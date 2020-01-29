National symbol on display: Dozens of bald eagles flock to Lake Ogallala

KINGSLEY DAM — Winter ice isn’t absolutely required for the national bird to preside over his surprising aviary kingdom below Lake McConaughy.
A recent morning featured frosty mid-January cold but hardly any frozen cap over the lake’s spillway outlet, home to Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s seasonal eagle viewing shelter since 1996.
The American bald eagles didn’t care.
They swooped over and alighted on the open water at the watery entrance to Lake Ogallala, retreating after feasting on alewife “bait fish” to their thrones atop bare trees on a nearby bluff.
That’s where water coming through the dam churns to the surface. It remains open water even when McConaughy and the “little lake” are frozen stiff, said Nate Nielsen, who helped build Central’s comfortable human perch for birders 23 winters ago.
Eagles and other birds, he said, are more readily drawn there when the lakes freeze over. That hasn’t happened so far this winter — but it also hasn’t mattered.
“The bait fish are coming through more regularly this year, so the (bird) numbers are up,” said Nielsen, Central’s Kingsley Dam foreman.
Birders can try their eagle-viewing luck for free from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. MT Saturdays and Sundays through March 1. The shelter is open weekdays by appointment, Nielsen said.
Unless driving conditions are hazardous, Nielsen encourages visitors not to be dissuaded by snow and cold.
“Usually the bad weather brings the birds even closer to the hydro,” he said.
Two human interventions — mighty Kingsley, finished in 1941, and the Nebraska Public Power District hydroelectric plant added in 1984 — have unwittingly made this spot one of the nation’s best for viewing eagles and many other bird species.
Bald eagle populations shrank drastically in America through most of the 20th century but then recovered strongly. They were removed from the endangered species list in 1995 and the threatened list in 2007.
Nielsen said the heated shelter, which replaced a trailer previously on the site, helps Central fulfill a public-education requirement in the federal government’s 1998 renewal of its Kingsley license.
Winter operating hours are limited to mornings and early afternoons, he said, because “later in the day the birds tend to wander away and don’t provide as much viewing.”
Central pays two part-time birding guides to staff the shelter on winter weekends. Visitors who show up at the right hours will soon learn why early winter mornings below the dam are a birder’s delight.
“We think of birds going south for the winter,” especially sandhill cranes and whooping cranes, Nielsen said. But “we are the south for some of the birds.”
Bald eagles most commonly migrate to McConaughy and the Platte River basin from northern Nebraska, South Dakota and the eastern Rockies, Nielsen said.
Seagulls are the bald eagles’ most common winter companions, but trumpeter swans occasionally stop by. “They live in the Sandhills and come down to the open water in the wintertime,” Nielsen said.
Ducks and geese are plentiful, along with several different types of hawks. A bird feeder outside the enclosure attracts finches, juncos and several types of woodpeckers. Mountain bluebirds have been seen, too.
Nielsen said up to 100 human visitors will visit the shelter on a winter weekend day, with 35 to 40 states represented some days.
“It’s interesting how diverse the group is that shows up,” he said. But “if you’re a birder, those birder communities are pretty active about that sort of thing.”
