A new generation of full-service restaurants continues to take shape in Ogallala, home of Lake McConaughy and the “End of the Texas Trail.”
The owners of the Driftwood, which opened downtown last July, hope to introduce themselves to visitors far and wide as the Keith County seat’s 2020 Nebraska Passport participant.
Two other current and 12 past Passport sites can be found in a six-county cluster west of North Platte and near Colorado’s northeast corner.
One of them, The Most Unlikely Place coffee shop and art gallery in Lewellen, would have been part of the 2020 roster. The COVID-19 pandemic led its owners to stay closed for 2020.
Longtime Ogallala residents will recognize the Driftwood’s main building on North Spruce Street as the former home of Coast to Coast Hardware.
The one-time Robert Sauer Jewelry just to its north serves as the event room for the impressively remodeled restaurant and tap house.
The coronavirus crisis has forced Driftwood to temporarily suspend its schedule of live music acts, which began with the Read Southall Band on opening night on July 18, 2019.
Foodies also can also check out such relatively new restaurants as Open Range Grill & Bar, on the way to Lake Mac, and Sands Edge on the lake’s north side near Martin Bay.
Don’t forget the steakhouse at past Passport participant Front Street, Ogallala’s primary Old West attraction and home to the 56-year-old Crystal Palace Revue summer-stock show.
The area’s other 2020 Passport participants lie within an hour’s drive, including the Madrid General Store, which evokes Amish and Mennonite shops, and returns to the active Passport roster this season.
Lavender Market & Lavender Littles, a first-time Passport site, offers flowers, home decor, kitchen items, gifts and children’s clothing in downtown Imperial.
It’s less than a block from The Balcony House Bed & Breakfast, a past Passport participant.
