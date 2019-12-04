MPCC scholarship application now available

An online scholarship application is now available for students planning to attend Mid-Plains Community College during the 2020-21 academic year. All new and returning students are encouraged to complete it.
More than $1.2 million worth of academic and program-focused scholarships are up for grabs. The priority deadline is March 1.
“Mid-Plains offers so many great scholarships,” said Erinn Brown, area director of Financial Aid. “It’s important for students to submit a complete scholarship application before the priority deadline so that they don’t miss out on funding that can help them reach their educational goals.”
The application can be found at mpcc.awardspring.com. Students must register for an account in order to complete the form. It is recommended that the email used is one that will be accessible throughout the school year to ensure delivery of follow-up communications.
Students will be able to see within their accounts what scholarships they qualify for and track the progress of their applications. Those who receive an award will be notified through the system. They can then log in to accept or decline the scholarship.
More information about the scholarships and the application process is available by calling Brown at 308-345-8112 or emailing finaid@mpcc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.