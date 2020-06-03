Cozad’s Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave., is open to the public via appointment only for limited use, according to a press release.
There are modifications and restrictions for those who need access to the internet and items copied, faxed or laminated. At this time, physical items for checkout are only available via the north door. Patrons may access the library’s catalog at wilsonpubliclibrary.org to put items on hold or call 308-784-2019. The book drop on the north side of the building continues to be open for patrons wishing to return items. Since the library closed on March 16, overdue fines have been waived and will continue to be waived until further notice.
Hours of operation
The library will be open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The doors will still be locked. An appointment is required and can be obtained by calling the library at 308-784-2019. Those having an appointment are required to use the west doors and use hand sanitizer upon entering the building.
Books by the Back Door (north door) will continue at this time. Patrons picking up summer reading boxes or NASA@Home boxes will also use the north door.
The library is closed on Saturday and Sunday but the book drop is open.
Restrictions
The library is open to appointments for individuals who are 14 years of age and older, and only for those who need access to the internet and items copied, faxed, or laminated. Computer use is not for games or internet browsing.
Only one person per appointment should enter the library at a time.
A time limit of 30 minutes per appointment per day will be enforced.
All persons making an appointment to use the library will be asked three questions: What is your first name and what is your appointment for? Have you recently traveled outside of the country? If so, please wait 14 days before calling to make an appointment at the library. Have you or anyone in your household been sick or running a temperature within the last week? If so, please wait 10 days from symptom onset, plus 72 hours symptom free before making an appointment to use the library.
The library will provide hand sanitizer and all patrons entering the library are required check in with a staff member and use hand sanitizer prior to continuing into the main area of the library. This is for the safety of all citizens to limit contamination of library materials by the virus. Wearing a mask is encouraged.
A computer station will be available for a 30-minute visit. Limited computer assistance can be provided due to social distancing guidelines.
Photocopying and faxing services must be paid for with exact change. Faxes are $1 per page. Copies are 20 cents per page for black and white and 50 cents per page for color.
Public restrooms and public phones are not available at this time.
All library staff will wear masks and potentially gloves during appointments.
Outdoor wifi is available as long as people social distance. Call us at 308-784-2019 for the password.
All library materials should continue to be returned via the book drop at this time. The library’s book drop is available 24 hours a day, 7 days per week. All library materials are quarantined upon return.
A variety of online resources can be accessed at wilsonpubliclibrary.org and the Wilson Public Library Facebook page.
The Wilson Public Library reserves the right to modify these restrictions based on health care directives from Two Rivers District Health Department and/or City of Cozad administration.
Patrons are using the library at their own risk, according to a press release. The Wilson Public Library and the City of Cozad are not responsible if a patron contracts the novel coronavirus.
