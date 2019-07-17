Last chance to attend MPCC Registration Days

Mid-Plains Community College’s series of Registration Days is about to wrap up.
The events, which give prospective students opportunities to sign up for classes and receive the information needed to begin coursework in the fall, will be hosted by the college’s campuses in North Platte on July 30 and McCook on Aug. 1.
Students will be able to take placement tests, if needed, and campus tours will be available. Representatives will be on hand to answer questions about:
» Class scheduling.
» Financial aid.
» Payment expectations.
» Bookstores.
» Career services.
» Advising.
» Library services.
» Student Success/tutors.
» Disability services.
» Student life.
» Student organizations.
» Campus housing.
“We know that this ‘onboarding process’ is important to the future success of our students,” said Mindy Hope, MPCC area director of recruiting and admissions. “Rather than having students simply sign up for classes, they and their families will get a comprehensive overview of our student services, facilities and overall culture. They will be provided with the tools needed for an optimal experience both inside and outside the classroom at MPCC.”
Although not mandatory, parents are also encouraged to be part of Registration Days. Lunch will be provided for all participants.
Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP at campus.mpcc.edu/ics/first_time_student. For more information, call 800-658-4308, ext. 3609.