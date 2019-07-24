MPCC grads receive high ratings from area employers

Mid-Plains Community College continues to provide quality personnel for industries and employers in West Central Nebraska and beyond.
That’s according to a 2017-18 Graduates at Work Report released by MPCC. The information in the report was compiled from a combination of responses to a survey completed by graduates and from a survey of employers of MPCC graduates.
Of those grads, 81 percent were from Nebraska, and 69 percent resided in MPCC’s 18-county service area. The majority of them, 87 percent, rated the usefulness of their training at Mid-Plains as good or very good, which was up two percent from the previous year.
Employers also rated MPCC favorably — at 4.55 on a 5.0 scale — for its overall training. That was up 10 percent from the year before. Additionally, 94 percent of employers said the training their employees received was good or very good compared to 80 percent the previous year.
On average, employers rated graduates’ ability to produce quality results at 4.58 and their listening abilities at 4.58.
The report showed that 96 percent of technical graduates stayed in Nebraska for work and that 83 percent of them remained in MPCC’s service area.
The findings are important — not just for Mid-Plains, but for MPCC’s service area in general, according to Tad Pfeifer, the college’s area director of institutional effectiveness.
“Graduates of Mid-Plains Community College become great assets for their employers,” Pfeifer said. “As time goes on, more and more employers will be looking to our graduates for quality employees that know how to perform on the job.”
More information about MPCC and the educational opportunities it provides can be found online at mpcc.edu.