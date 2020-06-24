COZAD — Wilson Public Library in Cozad received a Spotlight Award from Libraries Lead with Digital Skills, an initiative of the American Library Association and Public Library Association, sponsored by Grow with Google, according to a press release. The goal of the initiative is to ensure that public libraries nationwide receive ongoing access to free tools and resources to help everyone across America grow their skills, careers and businesses.
Winners are selected based on their demonstration of exceptional program implementation in the following categories: Sustainability, reach, community partnerships, staff training and development, outcomes, and Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, according to the press release.
Wilson Public Library was recognized with a Spotlight Award for their successful implementation of Google classes for businesses in Cozad. The library hosted five classes, open to all of Dawson County, that focused on verifying businesses through Google My Business; helping owners use Google Search and Google Maps to connect with customers and increase traffic to their businesses; teaching time saving content tips for social media marketing and showcasing the Google Primer App as well as YouTube; and presenting Google Analytics to gain insights about how customers engage with businesses online.
To qualify for a Spotlight Award, after having integrated Grow with Google programs into events or ongoing workshops to address the needs of their communities, Wilson Public Library was able to implement their program within a 60 day window. This submission was judged on its alignment with PLA’s national priorities, which include transformation, leadership, advocacy and awareness, and equity, diversity, inclusion and social justice.
The $3,000 grants can be used by libraries to continue or expand services and programs related to workforce development. In addition to the funding, awardees will receive marketing support, technical guidance, advocacy tools and a community of practice with the goal of drawing attention to the services libraries provide.
“Wilson Public Library is committed to partnering with our community to work together to support economic opportunity,” said Wilson Public Library Director Laurie Yocom. “This funding will help us continue to do this work on a longer-term basis. I’d specifically like to thank Chelsie Michalewicz with Sweet Water Outfitters, Lesli Torres with the North Platte Telegraph, Karmen Morse with the Cozad Chamber of Commerce, and Laura Rody with the Cozad Development Corporation for working with the library for the benefit of Dawson County businesses.”
