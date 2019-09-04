ARNOLD
Today
Story Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Finch Memorial Library, 205 N. Walnut St. Ages 3 and older.
Thursday
Rotary Club, 6:30 p.m. fellowship meal, 7 p.m. meeting and 7:30 p.m. program, The Exchange, 104 E. Arnold Ave. Ron Cool, 308-529-2665.
Friday-Saturday
“The Art of Racing in the Rain,” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Sandhills Open Road Challenge.
Sunday
“The Art of Racing in the Rain,” 3 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Sandhills Open Road Challenge.
Tuesday
“The Art of Racing in the Rain,” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Sandhills Open Road Challenge.
BRADY
Today
Brady Library hours, 9:30 a.m. to noon, 107 Commercial St.
Friday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Brady Library hours, 3:30-6 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Sunday
Brady Library hours, 1-4 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Tuesday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
COZAD
Today
Adult Coloring Club, 10:30 a.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Conversation and coloring. Colored pencils and coloring sheets available. Bring a coloring book.
Little Miss Hay Days and Mr. Haymaker Essay Contest, 3:30 p.m., Cozad Elementary, 420 E. 14th St.
Business window decorating contest, 6 p.m.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Nazarene Church, 919 Avenue H. Christ-centered 12 step program. Childcare to kindergarten. First to sixth grade, Bible quiz.
Thursday
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Cozad Community Hospital, 300 E. 12th St., meeting room.
Friday
Cozad Alumni Golf Fun Day, all day, Cozad Country Club, 100 Country Club Road.
Toddlers and Guardian Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., ages 0-2. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. 308-784-2019.
Preschool and Guardian Story Time, 11-11:30 a.m., ages 3-6. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. No registration required.
D.C. Lynch Carnival and Rides, 4 p.m.-midnight, downtown.
Cozad Cheerleaders walking taco stand, 5-7 p.m., 100th Meridian Museum, 206 E. Eighth St.
Sloppy Joe Feed, 5-7 p.m., Cozad Grand Generation Center, 410 W. 9th St.
Bingo, 7-10 p.m., Cozad Grand Generation Center, 410 W. 9th St.
Saturday
Cozad Christian Church Breakfast Feed, 7-10 a.m., 820 Ave. F.
Tractor Show, 8-10 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park.
Dawson County Democrats, 10 a.m., cozad.wpl@gmail.com.
Parade, 11 a.m., Eighth Street.
American Lutheran Church Chuckwagon Feed, 11:30-1 p.m., 200 E. 12th St.
Boy Scouts Hamburger Feed, noon, Veterans Memorial Park.
Elks Club buffet, noon-1 p.m., Elks Lodge, 820 J. St.
Craft and Vendor Show, noon-3 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park.
Knights of Columbus Ice Cream Social, noon-4 p.m., 100th Meridian Museum, 206 E. Eighth St.
Cozad Cheerleaders walking taco stand, noon-7 p.m., 100th Meridian Museum, 206 E. Eighth St.
D.C. Lynch Carnival and Rides, noon-midnight, downtown.
Walking tacos, 1-8 p.m., Cozad Grand Generation Center, 410 W. 9th St.
Bingo, 2-6 p.m., Cozad Grand Generation Center, 410 W. 9th St.
Bingo, 7-10 p.m. Cozad Grand Generation Center, 410 W. 9th St.
Alumni banquet, 7 p.m.-midnight, Elks Lodge, 820 J. St.
Sunday
D.C. Lynch Carnival and Rides, 1-5 p.m., downtown.
Jaycees Bicycle Drawing, 4 p.m., Eighth Street and Meridian Avenue.
Monday
Family Story Time, 5:30-6 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave.
Tuesday
AA, “Tuesday Mornings Full of Grace,” 9 a.m., Cozad Nazarene Church, 919 Ave H. Jewel Gibbs-308-660-4894.
Code Club, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Targeted to kids in grades 4-8.
Wilson Public Library Board Meeting, 11 a.m., 910 Meridian Ave.
GOTHENBURG
Thursday
Farmer’s Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Ehmen Park, Avenue F between 15th and 16th streets.
Tuesday
RYDE Transit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule a ride, call 308-537-3677.
LEXINGTON
Today
Lap Sit/Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Public Library, 907 N. Washington.
Rotary Club meeting, noon, public library, 907 N. Washington St. Bernie Svoboda, 308-325-7006.
Planning Commission meeting, 5:30 p.m., Council Chambers, 406 E. Seventh St., northeast doors.
Friday
Interagency Meeting, noon, Lexington Wellness Center, 1600 West 13th St.
Sunday
Anime Club, 1:30 p.m., public library, 907 N. Washington St., Benthack Room, students learn about Japanese comic books, called manga, and cartoons, called anime. One time fee of $3.
Monday
Chamber Executive Board of Director Meeting, noon, Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce, 1501 Plum Creek Parkway, Suite 2A, board room.
Tuesday
Novel Stitchers, 3 p.m., Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington St.
City Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 406 E. Seventh St., northeast doors.
McCOOK
Tuesday
Coffee with a Cop, 10-11 a.m., Sehnert’s Bakery and Bieroc Cafe, 312 Norris Ave.
Rotary Club, noon, MCC Student Union, 1205 E. Third.
NORTH PLATTE
Today
Wee Read, 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m, North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., story time for those 3 years and younger.
Open Abstract Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Genealogy study group, 6:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Dance to Ray Mullen Country, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
Thursday
Sunrise Rotary, 7 a.m., Nebraskaland National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St.
Open Abstract Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Class of 1954, 11:30 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St. Classmates, spouses and friends welcome to join.
UpBeat Vocal/Rhythmic Group, 4:30-6 p.m., Kittle’s Music, 106 E. Fifth St., open to youth 8-14.
Friday
Open Abstract Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Neighborhood Tree Walk, 11 a.m., West Central Research and Extension Center, 402 W. State Farm Road, snacks and drinks provided.
Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine, 3 p.m. registration at Best Western Hotel, 3201 S. Jeffers St.; 6 p.m. barbecue at D & N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road; 6 p.m. door prizes at Best Western.
Live Music, 7 p.m., Espresso Shop, 419 N. Dewey St., Thollem performing.
Live Music, 9 p.m., Sutherland Longhorn Bar, 831 First St., Jukebox Hero performing.
Saturday
Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine, 8 a.m. cruise and shine at Memorial Park, 1200 E. Fourth St.; 2 p.m., awards at Memorial Park; 6 p.m. dinner at D & N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road; 6 p.m. raffle and games at Best Western Hotel, 3201 Jeffers St.
North Platte Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Creation Station Workshop, 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., $3 for two laser-cut pet tags.
Open Abstract Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Husker Tailgate, 1-7 p.m., Prairie Arts Center parking lot, 416 N. Jeffers St., $10 in advance, $15 at door.
“Avengers Endgame,” 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Fox Theater, 301 E. Fifth St. Adults $5, kids 12 and younger $3.
Public Bingo, 6:30 p.m. early bird game, 7 p.m. regular games. North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St.
Sunday
Arts in the Park, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Cody Park.
Fellowship of Christian Adult Singles Second Sunday Lunch, 12:30 p.m., Raising Cane’s, 1304 S. Jeffers St.
Monday
County commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., Commissioners room, County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St. Friends of the Library meeting, 4-5 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., meeting room.
Into the Woods Auditions, 6-9 p.m., North Platte Community College South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road, McDonald-Belton Music Room.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
Preschool Story Time, 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., for kids ages 3 through Kindergarten.
Open Abstract Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon-1 p.m., Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St.
North Platte Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
“What’s It Worth” antique classes, 5 p.m. meal, 6-7:30 p.m. antique show and tell, Wild Bill’s, 1100 S. Jeffers St. $5 per person, one item per person. Judy Steele, 308-530-4572.
Into the Woods Auditions, 6-9 p.m., North Platte Community College South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road, McDonald-Belton Music Room.
Wednesday
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Open Abstract Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Dance class, 7-8 p.m., Switchyard Grill & Pub, 520 N. Jeffers St. Free for first-time participants; $5 per single; $8 per couple. Robert or Christine, 308-530-1020.
Dance to Lou Krause, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
Compassionate Friends Butterfly Release, 7 p.m., Children’s Memorial Garden, Second and Tabor streets. Support group for families grieving loss of a child. Bring lawn chairs.
Ogallala
Today
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
Retail Development Committee Meeting, 8 a.m., Ogallala/Keith County Chamber, 119 E. Second St.
MOPS Sip N Chat, 9 a.m., Slow Lane Coffee, 112 N. Spruce.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 309 West O St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Thursday
Big Mac Kiwanis Club, 7 a.m., Front Street, 519 E. First St.
Rotary Club Meeting, noon, Front Street Steakhouse, 519 E. First St., upstairs room.
Weight Watchers, 6:15 p.m., Tiger Den, 504 W. Highway 26, Lewellen.
Lions Club, 6:30 a.m., Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting.
Friday
Optimist Club Meeting, noon, Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
AA open meeting, noon and 6 p.m. 1008 West A St.
Saturday
AA open meeting, 7 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 9:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Anonymous, open candlelight meeting.
Sunday
Open spiritual meeting, 10:30 a.m., 1008 West A St. Anyone interested or those with alcohol problems.
Monday
Ogallala TOPS Club No. 207, 4:30 p.m., United Church of Christ, First Congregational, 302 N. Spruce St., Fellowship Hall-West door. Helen Drews, 308-289-5069.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 5-6 p.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Closed meeting, alcoholics only, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Tuesday
Rendezvous Meeting, 7 a.m., Ogallala Indian Summer Rendezvous Planning Committee, Lampstand, 112 N. Spruce St. Lori Wortman, 308-284-4066
Adult Crafts at the Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting, book study.
Ogallala City Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Council Chambers at City Hall, 411 E. Second St. 308-284-3607 or ogallala-ne.gov.
Cowboy Capital Chorus, 7 p.m., men’s barbershop group, Congregational Church, 302 N. Spruce St. Men who like to sing are invited.
Wednesday
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
Retail Promotions Committee Meeting, 8 a.m., Lampstand, 112 N. Spruce St.
Rooted in Relationships Meeting, 9 a.m., ESU 16, 314 W. First St. Rooted in Relationships is an initiative that partners with communities to implement evidence-based practices that enhance the social-emotional development of children, birth through age 8.
MOPS Sip N Chat, 9 a.m., Slow Lane Coffee, 112 N. Spruce.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Keep Keith County Beautiful Board Meeting, noon, City Hall. 411 E. Second St. Christine Vail, 308-284-7357.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 5:30-7 p.m., 309 West O St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
SUTHERLAND
Sunday
Breakfast at Sutherland Lehion Hall, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 130 S. Maple St., $6 reccomended donation for ages 6 and older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.