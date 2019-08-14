Emergency medical training will be just that

Emergency medical responders will take over the south campus of North Platte Community College the afternoon of Aug. 17, but there will be no cause for alarm.
The responders and their emergency vehicles will be part of the Flat Rock EMS Conference NPCC hosts every year. This year, participants will have the opportunity to put their skills into practice during a mock mass casualty incident.
“A mass casualty incident is an incident where the number of patients outnumber the available resources to help,” said Alex McConnell, the college’s EMS/CPR coordinator. “We’ve never done a large-scale MCI for this conference before, so we’re really excited about it. We will still offer lecture-based continuing education in a classroom setting, but about half of the training will also be hands-on.”
The training is not open to the public, but coordinators want the public to be aware of any sights or sounds that might accompany the MCI — especially because some will occur outside.
“While I can’t give away exactly what kind of mass casualty incident will be staged, I can say that the incident will play out inside the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium,” McConnell said. “There may also potentially be a triage area outside the building on the lawn and a mock hospital set up inside the Health and Science Center. The public may see people being transported on stretchers and placed on colored tarps.”
Emergency responders will also be seen entering and exiting the buildings and there will be ambulances and fire trucks in the parking lots. A medical helicopter will be set up in the lot to the east of the Health and Science Center.
“We have actors and actresses of all ages coming in to help with this,” said McConnell. “They will represent about 30 patients. While members of the public won’t hear any shooting sounds, they might hear screaming, babies crying and people panicking. They might also hear Jaws of Life and other rescue tools.”
The south entrance to the campus, off of State Farm Road, will be closed to everyone but emergency personnel.
“We will use our own radio channels, so won’t tie up the airwaves,” said McConnell. “However, ambulances will be loading on the south side of the McDonald-Belton Building, traveling to the east side of Health and Science and then making a big loop around the north side of the buildings. They will have their lights on, but no sirens and won’t be leaving the campus at any point in time.”
As of Aug. 6, about 65 emergency responders were registered, and that number is expected to increase as time goes on.
“This is a great opportunity to practice practical skills application,” McConnell said. “MCIs are something primarily learned about in books, so this is a way for responders to experience the chaos, emotions and problem solving in a controlled setting. That way, if they run into a MCI in the field, they can rely on what they have learned.”
She said the training at NPCC will add another degree of complexity because of the triage, treatment and transport aspects built into it.
“When faced with a MCI, decisions have to be made quickly, and sometimes that’s hard to do,” said McConnell. “The whole idea of triage is to do the most amount of good for the largest amount of people. If the severely injured have to be left so that others with a better chance of survival can be treated — that can be extremely emotional. It’s best to be trained on that before having to experience it on the job.”