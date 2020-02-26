MEETING CALENDAR
WEDNESDAY
North Platte Rotary Club — noon, Another Round, 1008 W. 18th St. 308-534-9648.
Class of 1964 Luncheon — noon, Canteen Bar & Grill, 2102 S. Jeffers St. 308-532-6432.
Dance at Senior Center, 7-9:30 p.m., 901 E. 10th St. $7 admission. Bring finger food.
THURSDAY
Sunrise Rotary Club — 7 a.m., Nebraskaland National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St., third floor.
Class of 1956 Luncheon — 11:30 a.m., Merrick’s Ranch House, 1220 E. Fourth. All classmates, spouses and friends are invited and urged to attend. No reservations needed.
Teen Explore — 4 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., meeting room. For youths ages 12-18, in grades 6-12.
Lee Bird Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol — 7 p.m., North Platte Airport, 5400 E. Lee Bird Drive, conference room.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6930, Maywood — 7:30 p.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Club, 120 N. Commercial St., Maywood. Harlan Weiss, quartermaster, 308-367-4539.
FRIDAY
Open Duplicate Bridge — 12:30 p.m., North Platte Senior Center, 900 E. 10th St. Marietta, 308-539-6597.
SATURDAY
Public Bingo — 6:30 p.m. early bird game, 7 p.m. regular games. North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St.
MONDAY
VFW 1504 and VFW Auxiliary — 8 p.m., VFW Club, 2100 E. Fourth St.
TUESDAY
Fun with Watercolor — 9-11:30 a.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Free to cancer survivors. Sandy Meyer, 308-530-3911.
UTU Alumni Association Chapter 17, UTU Locals 7, 200 and 286 — noon, Switchyard Restaurant, 520 N. Jeffers St. Retirees, spouses, those on disability. Terry, 308-532-6041.
“What’s it Worth” Antique Classes — 5 p.m. meal, 6-7:30 p.m. class, Wild Bill’s, 1100 S. Jeffers St. One item, $5 fee. 308-530-4572.
North Platte Kiwanis — 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis — noon, Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St. 308-532-8941.
Preschool Story Time — 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. Ages 3 years through kindergarten.
American Youth Soccer Organization — 7:30 p.m., North Platte Chamber of Commerce, 502 S. Dewey St.
Heartland Amateur Radio Association — 7:30 p.m., Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles, 606 Heartland Road, Lexington. 308-537-2776.
MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Department of Education, Vocational Rehabilitation Services — anytime, Craft State Office Building No. 2, 200 S. Silber Ave., Room 402. 308-535-8100 or 800-272-3382. Assist persons with physical, emotional or learning disabilities with finding jobs.
SUPPORT GROUPS
WEDNESDAY
Men’s compulsive gambling support group — For time and place: Sue Huebner, 308-532-0587.
THURSDAY
Rape and Domestic Abuse Program — For time and place: 308-532-0624.
Gamblers 12-step recovery group — 10 a.m., 203 W. Fourth St. 308-650-0735.
Overeaters Anonymous — 5:30 p.m., Cozad Hospital meeting room.
MONDAY
Hope for Hurting Parents — 7 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Fourth St. and Sherman Ave.
Parkinson’s Support Group — 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Those with Parkinson’s disease, spouses, family members and/or caregivers. Carolyn, 308-534-7404.
Diabetes Support Group — 7 p.m. Platte Room, Great Plains Health. Mike, 308-530-9315.
Platte Valley National Alliance on Mental Illness — 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, E Street and McDonald Road.
Brain Injury Support Group — 2 p.m., Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota, Bradley Room.
Overeaters Anonymous — 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 100 McDonald Road. Sharon, 308-520-0937.
Infertility Support Group — 7 p.m., Harvest Christian Fellowship Conference Room.
TUESDAY
Women’s Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Support Group — 5:15 p.m. Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Wednesdays, covering topics including parenting, boundaries and self-esteem. Supported by Sandhills Crisis Intervention Program. For location: 308-284-8477.
Gamblers 12-step recovery group — 7 p.m., 203 W. Fourth St. 308-650-0735.
Women’s compulsive gambling support group — For place and time: Sue Huebner, 308-532-0587.
Nebraska Injured Brain Network — 2 p.m., Public Safety Building, 701 S. Jeffers St., conference room.
CELEBRATE
RECOVERY
Christ-centered recovery groups — 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Harvest Christian Fellowship, 1501 S. Dewey St. 308-534-4563
OTHER SUPPORT GROUPS
Post-Abortion Support Group — For time and place: 308-534-1440 or 308-650-3085.
INTERVENTION
PROGRAMS
Domestic violence intervention program for men — 7 p.m., Mondays or Tuesdays, educational group sessions for men to learn to become non-abusive. 308-534-5879.
AL-ANON
(for families of alcoholics)
Al-Anon — 620 W. Sixth St.; 11 a.m., Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 7 p.m., Monday, Tuesday; 2 p.m., Sunday. All meetings are downstairs.
Fourth Street Group — 1720 W. Fourth St.; 8 p.m. Wednesday unity meeting with AA.
Ogallala Al-Anon — 1008 West A St., 7 p.m. Wednesday.
ALCOHOLICS
ANONYMOUS
North Platte Group — 620 W. Sixth St. Sunday: noon, third and 11th step; 7:30 p.m., closed meeting. Monday: noon, 12X12; 8 p.m., speakers meeting. Tuesday: noon, 8 p.m., Big Book study, 6:30 p.m., women’s meeting. Wednesday: noon, grapevine. Thursday: noon, As Bill Sees It; 6:30 p.m., women’s Big Book meeting. Friday: noon, living sober, 8 p.m., newcomers candlelight meeting. Saturday: noon, Came to Believe, 8 p.m.. Serenity Sisters meeting (women only). Handicap accessible. All meetings non-smoking.
Fourth Street Group — 1720 W. Fourth St., daily 12:15 (noon) and 8 p.m. Women’s meeting, 6:30 p.m. Monday. Men’s meeting, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Callaway Seven Valleys AA — 8 p.m. Monday, United Methodist Church, 207 E. Morse St. Al-Anon, 8 p.m. Wednesday, United Methodist Church, 308-836-2751.
Cozad AA — 8 p.m. Wednesday, Southview dining room,1804 Papio Lane; 8 p.m. Saturday, Christ the King Catholic Church, 613 W. 13th St., parish hall.
Ogallala AA — 1008 West A, 10:30 a.m. Sunday; 6 p.m. Monday; 6 p.m. Tuesday; 6 p.m. Wednesday; 8 p.m. Thursday; noon Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday. All in MT. Call 308-284-3934 or 308-284-6820.
Gothenburg AA — 7:30 p.m. Monday, 416 19th St., Pony Express Group; 8 p.m. Tuesday, Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 1915 Ave. J.
Sutherland AA — 8 p.m. Thursday, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 410 Poplar St. Non-smoking.
Paxton AA — 7 p.m. MT Monday, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 301 E. Fourth St. Non-smoking.
Wallace AA — 7 p.m. Sunday, American Legion Hall, 227 S. Commercial Ave.
NICOTINE
ANONYMOUS
Callaway — 8 p.m. Friday, United Methodist Church. Information: 308-836-2751 or 308-643-2353.
NARCOTICS
ANONYMOUS
The Ties that Bind — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, Alano Club (downstairs), 620 W. Sixth St. Open meetings, non-smoking. All meetings are child friendly with supervision.
