-530-4572.
Buddy Check, 8-10 p.m., Wild Bill’s, 1100 S. Jeffers St. All veterans are welcome for appetizers and soft drinks. Facebook.com/NPbuddycheck.
Wednesday
Sheldon Statewide Exhibit, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Dance to Top Shelf Country, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
OGALLALA
Today
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
MOPS Sip N Chat, 9 a.m., Slow Lane Coffee, 112 N. Spruce.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Seniorsize, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Alzheimer’s Institute webinars, 11-11:30 a.m., banneralz.org, register at banneralz.org. Veronica Conner, 623-832-3248.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 309 West O St.
Opioid epidemic presentation, 11:45 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St. Ogallala Police Chief James Herman and Nebraska State Patrol Investigator Eric Hesser to speak. Reservations, 308-284-6740.
Ogallala Youth Committee, noon, Open Range Grill, 1108 N. Spruce St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Thursday
Big Mac Kiwanis Club, 7 a.m., Front Street, 519 E. First St.
Tai Chi/Yoga, 9:50-10:30 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Rotary Club Meeting, noon, Front Street Steakhouse, 519 E. First St., upstairs room.
Weight Watchers, 6:15 p.m., Tiger Den, 504 W. Highway 26, Lewellen.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting.
Friday
Optimist Club Meeting, noon, Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
AA open meeting, noon and 6 p.m. 1008 West A St.
Saturday
J Dawg’s Junk Flea/Junk Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., southeast of TA Truck Stop, vendor space $20.
AA open meeting, 7 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 9:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Anonymous, open candlelight meeting.
Sunday
Open spiritual meeting, 10:30 a.m., 1008 West A St. Anyone interested or those with alcohol problems.
Monday
Ogallala TOPS Club No. 207, 4:30 p.m., United Church of Christ, First Congregational, 302 N. Spruce St., Fellowship Hall-West door. Helen Drews, 308-289-5069.
Ogallala Public School District Board of Education Meeting, 5 p.m., 801 East O St., board room.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 5-6 p.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Closed meeting, alcoholics only, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Tuesday
Tai Chi/Yoga, 9:50-10:30 a.m., Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting, book study.
Ogallala City Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Council Chambers at City Hall, 411 E. Second St. 308-284-3607 or ogallala-ne.gov.
Cowboy Capital Chorus, 7 p.m., men’s barbershop group, Congregational Church, 302 N. Spruce St. Men who like to sing are invited.
Wednesday
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Ogallala Youth Committee Meeting, noon, Open Range Grill, 1108 N. Spruce St. Chrissa Schlake, 308-284-1172.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 5:30-7 p.m., 309 West O St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Keith County Democrats, 6:30 p.m., Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
