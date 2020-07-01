Farmers and ranchers are invited to attend a free clinic Wednesdays in July, sponsoted by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and Legal Aid of Nebraska.
The clinics are one-on-one, not group sessions, and are confidential.
The clinic staff specialize in legal and economic issues related to farming and ranching, including business planning, estate and transition planning, farm loan programs, debtor/creditor law, and other relevant matters.
For the time being, the clinics are being conducted as conference calls or as Zoom meetings. In-person clinics are expected to resume in the near future, at which time locations will be announced.
To sign up for a clinic or for more information, call Michelle at the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline, 1-800-464-0258.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.