Frontier County Extension and the Frontier County 4-H Council are excited to announce the kickoff of a way to continue the practice of social distancing with your family while participating in 4-H fun and the great outdoors.
Beginning this week, 4-H’ers and their families are invited to participate in a geocaching activity across Frontier County, Frontier County 4-H said in a press release.
Four geocaches have been placed throughout Frontier County which will require the use of GPS hand-held devices or the “Geocaching” app on a smartphone to locate. Once the caches have been located, 4-H families will find 4-H items and a logbook inside a waterproof ammunition box. 4-H’ers are asked to write their name and the date in the log book as well as collect an item from the cache and replace it with an item of their own.
» How to get started: There are a few ways a family can successfully geocache. If a member of the family has a smartphone, the Geocaching app is free and can be downloaded onto the phone. The website geocaching.com is full of information and how-to videos for 4-H’ers to watch. If a smartphone or mobile device is not available, 4-H families can reserve and pick up a GPS handheld device from the Extension office.
» Handheld GPS: If you are using a GPS device from the Extension office, you may check it out for a two-week time frame. Please call 308-367-4424 to reserve a device. The four Frontier County 4-H caches can be found at geocaching.com and are named Frontier County 4-H Curtis, Frontier County 4-H Eustis, Frontier County 4-H Maywood and Frontier County 4-H Stockville. Search for those caches on the website, and enter their coordinates to get started,
» Geocaching app: If you are using the Geocaching app, search for the Frontier County 4-H caches within Frontier County. Your phone will act as a handheld GPS device so you and your family can begin your geocaching experience.
The 4-H caches are located in areas where landowners are expecting 4-H traffic.
“Please be courteous on your excursions and pick up any litter you may encounter,” the release said.
Take a picture of your experience and email it to kathy.burr@unl.edu. For questions on how to operate a handheld GPS device, how to navigate the geocaching app or how to navigate the geocaching.com website, contact 4-H volunteer Emily Lenz at 308-379-5761.
4-Hers can use their geocaching experience and combine it with their own creativity and imagination to design a 4-H exhibit to be entered in the Frontier County Fair. The exhibit will qualify as a “4-H Workshop” class this summer. Examples of possible exhibits include, but are not limited to a story board, a poster, a scrapbook, a speech, a video, a shadow box, etc.
