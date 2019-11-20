Digital screens make diagnostics a breeze for automotive students

Weather Alert

A STRONG COLD FRONT WILL COMBINE WITH A QUICK MOVING WEATHER DISTURBANCE AND BRING A ROUND OF WIND AND PRECIPITATION TO THE AREA TONIGHT. RAIN WILL CHANGE TO SNOW TONIGHT AS THE COLDER AIR MOVES IN. GENERALLY ANY SNOW ACCUMULATION WILL BE LIGHT, BUT A BAND OF HEAVIER SNOW OF 2 INCHES OR MORE COULD MATERIALIZE ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST INTO NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. IN ADDITION, ANY WET UNTREATED SURFACE COULD BECOME SLICK AS TEMPERATURES FALL BELOW FREEZING. STRONG NORTH WINDS CAN ALSO BE EXPECTED, WITH GUSTS OF 30 TO 35 MPH LIKELY. STAY TUNED FOR LATER STATEMENTS REGARDING THIS WEATHER SITUATION.