Wilson Public Library in Cozad will host three classes via Zoom: “Time Saving Content Tips for Social Media Marketing” “Google My Business Part 2” and “How to Use Google Analytics.”
Lesli Torres of The North Platte Telegraph will be teaching each class.
“Time Saving Content Tips for Social Media Marketing” will run from 8 to 10 a.m. June 4.
The Primer App by Google and YouTube will be discussed. Wilson Public Library will send the meeting information out via email June 3.
“Google My Business Part 2” will run from 8 to 10 a.m. June 11.
The class is for business owners/employees who attended “Google My Business Part 1” at Wilson Public Library and have finished the verification process of claiming their business on Google. Attendees should have a Gmail account for their business and password to access that account with them at the start of class. This class will go through a majority of the features within your Google My Business account. The Zoom link will be emailed out June 10. Register at https://community.grow.google/s/event/a0r1E00000CDMfM.
The class on using Google Analytics will be from 8 to 10 a.m. June 25, and will cover using Google Analytics to gain insights about how consumers engage with businesses online. Torres will go over how to sign up for Google Analytics, how to get the code to put on the back end of your website, best practices to analyze customer trends, and how to turn these insights into actionable decisions. Register at https://community.grow.google/s/event/a0r1E00000CWfHd by June 23. The Zoom link will be emailed to registrants June 24.
All these classes are #LibrariesLead with digital skills programs, sponsored by @ALAlibrary @ALA_PLA #GrowWithGoogle.
Torres is currently the advertising lead with the North Platte Telegraph newspaper. Additionally, she teaches courses at Mid Plains Community College in North Platte in digital literacy, including Grow with Google programs. Torres has previously taught digital literacy to small businesses in partnership with Keith County Area Development & Chamber of Commerce in Ogallala, focusing on utilizing Google and Facebook tools for maximizing advertisement reach and impact.
For more information or questions about the classes, please call Wilson Public Library at 308-784-2019.
