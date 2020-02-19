Do you have gardening and landscape questions? Would you like to pick up some handy Extension horticulture resources to use for the upcoming growing season? Join us for the “Gab With a Gardener” program at 6:30 p.m. MT March 2 at the Ogallala Campus of Mid Plains Community College, 512 E B St., in Ogallala.
This informal program is sponsored by the Ogallala Garden Club and Nebraska Extension to answer local gardening and landscape questions in an informal and friendly format. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend, hearing updated gardening and landscape recommendations from David Lott, Nebraska Extension Horticulture Educator based in North Platte, for the 2020 growing season.
Everyone is also welcome to ask gardening and landscape questions at this program too in the roundtable program format. Enjoy a cup of coffee as participants ask questions, where everyone will a have chance to learn from each other’s questions. A number of Extension horticulture publications will also be available to pick up at the program as well.
While there is no registration fee for this program, please RSVP by calling the Nebraska Extension Office in North Platte at 308-532-2683, or by sending an email to dlott2@unl.edu to ensure enough resources and publications for all participants by Friday.
If you have any questions about the Gab With A Gardener program, please contact me by sending an e-mail message to dlott2@unl.edu or by calling the Lincoln-Logan-McPherson Extension Office at 308-532-2683.
