A renewed partnership between Mid-Plains Community College and Bryan College of Health Sciences in Lincoln will allow MPCC students to seamlessly transition to Bryan to finish a four-year degree.
“MPCC is excited to update and renew our long-standing relationship with Bryan to provide educational opportunities for our students who want to continue their education beyond MPCC,” said Dr. Jody Tomanek, MPCC’s area vice president of academic affairs.
According to representatives from Bryan, renewing the partnership with Mid-Plains was an easy decision to make.
“It only made sense to reestablish our connection with MPCC as we continue to expand degree completion options online and on-campus at Bryan College of Health Sciences,” said Dr. Kelsi Anderson, provost at BCHS. “We look forward to serving students in Western Nebraska as part of this partnership.”
Students who apply and are accepted under the dual admissions process will be admitted to both colleges upon entering a health professions program at MPCC. Students must apply for dual admissions status by the end of their first year at Mid-Plains. After that time, they will have to use the regular admission process at BCHS.
MPCC graduates with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursing, a GPA of 2.0 or higher and an active nursing license are guaranteed enrollment in Bryan’s RN-BSN program.
Those who graduate from Mid-Plains with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Medical Laboratory Technology or Dental Assisting, with a GPA of 2.0 or higher, are guaranteed admission into Bryan’s Bachelor of Science degree completion program for the Bachelor of Science in Health Professions.
Dual admissions students will have the option of enrolling in courses, using the advisers, participating in activities and accessing the libraries and other services at both colleges.
More information about the dual admissions option is available online at: bryanhealthcollege.edu or by contacting BCHS directly at 402-481-8863.
Bryan College of Health Sciences is known for its outstanding health care education programs in nursing, nurse anesthesia, sonography and biomedical sciences.
In addition, it offers the general education courses necessary to complete a four-year bachelor’s degree so students can start and end their education with or connect with BCHS via a transfer agreement such as the one with Mid-Plains.
Through instruction by highly qualified faculty, a low student-to-instructor ratio and an unparalleled number of clinical hours combined with high-fidelity patient simulators and human body specimens, BCHS delivers a quality future for students as healthcare professionals which translates into excellent care to patients and families.
