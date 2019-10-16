Historic Oshkosh water tower now part of National Register

OSHKOSH — It’s been a busy year since an Oshkosh non-profit made a successful bid to buy the town’s nearly century-old water tower.
“We filed the deed with the state and became the official owners on Nov. 14, 2018,” said Jo Lynn (Petty) Blackwell, president of the Oshkosh Water Tower non-profit group.
Blackwell said the effort to purchase the water tower last summer was just the beginning of a project to repurpose the tower and turn it into a visitor destination while keeping its history intact.
But perhaps even more important than the November date was the date the committee received the news it had been waiting months to hear: On June 26, the National Park Service announced the Oshkosh Water Tower had been accepted to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“Our tower is the first and only water tower in Nebraska on the National Register,” Blackwell said. “We are thrilled this happened.”
Blackwell, an Oshkosh native who splits her time between a home in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and a home at Lake McConaughy, provided excerpts from the nomination form:
“The Oshkosh Water Tower remains in exceptional condition and is an excellent example of an early 1900s elevated water tower in rural Nebraska. It was built in 1920 and remains in its original location where it has served the community’s water needs for 98 years, only being retired as the main water delivery system for Oshkosh in February 2018. The original design of the water tower remains as it was built in 1920 with the exception of the paint color on the roof and the addition of steel plates to the exterior of the lower legs to prevent people from climbing.
“The water tower retains the original steel and concrete materials that were used in its construction reflecting the original riveted steel design by Omaha Structural Steel Works Co. The tower is considered a landmark in the community and the residents of the City of Oshkosh and Garden County wish to maintain and preserve the structure in recognition of the courage, foresight and ingenuity of the residents of Oshkosh.
“It was a critical asset to the growth of the early frontier town of Oshkosh, served it successfully for 98 years and is a fine example of a 1920s ‘tin man’ type steel, elevated water towers that sprang up all over the Great Plains of the United States in the early 1900s.
“As a vital contributor to the establishment of Oshkosh and as a fine representation of an early 20th century property type, the Oshkosh Water Tower is eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places at the local level of significance ...”
A committee for History Nebraska had to vote to send the nomination on to the National Park Service. That happened at a May meeting in Hartington.
David L. Calease is the National Register Coordinator and Historical Markers Coordinator with History Nebraska in Lincoln.
“I think this water tower is a good example of a property type that, despite literally towering over a town, goes largely unnoticed in our communities.” Calease said. “These structures were — and continue to be — vital to our municipal water systems. So, think of this tower’s importance when it was completed in 1920 and communities like Oshkosh had running water for the first time. That is a major event in a community’s history and helped lead to continued development in the community.”
He went on to add: “If Community A has a water system and Community B doesn’t, which one is going to grow at a faster rate both in populace and the number of new businesses? Much like the Lincoln Highway going through a town, or the railroad decades before that, the introduction of water towers and the associated systems helped communities grow and develop over time.
“And the style of the water tower simply shows an evolution in the style of towers being built. Towers like the one in Oshkosh were once very common. Some still exist across the state, but, towers of this style are being replaced with new designs and technologies.
“I think it is important that people and communities understand that these resources are important to their history and while new systems can be implemented, that does not mean that the historic water tower needs to come down.”
Fundraising efforts have included selling t-shirts, mugs and postcards at area events; selling commemorative bricks to be placed on the tower’s plaza, sending donation requests to Garden County High School alumni and others, and applying for grants from various foundations and corporations.
“We were notified on Aug. 30 that we had received the grant from Union Pacific,” Blackwell said. “It will go to the LED lights on the tower and we would not be able to add the lights this fall, in support of our schedule to celebrate the tower’s 100th birthday next July, if we hadn’t received this grant. We are extremely grateful for the support of the Union Pacific Foundation.”
So far the tower has been “freed” with the protective fence coming down, something that couldn’t happen until the anti-climbing guards were in place, and painted. The tower was painted in June and the guards installed in July.
But that’s just the start of the restoration projects.
“Next, we plan to add LED lights to the tower and complete the plaza,” Blackwell said. “The goal is to have all that done by next summer when the tower celebrates its 100th birthday. Our fundraising efforts have been successful and our donors very generous. However, we still need donations to complete the last two steps.”
In addition to fundraising, working on plans for the tower and getting everything organized, the organization plans to apply for the water tower to be part of the Nebraska Passport Program offered by the Nebraska Department of Travel and Tourism for 2020. Stops chosen will be announced after the first of the year.
Blackwell said this past year has been one big learning experience.
“Grant writing is an art and a challenge,” she said, “but Sue Piva (the organization’s vice president) and I had help from some wonderful people who stepped up and helped make this possible.”
Two people they wanted to specifically thank were Lynne Klemke for help in grant-writing, and Marilyn Erb, who played a big part in getting the information for the nomination forms for the Historic Register.
But the tower’s financial future won’t depend entirely on donations and fundraising efforts. The group has entered into a multi-year contract with NebraskaLink, a company out of Lincoln that provides a state-of-the-art fiber optic network throughout the state that serves the business community. In addition to the tower, NebraskaLink has also leased a building near the tower to house equipment for the network.
“Once we get the initial work done on the tower — painting, lights, landscaping, etc.,” Blackwell said, “income from NebraskaLink will cover ongoing expenses.”
And all this is being done to promote the community and its people.
“At every opportunity, we are using local merchants, volunteers and businesses to execute the plans we have at the water tower,” she said. “This is an Oshkosh historic icon and we want its new future to help Oshkosh, Garden County and all its residents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.