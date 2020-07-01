KEARNEY — The City of Kearney Parks and Recreation Department is currently accepting registrations for the Nebraska Senior Games, a competition for people ages 50 and older. The games are scheduled for Aug. 6-9 in Kearney.
Events include: bowling; 5K, 10K, 20K and 40K cycling; golf; 5K and 10K run; horseshoes; swimming; table tennis; tennis; track and field; badminton; free throw and hot shot basketball; pickleball; disc golf; and cornhole.
The Nebraska Senior Games is a member of the National Senior Games Association.
This is a qualifying year for nationals, which will be Nov. 5-18, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The registration deadline is July 20. Please call 308-237-4644, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, for an entry form or visit nebraskaseniorgames.com.
