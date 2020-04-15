Mid-Plains Community College is offering a virtual class to help guide people through financial survival in retirement.
“Recent global turmoil from the COVID-19 pandemic has left many people in or near retirement wondering if they are taking the necessary steps to reach their retirement goals,” said Jeff Smeltzer, business and community education coordinator. “This two-day educational course is a condensed version of the regular scheduled workshop held on MPCC campuses during the fall and spring semesters.”
The four-hour course will cover traditional retirement building blocks such as tax, estate, social security and investment planning. Current events will also be addressed, and the steps that should be taken to ensure retirement plans are on track will be outlined.
The course will be taught live via webinar by local Certified Financial Planner Marc Werkmeister. It will include an illustrated textbook in PDF format and ample opportunities to ask questions.
The class will be from 6-8 p.m. April 28 and April 30. The fee is $19. Registration can be done online at mpcc.edu/bce.
