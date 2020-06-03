McCOOK — The Business & Community Education Department at McCook Community College is planning to gradually phase back in some of its class offerings, thanks to the recent changes in the Covid-19 restrictions. In June, MCC will offer drivers education and two exercise classes.
At this time, all class participants will be required to wear a mask as they enter and exit the building and whenever they are within six feet of another person. They will also be required to fill out a form upon entering the building regarding their current health and any contact they may have had with someone who is confirmed COVID-19.
Pre-registration is required for classes, so please call 308-345-8122, or check online at BCEregister.mpcc.edu.
» Yoga basics — This class led by Katie Farrell focuses on balancing the mind and body through simple poses and breathing exercises, for all levels of expertise. Please wear comfortable clothes, bring a mat, towel and a water bottle. In June, the class will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. June 18 and 25 in the Student Union. Registration for June is $15. In July, the class will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Thursday in the Student Union. Registration for July is $29.
» Women’s pilates and aerobics — Low impact workout with cardio, strength and flexibility work led by Katie Farrell. Great for new exercisers and veterans alike. Bring a yoga/exercise mat and water. In June, the class will be from 3:30-4:30 p.m. June 18 and 25 at the Student Union, with registration being $15. In July, the class will be from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Thursday in the Student Union. Registration for July is $29.
» Driver education — This class teaches teens the basic traffic laws, driver awareness, rules of the road and basic motor vehicle operation. This course consists of 20 hours of classroom time and five hours of driving time as required by the Nebraska DMV. The class prepares drivers for licensure by awarding a drive test waiver upon satisfactory completion. Minimum student age is 14. Students must attend all sessions, have a learner’s permit before class begins and meet all drive requirements in order to obtain the drive test waiver. The Nebraska DMV reserves the right to test anyone at any time. Driving session will be separate from class time. A book will be provided for this class. The June session is already filled.
