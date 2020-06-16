Nebraska Passport 2020: Foodie getaways nearby

There’s a strong “foodie” theme in the west central Nebraska tourist destinations taking part in the Nebraska Passport 2020 program.
Now that the popular program’s 11th season is finally under way after COVID-19 delays, The Telegraph will once more highlight current and past Passport attractions on the Connect page every other week through August.
We’ve again divided our newspaper’s traditional coverage area into six “road trips,” all requiring no more than a two- to three-hour one-way drive from North Platte.
If you’ve got the yen to drive across the state — as Nebraska Tourism hopes you will — be sure to visit nebraskapassport.com for collecting Passport stamps on themed trips, getting your smartphone or physical Passports and entering the contest for prizes awarded after it all ends Oct. 31.
But if you can’t get away for long, we hope this series offers an alternative.
We start by featuring Custer County, one of Nebraska’s most physically diverse counties. (It’s also close to the famous hand-planted Bessey Division of the Nebraska National Forest, straddling the Blaine-Thomas county line.)
Broken Bow, the county seat, offers seven current or past Passport attractions. On the way, consider stopping in Arnold at BrewBakers Coffee House & Gifts, one of two 2020 sites in the county.
Located in the early 20th-century T.L. Jones mercantile building, BrewBakers opened in August 2018 after a two-year restoration.
BrewBakers features cappuccinos, lattes, tea, Italian sodas and baked goods, owner Jodi Carlson says.
Broken Bow’s featured Passport location this year, The Bonfire Grill & Pub, is part of downtown’s Arrow Hotel & Suites, a past Passport participant.
Originally built in 1928, the hotel just off Broken Bow’s city square is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Offering 24 suites in all, it also has an annex, Arrow East, that opened in 2017 where the 1880s Dierks Building stood until it was destroyed in a 2007 fire.
