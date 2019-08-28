‘Into the Woods’ auditions scheduled for Sept. 9-10

The North Platte Community College theater and music departments are joining forces with the North Platte Community Playhouse to offer the musical, “Into the Woods.”
Auditions are open to the public and are scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9-10 in the McDonald-Belton Music Room on NPCC’s south campus.
“Into the Woods” intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm and Charles Perrault fairy tales, exploring the consequences of the characters’ wishes and quests. The main characters are taken from childhood classics such as “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Jack and the Beanstalk,” “Rapunzel” and “Cinderella.”
The plot follows a childless baker and his wife who are wanting to start a family, a witch who has cursed them and the interaction of various other storybook characters.
A Disney film adaptation of the musical was released in 2014. It grossed over $213 million worldwide and received three Academy Award nominations and three Golden Globe Award nominations.
Rehearsals for the production in North Platte will begin Sept. 23. They will be from 6-9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. There may be some flexibility available with times.
The first two weeks of rehearsal will take place at NPCC. The last six weeks of rehearsal will be at the playhouse.
No experience is necessary to audition. A prepared monologue and song are preferred but not required. Actors may be asked to return for a callback audition, where they will sing a provided song and recite a provided monologue from the show.
The cast needs include: four female and three male leads, four female and three supporting male roles and four females and three males for the chorus. A variety of vocal ranges from anyone 16 and older are also needed, as is a technical crew of 12 members.
No experience is necessary, and any age is welcome to join. Those interested in serving in a technical role are asked to contact director Ritch Galvan at 308-535-3767 or by emmail at galvanr@mpcc.edu.
Galvan can also provide additional information about the production and discuss special arrangements for audition and rehearsal times.
Performances will be at the playhouse at 8 p.m. Nov. 15-16 and Nov. 22-23 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 17 and Nov. 24.