For more info on many of the following events, see our new Event Calendar.
ARNOLD
Today
Story Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Finch Memorial Library, 205 N. Walnut St. Ages 3 and older.
Thursday
Rotary Club, 6:30 p.m. fellowship meal, 7 p.m. meeting and 7:30 p.m. program, The Exchange, 104 E. Arnold Ave. Ron Cool, 308-529-2665.
Friday-Saturday
“The Art of Racing in the Rain,” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Sandhills Open Road Challenge.
Sunday
“The Art of Racing in the Rain,” 3 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Sandhills Open Road Challenge.
BRADY
Today
Brady’s Red Hats
Brady Library Wonderful Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m.-noon, 3:30-6 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Toddler Time, 10-10:30 a.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial Street.
Good News Club family night, 6 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St.
Youth groups, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St. Groups for sixth-eighth grades and ninth-12th grades.
Thursday
Brady Senior Dinner, 11:30 a.m., Community Center, 121 N. Main St.
Friday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Sunday
Brady Get-N-Go lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 105 S. Market St. Beef and noodles.
Tuesday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Wednesday
Brady Library Wonderful Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m.-noon, 3:30-6 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Toddler Time, 10-10:30 a.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial Street.
Good News Club family night, 6 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St.
Youth groups, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St. Groups for sixth-eighth grades and ninth-12th grades.
COZAD
Today
Adult Coloring Club, 10:30 a.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Conversation and coloring. Colored pencils and coloring sheets available. Bring a coloring book.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Nazarene Church, 919 Ave. H. Christ-centered 12 step program. Childcare to kindergarten. First to sixth grade, Bible quiz.
Thursday
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Cozad Community Hospital, 300 E. 12th St., meeting room.
Friday
Toddlers and Guardian Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., ages 0-2. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. 308-784-2019.
Preschool and Guardian Story Time, 11-11:30 a.m., ages 3-6. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. No registration required.
Monday
Family Story Time, 5:30-6 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave.
Genealogy meeting, 7 p.m., Library, 910 Meridian Ave., conference room. 308-784-2019.
City Council meeting, 7:30 p.m., 215 W. Eighth St.
Tuesday
AA, “Tuesday Mornings Full of Grace,” 9 a.m., Cozad Nazarene Church, 919 Ave. H. Jewel Gibbs-308-660-4894.
Crafternoon, 4 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave., conference room.
Code Club, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Targeted to kids in grades 4-8.
GOTHENBURG
Thursday
Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Ehmen Park, Avenue F between 15th and 16th streets.
Tuesday
RYDE Transit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule a ride, call 308-537-3677.
LEXINGTON
Today
Lap Sit/Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Public Library, 907 N. Washington.
Thursday
Lego Club, 4:30-6 p.m., Library, 907 N. Washington St. Supported by Lexington Library and Walmart. Age 4 and up.
Sunday
Anime Club, 1:30 p.m., public library, 907 N. Washington St., Benthack Room, students learn about Japanese comic books, called manga, and cartoons, called anime. One time fee of $3.
Tuesday
Novel Stitchers, 3 p.m., Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington St.
Wednesday
Rotary Club meeting, noon, Public Library, 907 N. Washington St. Bernie Svoboda, 308-325-7006.
McCOOK
Tuesday
Rotary Club, noon, MCC Student Union, 1205 E. Third.
NORTH PLATTE
Wednesday
Open Abstract Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Dance class, 7-8 p.m., Switchyard Grill & Pub, 520 N. Jeffers St. Free for first-time participants; $5 per single; $8 per couple. Robert or Christine, 308-530-1020.
Dance to Lou Kraus, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
Compassionate Friends Butterfly Release, 7 p.m., Children’s Memorial Garden, Second and Tabor streets. Support group for families grieving loss of a child. Bring lawn chairs.
Thursday
Sunrise Rotary, 7 a.m., Nebraskaland National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St.
Open Abstract Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
“Galvanized by the Yankees” noon program, North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
North Platte Young Professionals Power Hour, noon-1 p.m., NebraskaLand National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St., third floor meeting room.
Daughters of the American Revolution, Sioux Lookout Chapter, 11:30 a.m., Another Round Sports Bar and Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Teens Explore, 4 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
UpBeat Vocal/Rhythmic Group, 4:30-6 p.m., Kittle’s Music, 106 E. Fifth St., open to youth 8-14.
2019 MPCC Stampede, 7-10 p.m., Wild West Arena, 2400 N. Buffalo Bill Road. $10 for each performance, $20 for all 3 nights.
Friday
Open Abstract Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Open Mic Night, 7-8 p.m., Espresso Shop, 419 N. Dewey St., no admission charge, food and drink for sale at counter.
2019 MPCC Stampede, 7-10 p.m., Wild West Arena, 2400 N. Buffalo Bill Road. $10 for each performance, $20 for all 3 nights.
Saturday
Wellfleet Fall Festival, 7:30 a.m. to midnight.
North Platte Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Open Abstract Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
“Rocketman,” 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Fox Theater, 301 E. Fifth St. Adults $5, kids 12 and younger $3.
Western Nebraska Craft Beer Festival, 3-6 p.m., Pals Brewery Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave., $30 in advance, $35 at door.
Hunters for Youth Flatrock Kids Day, 4-7 p.m., Cody Park Pavilion, 1601 N. Jeffers St.
Campfire Adventure 9K and Mile, 5 p.m., Potter’s Pasture, Brady.
Public Bingo, 6:30 p.m. early bird game, 7 p.m. regular games. North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St.
2019 MPCC Stampede, 7-10 p.m., Wild West Arena, 2400 N. Buffalo Bill Road. $10 for each performance, $20 for all 3 nights.
Karaoke, 9-11 p.m., Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Sunday
Christian Motorcyclists Association, 4:30 p.m., Runza, 202 E. Leota St. Interdenominational group; you do not have to ride a motorcycle to be a member. Tammy, 308-530-2772.
Live music, 5-8 p.m., Pals Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave., Big Daddy B & The Wrecking Machine performing.
Monday
County commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., Commissioners room, County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
Class of 1961, noon, Lincoln Highway Diner-Airport, 5250 E. Lee Bird Drive. 308-532-1579
Klassy Kilowatts, 12:30 p.m., NPPD Cabin at Lake Maloney.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
Preschool Story Time, 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., for kids ages 3 through kindergarten.
North Platte Lecture Series, North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. Fifth St. Beth Holloway speaking.
Open Abstract Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon-1 p.m., Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St.
North Platte Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
North Platte Chapter of Nebraska Association of People with Injured Brains meeting, 4:30 p.m., Public Safety Building, 701 S. Jeffers St., second floor conference room.
“What’s It Worth” antique classes, 5 p.m. meal, 6-7:30 p.m. antique show and tell, Wild Bill’s, 1100 S. Jeffers St. $5 per person, one item per person. Judy Steele, 308-530-4572.
City Council meeting, 7:30 p.m., City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
Wednesday
Wee Read, 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m, North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., story time for those 3 years and younger.
Open Abstract Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Creation Station Workshop, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. Vinyl-cutter Husker tile art.
Divorce Pro Se Clinic (Legal Aid of Nebraska), 1-3 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Great Plains Health Trauma Conference, 5-9:30 p.m., Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St.
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Open Mic, 6 p.m., Switchyard Grill & Pub, 520 N. Jeffers St.
North Platte Genealogical Society meeting, 7-8 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Dance class, 7-8 p.m., Switchyard Grill & Pub, 520 N. Jeffers St. Free for first-time participants; $5 per single; $8 per couple. Robert or Christine, 308-530-1020.
Dance to Ray Mullen, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
OGALLALA
Today
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
Retail Promotions Committee Meeting, 8 a.m., Lampstand, 112 N. Spruce St.
MOPS Sip N Chat, 9 a.m., Slow Lane Coffee, 112 N. Spruce.
Rooted in Relationships Meeting, 9 a.m., ESU 16, 314 W. First St. Rooted in Relationships is an initiative that partners with communities to implement evidence-based practices that enhance the social-emotional development of children, birth through age 8.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Keep Keith County Beautiful Board Meeting, noon, City Hall. 411 E. Second St. Christine Vail, 308-284-7357.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 5:30-7 p.m., 309 West O St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Thursday
Big Mac Kiwanis Club, 7 a.m., Front Street, 519 E. First St.
Rotary Club Meeting, noon, Front Street Steakhouse, 519 E. First St., upstairs room.
Weight Watchers, 6:15 p.m., Tiger Den, 504 W. Highway 26, Lewellen.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting.
Friday
Optimist Club Meeting, noon, Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
AA open meeting, noon and 6 p.m. 1008 West A St.
Saturday
AA open meeting, 7 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 9:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Anonymous, open candlelight meeting.
Sunday
AA Open spiritual meeting, 10:30 a.m., 1008 West A St. Anyone interested or those with alcohol problems.
Monday
Ogallala TOPS Club No. 207, 4:30 p.m., United Church of Christ, First Congregational, 302 N. Spruce St., Fellowship Hall-West door. Helen Drews, 308-289-5069.
Ogallala Public School District Board of Education Meeting, 5 p.m., 801 East O St., board room.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 5-6 p.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
AA Closed meeting, alcoholics only, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Tuesday
Lake Committee, 5 p.m., Lake McConaughy Visitors Center, 1475 Highway 61 N.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Big Mac Sports Club Meeting, 6 p.m., Big Mac Trap Range, 500 E. Riverdale Road.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting, book study.
Cowboy Capital Chorus, 7 p.m., men’s barbershop group, Congregational Church, 302 N. Spruce St. Men who like to sing are invited.
Wednesday
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
MOPS Sip N Chat, 9 a.m., Slow Lane Coffee, 112 N. Spruce.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Alzheimer’s Institute webinars, 11-11:30 a.m., banneralz.org, register at banneralz.org. Veronica Conner, 623-832-3248.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 309 West O St.
Ogallala Youth Committee, noon, Open Range Grill, 1108 N. Spruce St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
WELLFLEET
Saturday
Wellfleet Fall Festival
Wellfleet Lake Fishing Contest, 8 a.m.-noon, picnic shelter by the fire hall.
Guess the weight of the Holstein steers.
St. William’s Altar Society Bake Sale, 9 a.m. Cinnamon rolls, pies, cakes, cookies, coffee and tea.
Craft and vendor show, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., community hall. Jodi Lemmert, 308-289-1301.
Sand volleyball tournament, 10 a.m. $50 entry fee for 6-person teams. Art Hasenauer, 308-963-2233 or Paul Prochaska, 308-963-4366.
Free BBQ, noon.
Pie and ice cream, noon.
Beer garden opens, 1 p.m.
Hay stack hunt, 1:15 p.m. Age divisions, 2-4, 5-7 and 8-10.
Parade, 2 p.m., Main Street. Entry line-up south end of Main Street, 1:45 p.m.
Kids’ stuff, after the parade.
Team sorting, 3 p.m., behind Fire Hall. Mark Votaw, 308-963-4270 or Vern Norgaard, 308-362-4425.
Joe Knox Memorial Poker Run train/ATV ride, 5 p.m. $5 entry fee, $15 T-shirts.
Husker football game, 7 p.m., big screen at the beer garden.
Free dance, 8 p.m.-midnight, Calhoun’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.