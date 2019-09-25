ARNOLD
Today
Story Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Finch Memorial Library, 205 N. Walnut St. Ages 3 and older.
Thursday
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 130, 2 p.m., Legion Hall, N. Walnut St. 308-848-2459.
Rotary Club, 6:30 p.m. fellowship meal, 7 p.m. meeting and 7:30 p.m. program, The Exchange, 104 E. Arnold Ave. Ron Cool, 308-529-2665.
Friday-Saturday
“Angel Has Fallen,” 7 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Harvey and Barb Foran and Aurora Meat Block.
Sunday
“Angel Has Fallen,” 3 p.m., Arnold Community Theatre/Rialto, 109 N. Walnut St. Student tickets are $6, adult tickets are $7, and senior tickets on Sundays are $6. Concessions on sale. Sponsored by Harvey and Barb Foran and Aurora Meat Block.
BRADY
Today
Wonderful Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Toddler time, 10-10:30 a.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
After school activities, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Good News Club Family NIght, 6 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St.
Youth groups, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St. Sixth to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades.
Thursday
Brady Senior Dinner, 11:30 a.m., Brady Community Center, 121 N. Main St.
Friday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Brady Library hours, 3:30-6 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Sunday
Brady Library hours, 1-4 p.m., 107 Commercial St.
Sunday lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Get-N-Go, 105 N. Market St. Beef or chicken enchiladas.
Tuesday
Brady Health Clinic, 114 S. Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ann Scott, APRN. 308-584-3770.
Wednesday
Wonderful Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Toddler time, 10-10:30 a.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
After school activities, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Brady Library, 107 Commercial St.
Good News Club Family NIght, 6 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St.
Youth groups, 7:30 p.m., Brady Community Church, 218 W. State St. Sixth to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades.
COZAD
Today
Adult Coloring Club, 10:30 a.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Conversation and coloring. Colored pencils and coloring sheets available. Bring a coloring book.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Nazarene Church, 919 Avenue H. Christ-centered 12 step program. Childcare to kindergarten. First to sixth grade, Bible quiz.
Tourism Committee, 8:30 a.m., Cozad Chamber/CDC Conference Room, 135 W. Eighth St.
Thursday
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Cozad Community Hospital, 300 E. 12th St., meeting room.
Friday
Toddlers and Guardian Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., ages 0-2. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. 308-784-2019.
Preschool and Guardian Story Time, 11-11:30 a.m., ages 3-6. Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. No registration required.
Monday
Family Story Time, 5:30-6 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave.
Tuesday
AA, “Tuesday Mornings Full of Grace,” 9 a.m., Cozad Nazarene Church, 919 Ave H. Jewel Gibbs-308-660-4894.
Code Club, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave. Targeted to kids in grades 4-8.
GOTHENBURG
Tuesday
RYDE Transit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule a ride, call 308-537-3677.
LEXINGTON
Today
Lap Sit/Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Public Library, 907 N. Washington.
Thursday
Business Education Committee Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Chamber of Commerce, 1501 Plum Creek Parkway, Suite 2A, Board room. Christy Werger, 308-324-5504.
Sunday
Anime Club, 1:30 p.m., public library, 907 N. Washington St., Benthack Room, students learn about Japanese comic books, called manga, and cartoons, called anime. One time fee of $3.
Tuesday
Novel Stitchers, 3 p.m., Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington St.
Wednesday
Lap Sit/Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Public Library, 907 N. Washington.
McCOOK
Wednesday
Heritage Days Chamber Mixer, 5:30 p.m., MNB Bank. 220 Norris Ave.
Thursday
Heritage Days Prayer Breakfast, 7 a.m., McCook Christian Church, 507 West B St. Guest speaker, Ben Nelson.
Friday
Heritage Days Quilt Show, 1-4:30 p.m., Norris Home, 700 Norris Ave.
“Big,” 7:45 p.m., McCook Community College, 1205 E. Third St. Outdoor movie night.
Saturday
Heritage Days 5K Run/Walk, 7:30 a.m., Norris Park, 700 Norris Ave.
Heritage Days Parade, 10 a.m.
Bison Alumni Golf Tournament, 11:30 a.m., Heritage Hills Golf Course, 6000 Club House Drive.
Tailgate party, noon, Citta Deli, 110 W. First St.
Bandshell entertainment, noon-6 p.m., Norris Park, 700 Norris Ave. Various entertainment and artists.
Dixie Geihsler Memorial Coed Basketball Tournament, 1 p.m., McCook High School, 700 W. Seventh St. Registration due by Wednesday to receive T-shirt, 308-345-4500.
Guided wildlife observation walk, 1-2:30 p.m., Red Willow State Recreation Area, 72718 Trail 2. Elysia Olguin, 308-539-2760.
Heritage Days Quilt Show, 1-4:30 p.m., Norris Home, 700 Norris Ave.
Sunday
Heritage Days Sunday worship, 10 a.m., Norris Park, 700 Norris Ave.
Bandshell entertainment, noon-3 p.m., Norris Park, 700 Norris Ave.
Antiques appraisal fair with Bob Jones, 2-4 p.m., Museum of the High Plains, 421 Norris Ave.
Tuesday
Rotary Club, noon, MCC Student Union, 1205 E. Third.
NORTH PLATTE
Wednesday
Open Abstract Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Dance to Top Shelf Country, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
Thursday
Prairie Circuit College Shoot, Lincoln County Wildlife Gun Club, 100 Eagles Nest Road.
Sunrise Rotary, 7 a.m., Nebraskaland National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St.
Open Abstract Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Class of 1956 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Merrick’s Ranch House, 1220 E. Fourth St., all classmates, spouses and friends are invited, no reservations needed.
Teens Explore, 4 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
25th Annual First National Bank Chili Cook-Off, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mid-Plains United Way, 315 N. Dewey St.
My Cancer Story, 5-6:30 p.m., Great Plains Health Callahan Cancer Center, 601 Leota St.
Friday
Prairie Circuit College Shoot, Lincoln County Wildlife Gun Club, 100 Eagles Nest Road.
Open Abstract Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Open Mic Night, 7-8 p.m., Espresso Shop, 419 N. Dewey St., no admission charge, food and drink for sale at counter.
Bootlegger Birthday Party, 6-7:30 p.m., North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. Fifth St., $25.
Drinking Habits, 8 p.m., North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. Fifth St.
Saturday
Prairie Circuit College Shoot, Lincoln County Wildlife Gun Club, 100 Eagles Nest Road.
North Platte Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Open Abstract Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Public Bingo, 6:30 p.m. early bird game, 7 p.m. regular games. North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St.
Drinking Habits, 8 p.m., North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. Fifth St.
Karaoke, 9-11 p.m., Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Sunday
Prairie Circuit College Shoot, Lincoln County Wildlife Gun Club, 100 Eagles Nest Road.
Drinking Habits, 2 p.m., North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. Fifth St.
Monday
County commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., Commissioners room, County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
Fun with Watercolor, 9 a.m., Northwestern Energy, 215 E. Fifth St. Sandy Meyer, 308-532-9799.
Sheldon Statewide Exhibit, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Preschool Story Time, 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., for kids ages 3 through Kindergarten.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon-1 p.m., Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St.
“What’s It Worth” antique classes, 5 p.m. meal, 6-7:30 p.m. antique show and tell, Wild Bill’s, 1100 S. Jeffers St. $5 per person, one item per person. Judy Steele, 308-530-4572.
Wednesday
Sheldon Statewide Exhibit, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Wee Read, 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m, North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., story time for those 3 years and younger.
Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
City Council meeting, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
Wednesday Night Suppers, 5:30 p.m. community meal, 6-7:30 p.m. children’s and middle school ministries, First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Dance to Ray Mullen Country, 7-9:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person, please bring finger foods.
Ogallala
Today
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
MOPS Sip N Chat, 9 a.m., Slow Lane Coffee, 112 N. Spruce.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Ogallala Youth Committee Meeting, noon, Open Range Grill, 1108 N. Spruce St. Chrissa Schlake, 308-284-1172.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 5:30-7 p.m., 309 West O St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Keith County Democrats, 6:30 p.m., Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Thursday
Big Mac Kiwanis Club, 7 a.m., Front Street, 519 E. First St.
Rotary Club Meeting, noon, Front Street Steakhouse, 519 E. First St., upstairs room.
Keith County Leadership Board, 12:30 p.m., Adams Bank & Trust, board room, 315 N. Spruce St.
Community Promotions Committee, 12:30 p.m., Pinnacle Bank, 201 E. Second St. 308-284-4066.
Weight Watchers, 6:15 p.m., Tiger Den, 504 W. Highway 26, Lewellen.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting.
Friday
Optimist Club Meeting, noon, Valentino’s, 55 River Road.
AA open meeting, noon and 6 p.m. 1008 West A St.
Saturday
AA open meeting, 7 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 9:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Anonymous, open candlelight meeting.
Sunday
Open spiritual meeting, 10:30 a.m., 1008 West A St. Anyone interested or those with alcohol problems.
Monday
Ogallala TOPS Club No. 207, 4:30 p.m., United Church of Christ, First Congregational, 302 N. Spruce St., Fellowship Hall-West door. Helen Drews, 308-289-5069.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 5-6 p.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Closed meeting, alcoholics only, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St.
Tuesday
Adult Crafts at the Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3755, 6 p.m., Legion Hall, 114 E. First St.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 1008 West A St. Open meeting, book study.
Cowboy Capital Chorus, 7 p.m., men’s barbershop group, Congregational Church, 302 N. Spruce St. Men who like to sing are invited.
Wednesday
Retail Development Committee Meeting, 8 a.m., Ogallala/Keith County Chamber, 119 E. Second St.
Keith County commissioners, 8 a.m. Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St.
MOPS Sip N Chat, 9 a.m., Slow Lane Coffee, 112 N. Spruce.
Lose4Life Weight Loss Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Ogallala Community Hospital, 2601 N. Spruce St. Meagan Hovendick.
Adult Crafts at the Library, 10 a.m.-noon, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St. 308-284-4354.
Keith-Arthur Counties Food Pantry, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 309 West O St.
AA open meeting, 6 p.m., 1008 West A St. Big book study.
Al-Anon meeting, 7:15 p.m., 1008 West A St.
