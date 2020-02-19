Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... .THE THREAT FOR ACCUMULATING SNOW WILL ACCOMPANY THE ARRIVAL OF AN ARCTIC AIRMASS MOVING INTO THE REGION BEGINNING EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING AND LASTING THROUGH THE DAY. TRAVEL IMPACTS FROM SLICK ROADS ARE LIKELY FOR THE MORNING AND EVENING DRIVES ON WEDNESDAY. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM MST/ TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM MST/ WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST, CENTRAL, AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM MST/ TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM MST/ WEDNESDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...AT THIS TIME THE HEAVIEST SNOW IS EXPECTED ALONG A LINE FROM STAPLETON, TO BROKEN BOW, TO CHAMBERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. && FOR MORE INFORMATION FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE VISIT HTTP://WEATHER.GOV/LBF